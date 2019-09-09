There are a couple of events coming up that you’ll need to register for in order to attend. Evvnt, our calendar database, isn’t that good with previews. So let us give you the previews and the contact info, so you can get in on time.
Coming up this Saturday is an intriguing workshop called “Mental Health First Aid.” It’s sponsored by Thrive, part of Canyon Vista Medical Center. According to their post, you will “learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in your community.” It’s a big order, but an important skill. The free class will be taught by Ann Olson, BS RN Behavioral Health Clinical Educator for CVMC. Attendees will receive a three-year certification at the end of the class. Call 520-263-3293 to register.
On Saturday, the 21st, Water Wise is holding a Well Owners Workshop. As city rats, we only worry when the water comes out of the tap a strange color or not at all. Country home owners may indeed have to learn the care and maintenance of personal wells. The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the UA Cochise Cooperative Extension. Call 520-458-8278 ext 2139 to register.
Coming right up on Thursday at 5:30 p.m (and you don’t have to register) is another Thrive event: this one is on Suicide Awareness. As a common meme suggests, people often hide their pain in smiles and humor. “Suicide prevention starts with recognizing the warning signs and taking them seriously.” Jonathan Rutherford, BA, BSN, RN, Director of Behavioral Health will show you what to watch for and tell you how you can help. The following paragraph seems to be much too necessary. Call someone if you need to. They also have a live chat.
“If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Trained crisis workers are available to talk 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Your confidential and toll-free call goes to the nearest crisis center in the Lifeline national network.”