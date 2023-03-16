TOMBSTONE — Wild West Days, an annual event celebrated as a tribute to the men and women of the armed forces, is happening in Tombstone on Saturday and Sunday.
Now in its 15th year, the event is organized by the Tombstone Wild West Detachment Marine Corps League — with support from the town’s merchants and individuals — as a fundraiser for United Service Organizations (USO) and local charities.
“This event is a salute to the men and women of the armed forces, past and present,” said Bill Pakinkis, one of the organizers.
The annual “Salute to the Troops” parade — one of the event’s highlights — is slated for 11 a.m. Saturday, with registration at 10 a.m. at Sixth and Allen streets. While parade participants are encouraged to register ahead of time, same-day entries are accepted.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels is this year’s parade grand marshal.
“We are really excited that Sheriff Dannels has agreed to be our grand marshal,” Pakinkis said. “He is a very respected, positive presence for Cochise County and we’re honored to have him leading our parade.”
Following the parade, there will be ongoing street entertainment until around 3 p.m., courtesy of local and out-of-town talent. Entertainment picks up again Sunday around 10 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m.
Parade participants are encouraged to “think green” in lieu of St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday.
“Every year, we tie our ‘Salute to the Troops’ parade to St. Patrick’s Day, and that has worked out well as a parade theme. We see some very creative entries,” Pakinkis said.
The parade entries are judged and three plaques will be awarded to the top three entries. There is no entry fee for the parade and anyone can participate.
Along with the parade and entertainment, be sure to stop by the Wild West Detachment and USO booths for information or to purchase merchandise.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone