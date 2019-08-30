6 Things to Do on TUESDAY! September 3
1 Learn about the watersheds of Cochise County at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Bisbee. Mary Anne Capehart from Water Wise gives a presentation of Cochise County watersheds. Water Wise is a program of the University of Arizona's Cooperative Extension specializing community education and outreach in Cochise County so residents can learn how to conserve water, reduce groundwater pumping and save money. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
2 Babies get their time to shine at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St. starting at 10:20 a.m. This program is geared to children birth to 18 months. Babies will enjoy songs, movement activities, rhymes, board books, and playtime. Adult participation is encouraged. Call 520-458-4225 for details.
3 Yoga can help with balance, flexibility, and general well being. Learn some yoga fundamentals and postures for deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Chair yoga runs from 9:15 to 10 a.m., and Beginner Yoga runs from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180 in Sierra Vista. Certified yoga instructor. The classes are $5., but the first class is free. Get more information at 520-263-3293.
4 Feeling the stress of military life or other challenges? Art is a wonderful outlet for expression and can provide great relief for anyone dealing with separation, transition, sadness, anxiety, stress or anger. Resiliency Through Art meets from noon to 5 p.m. at the MWR Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. Get more information at 520-533-2015.
5 Are computers more of a mystery than a useful tool? Call 520-458-4225 to register for today’s “Computing Made Easy” class from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Learn the basics of computers, creating documents and email set-up. Perfect for the beginner! For ages 18 and older.
6 Group Music Lessons Begin, 5:30 p.m. Studio 697, 697 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Piano lessons on Tuesdays, alto and tenor sax on Wednesdays, Taiko drumming on Thursdays. Contact Jen Dorris for information registration at 520-222-8869 or studio697az@gmail.com. $40 - $60/month.
WEDNESDAY EVENTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
San Pedro River Bird Walk, 7 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels. Dress for weather, bring drinking water, snack, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sunscreen. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations accepted.
Sewing Room Sale, 8:00 a.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild opens its room to fellow fabriholics. Fabric, accessories and boutique items. Cash or checks. Info: 602-334-4795.
Morning Stillness and Prayer, 9:30 - 10 a.m. St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive, Sierra Vista. We need moments of stillness. time to calm, relax, let go, find peace, and maybe connect with God. Info: S520-458-4432. Free.
ESL Class Registration, 10 - 11 a.m. Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 3225 St. Andrews Drive, Sierra Vista. Registration and placement tests today in the Fellowship Hall. 12 week classes. Free childcare with advance notice. Info: 520-378-7079. Free.
Skeet and Trap, 10 a.m. - noon. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 - East of Sierra Vista - between mile markers 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Info: 520-366-0360. $5. Wednesday
Parent & Me, 10 - 11 a.m. MWR Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Preschooler craft time for ages 2 - 5. Registration not required. Info: 520-533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008. $3.
Little Book Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. For parents and caregivers and children birth - five. Reading, singing, crafts, creative movement. Snacks. Check out books to take home. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Alateen, 6 - 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Part of Al-Anon Family Groups. Ages 9 - 18. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista. Al-Anon Family Groups - Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else's drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
“Vice,” 6 p.m. Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St., Bisbee. Star studded cast surrounds Dick Cheney in this comedy-drama. Doors at 5 p.m. Food and beverages available. Info: 520-432-1400. $5.
Partners Band Country Music, 6 - 8 p.m., Manda Le', 3455 Canyon de Flores, Sierra Vista. Good times, good friends, and fun live country music. Info: 520-227-3507. No cover.