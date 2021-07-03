At approximately 8 p.m. Friday, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was advised of two women who had been caught in a flash flood in Cascabel.
When Sheriff’s deputies responded, they were told that two women living in the area were on the bank of a wash watching the water when a flash flood came through, sweeping them both into the water, carrying them for at least a quarter of a mile, said Carol Capas, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
“One woman, 67, was able to crawl out of the water and get help, while the other woman, who is 77, was last seen holding onto a tree branch.”
The Cochise County Search and Rescue Team, Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter “Ranger,” Sundance Fire Department of Cascabel and the Cochise County Road Department assisted with the rescue.
The Search and Rescue team and others worked throughout the night with alternating resources, and at approximately 7:40 Saturday morning they found the woman, Capas said.
“She was trapped in mud and debris, but was alive,” said Capas. “The rescue team managed to get her out of the wash around 10 this morning and she was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation,” Capas said.
“We always warn people to avoid areas with rushing water. Even an inch of water can cause traction problems, and is often indicative of more water coming to the area. Remember, turn around, don’t drown.”
As of the last CCSO update, the woman survived the incident, but there is no other information about her status.
More information will be reported once it’s made available.