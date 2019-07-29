6 Things to Do on TUESDAY!
1 Cochise County Cowboys weren’t what you saw in those “oater” movies. Find out the real truth from Glenn Minuth at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee. The lines were not always distinct between the outlaws and the law. Attach new meaning to local history. The program begins at 5:30 p.m. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
2 Backgrounds, Foregrounds and In Between, 9 a.m. Veteran’s Synergy Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista. Create backgrounds for your multi media artwork. Info: MichelesDesigns@msn.com, 520-378-1176.
3 Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180 in Sierra Vista presents Chair Yoga, 9:15 to 10 a.m. and Beginner Yoga, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Chair yoga is practiced while sitting or with chair support. The Beginner class features fundamental postures, for flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
4 Feeling the stress of military life or other challenges? Art is a wonderful outlet for expression and can provide great relief for anyone dealing with separation, transition, sadness, anxiety, stress or anger. Resiliency Through Art meets from noon to 5 p.m. at the MWR Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. Get more information at 520-533-2015.
5 Does your little one like to build with Duplos and other blocks? Send them to Little LEGO Builders, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St. Bring your child to this fun drop–in event and let them explore the joy of building with different types of blocks. This program is recommended for children ages 1 to 4. Call for details: 520-458-4225
6 Everyone is invited to see what Toastmasters is about at the Cochise Toastmasters Meeting, 6 to 8 p.m. at the SV Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. Toastmaster members focus on public speaking: communication, leadership, listening, evaluating, speech writing and delivery, and polished business presentations. Call for details: 520-255-1334.
WEDNESDAY EVENTS
San Pedro River Bird Walk, 7 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels. Dress for weather, bring drinking water, snack, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sunscreen. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations accepted.
Sewing Bee, 8:30 a.m. - noon, Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild members work on community quilts. Materials provided, some machines available or bring your own. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Morning Stillness and Prayer, 9:30 - 10 a.m. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive, Sierra Vista. We need moments of stillness. time to calm, relax, let go, find peace, and maybe connect with God. Info: S520-458-4432. Free.
Closed Weekdays — Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 between MMs 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Info: Cochise Gun Club, at 520-366-0360.
Celebrate the Arts! Endeavor Gallery & Gift Shop, 10 a.m., 298 E. 4th St., Benson. Visit the newly installed art -- over 30 local artists. Hours: M - F 10-4, Sat 10 - 2, Closed Sundays. Info: 520-586-4630. Free to browse.
Parent & Me, 10 - 11 a.m. MWR Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Preschooler craft time for ages 2 - 5. Registration not required. Info: 520-533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008. $3.
Little Book Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. For parents and caregivers and children birth - five. Reading, singing, crafts, creative movement. Snacks. Check out books to take home. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Cupcakes & Canvas, noon - 1:45 p.m. Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Ages 8 and up. Junior artists work with instructor to create a 12 x 12 masterpiece. Price includes cupcake and drink. Registration required. Info & registration: 520-533-2015. $18.
9-Hole Golf Scramble, 5 p.m. Mountain View Golf Course, Fort Huachuca. Individuals and teams, prizes. . For more information, call 520-533-7088. Entry fee is $16 for MVGC members or $18 for non-members.
Wednesday Night Buffet, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. Different special weekly. Come on out, bring a friend, enjoy casual club atmosphere and great food. Info: 520-533-7088. $10.
Alateen, 6 - 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Part of Al-Anon Family Groups. Ages 9 - 18. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista. Al-Anon Family Groups - Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else's drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
Partners Band Country Music, 6 - 8 p.m., Manda Le', 3455 Canyon de Flores, Sierra Vista. Good times, good friends, and fun live country music. Info: 520-227-3507. No cover.