The Best Small Library in America presents Mike Anderson and the history of the El Paso Southwestern Railroad at 5:30 p.m. Moving the copper was important to the growth and prosperity of the mines around Bisbee. The Library is at 6 Main. St. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
2 Babies get their time to shine at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St. starting at 10:20 a.m. This program is geared to children birth to 18 months. Babies will enjoy songs, movement activities, rhymes, board books, and playtime. Adult participation is encouraged. Call 520-458-4225 for details.
3 Feeling the stress of military life or other challenges? Art is a wonderful outlet for expression and can provide great relief for anyone dealing with separation, transition, sadness, anxiety, stress or anger. Resiliency Through Art meets from noon to 5 p.m. at the MWR Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. Get more information at 520-533-2015.
4 Sierra Vista United Methodist Church offers free tutoring to students from Huachuca Mountain Elementary. If you’d like to be a volunteer tutor or a sub, come to an orientation at 2:15 p.m. in the church Fellowship Hall; actual tutoring begins Sept. 17 and runs from 2:15-3:45 every Tuesday that school is in session. For more information, call 520-803-8984.
5 The Film Club at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma will be discussing “The Double,” a 2014 black comedy/thriller. The 6 p.m. discussion is for ages 16 and up. A copy of the film might be available at Circulation. For more information, call 520-458-4225.
6 Cochise College presents “A Kind Shot,” with theater and basketball star Terri Mateer at 6 p.m. in the Sierra Vista campus Community Room. 6’1” blonde spitfire Terri Mateer tells her story of becoming a pro basketball player. Raised by a single, hippie mom, an African American surrogate father steps in and teaches Terri how to play the game. RSVP for free tickets at AKINDSHOT.com or call 1-800-838-3006.
Chair Yoga, 9:15 — 10 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Practiced while sitting in a chair or standing with chair support. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Beginner Yoga, 10:15 — 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
San Pedro River Bird Walk, 7 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels. Dress for weather, bring drinking water, snack, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sunscreen. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations accepted.
Morning Stillness and Prayer, 9:30 — 10 a.m. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive, Sierra Vista. We need moments of stillness. time to calm, relax, let go, find peace, and maybe connect with God. Info: S520-458-4432. Free.
Skeet and Trap, 10 a.m. — noon. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 — East of Sierra Vista — between mile markers 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Info: 520-366-0360. $5.
Parent & Me, 10 — 11 a.m. MWR Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Preschooler craft time for ages 2 — 5. Registration not required. Info: 520-533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008. $3.
Little Book Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. For parents and caregivers and children birth — five. Reading, singing, crafts, creative movement. Snacks. Check out books to take home. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Alateen, 6 — 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Part of Al-Anon Family Groups. Ages 9 — 18. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista. Al-Anon Family Groups — Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else’s drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
“Amazing Grace,” 6 p.m. Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St., Bisbee. Documentary of Aretha Franklin recording her album. Doors at 5 p.m. Food and beverages available. Info: 520-432-1400. $5.
Partners Band Country Music, 6 — 8 p.m., Manda Le’, 3455 Canyon de Flores, Sierra Vista. Good times, good friends, and fun live country music. Info: 520-227-3507. No cover.213rd annual Lutheran Church Festival: When people from near and far descended on Louisiana Attorne