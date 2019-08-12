You need to see and hear this. You might want to participate. There’s a Teen Taiko Drumming Demo next Sunday at 2 p.m. at Sierra Vista Taiko, 697 E. Fry Blvd. If you want to be blown away by powerful performance and almost overwhelming sound and movement, this is the place. According to tamashii.nz/about/taiko, Taiko drumming is an ancient form of drumming using really large drums. The drummers work in groups and their ensemble movements are tightly choreographed. It’s amazing. Check out videos online, and then enjoy the real thing.
The purpose of the demo program is to introduce teens to the art and give them a taste of the drumming before they make a commitment to join the Teen Taiko Team. The team meets most Sundays during the school year. Sierra Vista Taiko says they care much more about teens’ attitude than about their musical experience. The group learns the songs and choreography working together, just like football and volleyball teams. They have two age groups, 7 to 11 and 12 to 17. The cost is $200 for nine months. They also have an all ages introductory class on Thursdays and a “Drums Alive” class that ramps up your fitness.
For more information, leave a message at 520-222-8869; visit the Sierra Vista Taiko website sierravistataiko.org or their Facebook page: SierraVistaTaiko.
Coming up tomorrow is another free film sponsored by KBRP, The Bisbee Royale, and Bisbee’s Copper Queen Library. Head to the Royale, 94 Main St. at 5 p.m. to get your seat for “The Public.” Written and directed by Emilio Estevez and featuring some great actors as difficult characters, “The Public” is set in Cincinnati’s downtown library. A bitter cold snap has hit the city, and the library is the place to get warm. It pits library administrators against their homeless patrons who need to shelter for the night. “This David versus Goliath story tackles some of our nation's most challenging issues, … [at] one of the last bastions of democracy-in-action: your public library.” Food and drink will be available for sale.