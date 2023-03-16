TOMBSTONE — Wild West Days, an annual event celebrated as a tribute to the men and women of the armed forces, is happening in Tombstone on Saturday and Sunday.

Now in its 15th year, the event is organized by the Tombstone Wild West Detachment Marine Corps League — with support from the town’s merchants and individuals — as a fundraiser for United Service Organizations (USO) and local charities.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?