We were so overwhelmed by Wednesday’s rain that we neglected to inform you that Sunday was National Ice Cream Day. If you neglected to celebrate, you are in luck. Wikipedia reports that by a resolution of the House of Representatives and President Ronald Reagan, we can celebrate ice cream for the whole month of July. Ice cream manufacturers have been know to extend the fun into August. So we give you permission to enjoy a dish of your favorite flavor. Speaking of flavor, the DNA testing company 23andMe, as reported by several tech and lifestyle sites, says your genetic profile can determine whether you prefer vanilla or chocolate. 23andMe says that ice cream preference may come from out sense of smell. “…genetic variants … associated with ice cream preference are in or near olfactory receptor genes ….” Hmmm. Smell is not the first thing we associate with ice cream.
We also mentioned Bisbee’s propensity for fire but ran out of space before we got to the big one. In its wild and wooly early days, Bisbee was filled with adobe and wood buildings stuck on the hillsides with poor if any real access. According to Charles Bethea in southernarizonaguide.com, the town had major fires in 1885 and 1887. Then in 1907, a gas stove exploded on Brewery Gulch, razing 76 houses and damaging dozens more. After that fire, the town formed a professional fire company with a horse-drawn engine. Wooden buildings were repaired and improved. However, in October of 1908, fire broke out in the Grand Hotel, then at Main and Subway. The hotel had no fire hose, so again the fire spread, this time up and down Main Street and up Clawson. The brick of the Woolworth Building, now Object Limited, stopped the blaze on that side of the street, but it jumped across Main and ate up more buildings. The fire department and its engine battled not only the fire, but lack of water and low pressure slowed them down. Finally several buildings were dynamited by miners who left their jobs to help.