Get a “taste” of one way people become chefs at the Cochise College Culinary Arts Program Open House, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the at the Downtown Center located at 2600 East Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. Visit with chef instructors, students and alumni to learn about our programs and classes. A tour of the facility will be available. Refreshments will be served. Contact cardellad@cochise.edu for more information.
2 Babies get to shine at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St. starting at 10:20 a.m. This program is geared to children birth to 18 months. Babies will enjoy songs, movement activities, rhymes, board books, and playtime. Adult participation is encouraged. Call 520-458-4225 for details.
3 Feeling the stress of military life or other challenges? Art is a wonderful outlet for expression and can provide great relief for anyone dealing with separation, transition, sadness, anxiety, stress or anger. Resiliency Through Art meets from noon to 5 p.m. at the MWR Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. Get more information at 520-533-2015.
4 Sierra Vista United Methodist Church offers free tutoring to students from Huachuca Mountain Elementary. Tutors and children in grades 1-6 meet once a week starting at 2:15 p.m. for work on areas teachers have identified in which students need help. For more information, call 520-803-8984
5 “Censorship Leaves Us in the Dark,” so drop in at Banned Books Story Hour at the Copper Queen Library at 5:30 p.m. Parents and library patrons will read challenged or banned children’s books. After the readings, there will be discussion on why the books were challenged and what it means to have intellectual freedom. The Library is at 6 Main. St. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
6 Deadline, October 1! The Holiday A’Fair Art & Craft Show, Nov 14 — 16 is looking for vendors for woodworking, leather work, gourd work, paintings, or any unique art/craft. This is a juried show. Email holidayafair@gmail.com to receive an application form.
San Pedro River Bird Walk, 7 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels. Dress for weather, bring drinking water, snack, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sunscreen. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations accepted.
Morning Stillness and Prayer, 9:30 — 10 a.m. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive, Sierra Vista. We need moments of stillness. time to calm, relax, let go, find peace, and maybe connect with God. Info: S520-458-4432. Free.
Skeet and Trap, 10 a.m. — noon. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 — East of Sierra Vista — between mile markers 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Info: 520-366-0360. $5.
Parent & Me, 10 — 11 a.m. MWR Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Preschooler craft time for ages 2 — 5. Registration not required. Info: 520-533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008. $3.
Little Book Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. For parents and caregivers and children birth — five. Reading, singing, crafts, creative movement. Snacks. Check out books to take home. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Sidewalk Chalk Competition, 11 a.m. Student Union, Cochise College, Sierra Vista. Have fun, make friends, color the campus! Beautify the Student Union patio while having fun and eating pizza! Info: 520-515-5316. Free.
Brown Bag Lunch Lecture, Hot Air Ballooning, 12:10 p.m. Cochise College Downtown Center, 2600 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Learn from a commercial hot air balloon pilot with more than 20 years of experience. Info: 520-515-5492. Free.
Sunset Meditation, 5:45 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma, Sierra Vista. Time to rest, restore. Bring mat, water, relax at the library’s outdoor patio. Adults, teens 14 and up. No registration required. Info: 520-458-4225. Free.
Alateen, 6 — 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Part of Al-Anon Family Groups. Ages 9 — 18. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista. Al-Anon Family Groups — Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else’s drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
“High Fidelity,” 6 p.m. Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St., Bisbee. Nerds who make Top 5 Lists. Memorable performances from John Cusack, Jack Black, Joan Cusack, Tim Robbins. Doors at 5 p.m. Food and beverages available. Info: 520-432-1400. $5.
Partners Band Country Music, 6 — 8 p.m., Manda Le', 3455 Canyon de Flores, Sierra Vista. Good times, good friends, and fun live country music. Info: 520-227-3507. No cover.