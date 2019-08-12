6 Things to Do on TUESDAY! August 13
1 Members are invited to bring friends who want to learn Pulse Point to the Low Vision Support Group Meeting starting at 10 a.m. at the Oscar Yrun Community Center, 3020 E. Tacoma St. in Sierra Vista. Guest speakers will be Fire Department EMTs to give instructions on the new Pulse Point CPR techniques. Call for details: 520-292-5726.
2 Hear about the State of the City from City Leadership and strategic plans to make Sierra Vista a better place to live, work, and play at the Sierra Vista Spotlight Breakfast. Mingling starts at 6:30 a.m. in the Cochise College Student Union, 901 Colombo. Get info & tickets at Eventbrite. $25.
3 Learn some yoga fundamentals and postures for deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Beginner Yoga runs from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180 in Sierra Vista. Certified yoga instructor. The classes are $5., but the first class is free. Get more information at 520-263-3293.
4 Feeling the stress of military life or other challenges? Art is a wonderful outlet for expression and can provide great relief for anyone dealing with separation, transition, sadness, anxiety, stress or anger. Resiliency Through Art meets from noon to 5 p.m. at the MWR Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. Get more information at 520-533-2015.
5 The film "Stay Human" screens for free at 5:30 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Bisbee. Award-winning musician Michael Franti takes his audience on a personal journey through his songs and stories. Get details at 520-432-4232..
6 Everyone is invited to see what Toastmasters is about at the Cochise Toastmasters Meeting, 6 to 8 p.m. at the SV Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. Toastmaster members focus on public speaking: communication, leadership, listening, evaluating, speech writing and delivery, and polished business presentations. Call for details: 520-255-1334.
WEDNESDAY EVENTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
San Pedro River Bird Walk, 7 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels. Dress for weather, bring drinking water, snack, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sunscreen. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations accepted.
Sewing Bee, 8:30 a.m. - noon, Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild members work on community quilts. Materials provided, some machines available or bring your own. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Morning Stillness and Prayer, 9:30 - 10 a.m. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive, Sierra Vista. We need moments of stillness. time to calm, relax, let go, find peace, and maybe connect with God. Info: S520-458-4432. Free.
Roadmap for Water Quality, 10 a.m. Tin Shed Theatre, 304 Naugle Ave., Patagonia. Join the discussion about water quality in the Sonoita Creek watershed, our drinking, recreational, and wildlife water supply. Info: sandie.savage@me.com. Free.
Celebrate the Arts! Endeavor Gallery & Gift Shop, 10 a.m., 298 E. 4th St., Benson. Visit the newly installed art -- over 30 local artists. Hours: M - F 10-4, Sat 10 - 2, Closed Sundays. Info: 520-586-4630. Free to browse.
Parent & Me, 10 - 11 a.m. MWR Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Preschooler craft time for ages 2 - 5. Registration not required. Info: 520-533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008. $3.
Little Book Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. For parents and caregivers and children birth - five. Reading, singing, crafts, creative movement. Snacks. Check out books to take home. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Film: “The Public” 5 to 8 p.m. Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St., Bisbee. A bitter Arctic blast hits Cincinnati and the public library becomes a refuge for homeless patrons. Doors: 5 p.m.; film: 6 p.m. Food and drink available. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
9-Hole Golf Scramble, 5 p.m. Mountain View Golf Course, Fort Huachuca. Individuals and teams, prizes. . For more information, call 520-533-7088. Entry fee is $16 for MVGC members or $18 for non-members.
Wednesday Night Buffet, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. Different special weekly. Come on out, bring a friend, enjoy casual club atmosphere and great food. Info: 520-533-7088. $10.
Spanish I Classes 5:30 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Free basic conversational Spanish. No registration required. New students welcome, even if you miss the first two classes. Info: 520-458-4225.
Film Club, 6 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Ages 16 and up. “The Night of the Hunter.” Copies available at front desk or online. Info: 520-458-4225. Admission is free; no registration required.
Alateen, 6 - 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Part of Al-Anon Family Groups. Ages 9 - 18. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista. Al-Anon Family Groups - Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else's drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
Partners Band Country Music, 6 - 8 p.m., Manda Le', 3455 Canyon de Flores, Sierra Vista. Good times, good friends, and fun live country music. Info: 520-227-3507. No cover.