Volcanoes are in the news, past and present. According to onthisday.com, in 1883 the Krakatoa volcano, west of Java in Indonesia, erupted with a force of 1,300 megatons and killed approximately 40,000 people. Fire, lava, ash. Scary, like Amazon burning scary. This year, In early to mid-August, an underwater volcano near Tonga in the Pacific erupted. According to npr.org and CNN, this volcano spit out about a gazillion pumice stones, ranging in size from pebbles to basketballs. Pumice, being not particularly dense and full of holes, floats. All these stones have clumped together in a “raft” about the size of Washington DC. A couple sailing on a catamaran actually sailed through it, calling it a “slick.” The raft is heading toward Australia, home of the Great Barrier Reef. The coral that makes up the Reef is dying, blame climate change. Pretty pink corals are bleaching to white due to heat stress. The zooplankton the corals eat are also being killed by warming waters.
It is possible that this raft of pumice will help save the Reef. As it floats along on ocean currents, it will pick up “... a whole range of organisms of algae and barnacles and corals and crabs and snails and worms,” said Scott Bryan of Queensland University of Technology. Hopes are that the raft will deliver these organisms to the reef to their replenish lost cousins.
If you were a child in the 50s, or you’re a connoisseur of true crime, you can celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Ed Gein. Onthisday.com lists “Profession: Murderer and Body Snatcher. Gein was known for digging up and dismembering corpses and making souvenirs from the parts. There were so many Ed Gein jokes and creepy stories shared by kids revelling in cut up body parts. Just reading his name causes goosebumps. Gein can be proud to have inspired writers of fiction to create some terrible serial killers, including Psycho’s Norman Bates.
On a lighter note, in 1964, Walt Disney’s “Mary Poppins” starring Julie Andrews and Dick van Dyke premiered in Los Angeles.