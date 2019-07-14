SIERRA VISTA—It was a short-lived victory.
On July 5, the U.S. 9th District Court of Appeals denied the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) appeal to lift an injunction to proceed with building the border wall. The Court upheld the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) arguments against the Trump administration’s declaration of an emergency and using money not approved by Congress to construct it.
Just a few days later, the Trump administration and Department of Justice petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case and lift the ban so the government can proceed with construction of the border wall in Arizona, California and New Mexico, according to a statement issued by the Sierra Club.
The ACLU represents the Sierra Club and Southern Border Communities Coalition (SBCC) in an ongoing dispute with President Donald Trump for his declaration of an emergency on the border with Mexico and his attempt to use over $2 billion in Congressional unapproved funds from the Department of Defense to put up a pedestrian barrier as specific points along the border in Arizona, California and New Mexico.
One of those points is on the San Pedro River, the life blood of the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.
The conservationists argued such an installation would harm the movement of wildlife and create a dam during the monsoon season, or other rain events, as debris washed down the river from Mexico would collect behind the barrier.
The DOJ asked for a ruling from the Supreme Court by July 26.
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan will address the petition and requested the ACLU’s parties have their responses in by July 16.
ACLU attorney Dror Ladin said in a statement, “Congress has already considered and rejected Trump’s xenophobic obsession with the wall. And the Constitution is clear that the President has no power to disregard that decision. We will continue to defend the Constitution’s clearly define separation of powers, which the Supreme Court has recognized for centuries.”
Managing attorney with the Sierra Club Gloria Smith commented, “The courts have ruled twice against Trump’s requests to stay this important court order stopping the construction of this ruinous wall. Now, he’s asking the Supreme Court to step in and save his wall, but we will continue to vehemently fight these tactics. Residents who live along the border bear the burden from this wall every day and its harm to their communities and the environment. The Sierra Club will continue to fight this disgraceful project every step of the way.”
SBCC director Vicki Gaubeca noted, “Trump’s obsession with building this dangerous and deadly wall using illegally diverted military funds is a complete disregard for the checks and balances that are integral to our democracy.
His attempts to sidestep Congress and further militarize the southern border with this deadly wall threatens the quality of life of the 15 million people who call it home.”
The ruling made by two of the three U.S. 9th District Court of Appeals Judges Richard Clifton and Michelle Friedland determined the administration erred in proceeding with construction of the wall paid with funds not approved by Congress which controls the purse. They noted the project was “not in the public’s interest” and it was not up to them “to reach a different conclusion.”