SIERRA VISTA — The 20th annual Festival of Trees is officially underway at The Mall at Sierra Vista.
Leaders from the community, including Mayor Rick Mueller, Sheriff Mark Dannels, Sierra Vista Fire Chief Brian Jones, Captain Carlos Souza from the Salvation army, Tom Borer from the county, Michele McCollum from SSVEC as well as some others served as judges for this years event.
They surveyed the trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses Saturday morning to pick the winners of this year’s competition.
The Mayor’s Award went to Sulpher Springs Valley Electric Company for the tree “A Very Rural Christmas.”
Interim CEO for the chamber Melany Edwards-Barton told the Herald/Review late last week there are 90 total entries, which is 31 more than last year and the most the event has drawn since 2013. All of the entries are available for viewing and purchase from now until Dec. 3.
This year the chamber partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista.
Raffle tickets will also be available until Dec. 3 with 50 percent of the proceeds going to the club. They can be purchased at the mall, the chamber and the Boys & Girls Club daily.