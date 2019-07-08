6 Things to Do on TUESDAY July 9
1 Feeling the stress of military life or other challenges? Art is a wonderful outlet for expression and can provide great relief for anyone dealing with separation, transition, sadness, anxiety, stress or anger. Resiliency Through Art meets from noon to 5 p.m. at the MWR Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. Get more information at 520-533-2015.
2 Free Breakfast & Lunch, 7:30 — 8:30 a.m. & noon — 1 p.m. Bella Vista Elementary School, 801 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Meals served to children and teens 18 years and younger. Food must be consumed on site. Info: 520-515-2926.
3 Wendy West helps you explore, create and tinker in a new free maker space on Tinker Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. All are welcome. There’s a guided program from 1 to 3 p.m. Call 520-432-4232 for details.
4 Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180 in Sierra Vista presents Chair Yoga, 9:15 to 10 a.m. and Beginner Yoga, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Chair yoga is practiced while sitting or with chair support. The beginner class features fundamental postures, for flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
5 In June, Becky Orozco set out to add six new countries to her list and see some totally new territory. Hear about her cruise around the Baltic Sea. “Exploring the Baltics” will be presented at 5:30 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main Street in Bisbee. Call 520-432-42320for details.
6 Everyone is invited to see what Toastmasters is about at the Cochise Toastmasters Meeting, 6 to 8 p.m. at the SSVEC Building, 311 E Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. Toastmaster members focus on public speaking: communication, leadership, listening, evaluating, speech writing and delivery, and polished business presentations. Call for details: 520-255-1334.
WEDNESDAY EVENTS
San Pedro River Bird Walk, 7 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels. Dress for weather, bring drinking water, snack, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sunscreen. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations accepted.
Free Breakfast & Lunch, 7:30 — 8:30 a.m. & noon — 1 p.m. Bella Vista Elementary School, 801 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Meals served to children and teens 18 years and younger. Food must be consumed on site. Info: 520-515-2926.
Sewing Bee, 8:30 a.m. — noon, Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild members work on community quilts. Materials provided, some machines available or bring your own. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Morning Stillness and Prayer, 9:30 — 10 a.m. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive, Sierra Vista. We need moments of stillness. time to calm, relax, let go, find peace, and maybe connect with God. Info: S520-458-4432. Free.
5-Stand Shotgun, 10 a.m. — noon. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 between MMs 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Info: Cochise Gun Club, at 520-366-0360. $6.
Parent & Me, 10 — 11 a.m. MWR Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Preschooler craft time for ages 2 — 5. Registration not required. Info: 520-533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008. $3.
Little Book Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. For parents and caregivers and children birth — five. Reading, singing, crafts, creative movement. Snacks. Check out books to take home. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Summer Reading Program @ the Library, 10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. This week: Science Lab: The Movement of Water over Landscapes. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
A Universe of Stories for Preschoolers, 10:30 a.m. Huachuca City Library, 506 Gonzales Blvd., Huachuca City. Prizes and fun events. For more information visit the Library or call 520-456-1063. Free.
Book Discussion Group, 10:30 a.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E Tacoma St, Sierra Vista. Open to anyone who loves to read and discuss books. This month: “My Antonia” by Willa Cather. Info: 520-458-4225. Free.
Digital Movie Making Class, 11 a.m., Huachuca City Library, 506 Gonzales Blvd., Huachuca City. Introduction to tools, demonstration of an easy way to create a movie, and hands-on time to practice. Info: 520-456-1063. Free,
Fun with Math and Science, 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Concepts and strategies to build, strengthen mathematical, scientific thinking skills for preschoolers. This week: Counting and Comparing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Cupcakes & Canvas, noon — 1:45 p.m. Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Ages 8 and up. Junior artists work with instructor to create a 12 x 12 masterpiece. Price includes cupcake and drink. Registration required. Info & registration: 520-533-2015. $18.
A Matter of Balance, 1 — 3 p.m. Thrive, 5750 East Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. 8 2-hr sessions to reduce fear of falling and increase activity. Meets Wednesdays and Fridays. Must attend at least 6 classes. Info: 520-263-3293. Free,
Youth FreeWrite, 1 — 2:30 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join teacher Gretchen Hill for Youth FreeWrite, a creative writing class that uses prompts to encourage writing. Ages 8 — 18. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Ballet Folklorico 4 p.m., Studio 697, 697 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Five-week class for young dancers ages 7 — 13. Info: Prisariel2017@gmail.com, 520-227-5529. $110 includes tuition, registration, skirt.
Film: The Upside, 6 — 8 p.m. Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St., Bisbee. A paralyzed billionaire (Bryan Cranston) strikes up an unlikely friendship with a recently paroled convict (Kevin Hart). Food and drink available. Doors at 5. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
9-Hole Golf Scramble, 5 p.m. Mountain View Golf Course, Fort Huachuca. Individuals and teams, prizes. For more information, call 520-533-7088. Entry fee is $16 for MVGC members or $18 for non-members.
Wednesday Night Buffet, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. Different special weekly. Come on out, bring a friend, enjoy casual club atmosphere and great food. Info: 520-533-7088. $10.
Alateen, 6 — 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Part of Al-Anon Family Groups. Ages 9 — 18. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista. Al-Anon Family Groups — Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else’s drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
Partners Band Country Music, 6 — 8 p.m., Manda Le’, 3455 Canyon de Flores, Sierra Vista. Good times, good friends, and fun live country music. Info: 520-227-3507. No cover.