Our region has long been the focus of competing cultures: Native American, Spanish, Mexican, and the United States. Cochise College History Instructor Becky Orozco presents “La Frontera: A Short History of the Cochise County Borderlands” Today’s border is just the latest in a series of boundaries. This free program will look at the peoples who have occupied our borderland through our long history. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
2 “Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.” Do your part by donating a pint at St Stephens Episcopal Church in Sierra Vista. Donated blood is perishable. Red blood cells have a shelf life of only 42 days. Call St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 520-458-4432, to make an appointment to give. All presenting donors will receive a free t-shirt, and a $5 Amazon gift card.
3 Yoga can help with balance, flexibility, and general well being. Learn some yoga fundamentals and postures for deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Chair yoga runs from 9:15 to 10 a.m., and Beginner Yoga runs from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180 in Sierra Vista. Certified yoga instructor. The classes are $5., but the first class is free. Get more information at 520-263-3293.
4 Feeling the stress of military life or other challenges? Art is a wonderful outlet for expression and can provide great relief for anyone dealing with separation, transition, sadness, anxiety, stress or anger. Resiliency Through Art meets from noon to 5 p.m. at the MWR Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. Get more information at 520-533-2015.
5 View a free video about Diet for Human Health at 5:15 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St. Get more information at 520-635-9383.
6 All Marines and FMF Corpsmen — Active Duty, Retired and former — are invited and welcome to attend the monthly Marine Corps League Meeting at 7 p.m. at 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. Email for more information: thundermtnmcl@gmail.com.
San Pedro River Bird Walk, 7 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels. Dress for weather, bring drinking water, snack, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sunscreen. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations accepted.
Sewing Bee, 8:30 a.m. — noon, Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild members work on community quilts. Materials provided, some machines available or bring your own. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Morning Stillness and Prayer, 9:30 — 10 a.m. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive, Sierra Vista. We need moments of stillness. time to calm, relax, let go, find peace, and maybe connect with God. Info: S520-458-4432. Free.
Skeet and Trap, 10 a.m. — noon. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 — East of Sierra Vista — between mile markers 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Info: 520-366-0360. $5.
Wednesday Parent & Me, 10 — 11 a.m. MWR Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Preschooler craft time for ages 2 — 5. Registration not required. Info: 520-533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008. $3.
Little Book Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. For parents and caregivers and children birth — five. Reading, singing, crafts, creative movement. Snacks. Check out books to take home. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
9-Hole Golf Scramble, 5 p.m. Mountain View Golf Course, Fort Huachuca. Individuals and teams, prizes. . For more information, call 520-533-7088. Entry fee is $16 for MVGC members or $18 for non-members.