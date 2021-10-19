TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School alums are gearing up for the school’s centennial celebration this weekend.
The1922-2022 100th anniversary is centered around a number of activities, with Friday’s homecoming game between the Benson Bobcats and Tombstone Yellow Jackets a major focus.
The game starts at 7 p.m. and seating is limited, so event organizers are recommending that spectators bring a chair. At the start of half-time, past homecoming queens and kings in attendance will be recognized prior to a parade and crowning of the 2021 queen and king.
While the game starts at 7, there are a number of activities happening earlier in the day.
A football field dedication ceremony is slated for 4 p.m., with the field being named after former football coach Mike Hayhurst.
At 5 p.m. in the upper parking lot, there will be several tables with banners displaying the centennial logo. Those who have registered for the event in advance should go to the tables and sign-in, pick up their lanyards, name tag, barbecue lunch tickets and additional information.
For those who wish to meet friends and tailgate, the THS boosters will have a food truck setup with hamburgers, hot dogs and soft drinks for sale.
After the game, attendees are free to go bar-hopping downtown or hang out with old friends.
Saturday activities
- The Herman Fischer/Johnny Escarcega THS Centennial Golf Tournament, with 18 teams, kicks-off with a 6:45 check-in time, followed by a group photo and shotgun start at 8 a.m. Located at Mountain View Golf Course on Fort Huachuca, the course address is Indian Scout Road. The tournament provides players with a goody bag, longest drive and closest to the pin competitions, and snack carts will be available. There also is a 50/50 raffle.
- Alumni are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to tour the old Tombstone High School building on Fremont Street from 10 a.m. to noon. Because the school has been shuttered since 2006 and is in disrepair, participants will need to sign a waiver before entering the building. They also are advised to wear good shoes and bring a flashlight, as there is no electricity in the building.
- Tombstone High School Principal David Thursby will be on hand to provide tours of the new high school from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
- Lunch will be provided at Tombstone High School from 1-2:30 p.m. The barbecue lunch of a pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit, Texas cake, iced tea and lemonade will be prepared by the high school’s culinary students.
- At 2:30 p.m., participants are invited to gather at the football field to hear a little history of Tombstone High School’s past and present. Prizes for the golf tournament will be awarded and the 50/50 raffle winner will be drawn.
- Following activities on the football field, starting around 3:30 p.m., class photos, or photos by decades will be taken by professional photographer, Amy Haskell. The photos will be taken in front of the nearly full-sized rendition of the the old high school, designed by Stan Skinner of the class of 1963. The rendering will be on the patio of the new high school. Information about ordering copies of the photos will be provided by the photographer.
- Dinner at La Casita Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 465 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista is at 6 p.m. Cost is $16.79 and features steak and chicken fajitas. The dinner will be held in the restaurant’s banquet room, which holds 80 people, so seating is limited. Those wishing to join the dinner are asked to RSVP Lyn Braswell at hcfirelady@yahoo.com.
- Round out the day by heading to the Crystal Palace in Tombstone to listen to the Freddie Martinez Band.
- Saturday’s crowd in Tombstone is expected to be quite large, so event organizers will be providing a list of restaurants in Tombstone, Sierra Vista, Benson and Bisbee.
Sunday
- There will be a free pancake breakfast at 9 a.m.Sunday in the Tombstone City Park.
"High school alumni from far and wide will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the old Tombstone High School," said Rosanne Castles, one of the centennial organizers. "Graduates from 70 years will take part in numerous events including the homecoming game Friday night, the golf tournament Saturday morning, a BBQ lunch and awards ceremony Saturday afternoon and a pancake breakfast Sunday morning."
More than 300 people are expected to attend the celebration, said Pat (Ordonez) Bjorhovde, a 1962 THS grad and one of the 15 event organizers.
"We're thrilled with the response," she said. "We have folks coming from 25 states and the District of Columbia. We've been working on this for 18 months, and the response makes it so worthwhile."