Job seekers, may we have your attention. We here at Good Morning HQ often get people walking in to ask about employment. We are a newspaper, and, as such, publish our job listings on paper and online. However, for some time now, next to our house ad for delivery drivers in Sierra Vista, has been an ad for the ARIZONA@WORK Hiring Fair. We often recommend this stellar organization for improving your employment possibilities. The Hiring Fair is on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cochise College Downtown Center, 2600 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. Many fine employers are actually hiring, and one of them might hire you. Employers range from fast food places to military contractors and health organizations. Bring your resumes and dress for success, as they say.
Before Friday, you might want to stop by Arizona@Work to get some help fine tuning that resume, getting interview tips, and tips on how to work a Hiring Fair. They are at the Downtown Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday, and they would love to help you prepare to land that great job. Did we say they are stellar and some of the nicest people in town?
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the American Library Association reminds parents and students that a library card is one of the first steps towards academic achievement and lifelong learning. It’s also a ticket to fun, mystery, fantasy, science, law, love, life — we could go on and on. Libraries have always been go to spots for quiet, study, book searches, research, and peaceful reading. The stereotypical historic librarian was always shushing kids. Things are different today. Libraries are lively community hubs. The Copper Queen Library in Bisbee just won the title of Best Small Library in America, and for good reason. Students are encouraged to get their own cards to easily check out materials, and the students are plotting a Haunted Library. The Sierra Vista Public Library is no slouch either at events and attractive offerings.