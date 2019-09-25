HUACHUCA CITY — Residents of Huachuca City and business owners gathered at the town’s community center Tuesday evening to learn about new projects, updates, improvements and potential changes that could be coming to town.
Huachuca City’s Community Town Hall touched on a number of issues, with Mayor Johann Wallace presenting information and answering questions ranging from the status of the town’s senior center, the possibility of restoring bus service to Huachuca City, the town’s purchase of the Dusk till Dawn property and a snapshot of Huachuca City’s financial picture.
In addition, City Manager Matthew Williams presented information about a $471,000 Community Development Block Grant the town is receiving in 2020 and requested input about how residents would like to see the money used.
Senior Center
Tuesday’s session opened with an update about the status of the senior center, which closed in January when an LLC that had been organizing a congregate meal program stopped those services for different reasons. While the congregate meals will not be returning to the center at this time, there are other projects slated for seniors.
“Huachuca City will apply for grant funding for the congregate meals when the town can support the matching costs,” Wallace said in his update.
However, the center is hosting social hours on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Starting in October, there will be game nights twice a month, with the exact dates and times to be announced.
After going through a refurbishing, the senior center received a new roof, flooring and interior paint. An open house is planned to showcase the center’s new look on Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Discussions with the Sierra Vista Salvation Army and Tucson Community Food Bank about starting monthly food pickups through the senior center are currently underway. The food distributions are anticipated to start sometime in December, with commodities and senior food boxes included in the distribution.
Mobile clinic
On the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. has its mobile clinic parked in the parking lot near the town hall and police station.
“All insurances are accepted and there is a sliding fee scale for those without insurance,” Wallace said.
Same day appointments and walk-ins are welcome.
This full-service clinic includes preventive medical care, general exams, basic lab work, vaccinations, family planning services, $5 sports physicals and well-woman exams.
The community is urged to take advantage of this service, as Chiricahua reaches out to medically underserved communities to help citizens with health care needs.
Dusk Till Dawn
The town of Huachuca City is purchasing the Dusk Till Dawn property and parking area for $300,000. Plans are to lease or sell the building as soon as possible.
Through this purchase, the town is gaining an asset and preventing further litigation and fees, thereby saving taxpayers money, Wallace said.
Bus grant
Huachuca City has applied for a $100,000 innovation grant through the Legacy Foundation to serve as a starting point to help restore bus service.
“The Legacy Foundation grant will help us bring the bus service back to town,” Wallace said. “If we receive the grant, there is no guarantee we will get the full $100,000,” Wallace said. If the town receives the full award, it will come in two $50,000 increments, spread over two years.
“During the two years we’re going to be working on developing what we need from an operational standpoint to bring the bus service up to grant standards,” Wallace said.
The vision is for the bus service to include a tri-city partnership between Huachuca City, Tombstone and Sierra Vista, and could include into Whetstone as well.
“Everything we’re doing is going to tie into our ability to apply for other federal funds,” Wallace said. “We’re hoping to qualify for the same federal funding that Sierra Vista is getting for its bus line.”
The goal is to create a sustainable bus line, modeled after what Sierra Vista has in place.
If funding comes through, the bus line will run three days a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday — at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with dedicated stops in Huachuca City, Tombstone and Whetstone.
Finance snapshot
For the first time in 10 years, Huachuca City’s general fund is paying for itself and operating in the black.
“I’m really proud of that,” said Wallace, who noted the improved financial snapshot came with some heartache — closing the bus line and increases in utility rates, to name a couple of the more unpopular changes.
“The town now has separate savings accounts for all enterprise accounts and we are now rebuilding our HURF (Highway User Revenue Funds) account,” Wallace said.
Also for the first time, Huachuca City has established a police savings fund to replace the police department’s vehicle. The hope is to purchase two new vehicles before the end of this fiscal year.
“We need to replace our police vehicles, which are 2012 Chargers,” Wallace said. Huachuca City is applying for a BOGO USDA equipment grant for two Tahoes, at $55,000 each. If the USDA grant is awarded, one of the vehicles would be paid for by Huachuca City, and the other would come through the USDA loan, Wallace said.
Emergency signal project
The Sierra Vista Metro Planning Organization (SVMPO) has funds available to pay for this $100,000 project, Wallace said. Signals are going to be placed at School Road and Highway 90 in Huachuca City, and Camino de Manana and Highway 90 in Whetstone.
The project’s anticipated build-out is January through May 2020 with an RFP (request for proposal) window of Oct. 15 to Nov. 15.
This is an emergency signal only, with a traffic control switch in the fire or police departments, Wallace said.
However, installation is capable of supporting a full traffic signal in the future, if it’s deemed necessary.
Community Development Block Grant
Huachuca City will receive a $471,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in 2020.
“This must be for a project that will benefit our citizens,” said Town Manager Matthew Williams. “Because this is federal money, it must meet federal requirements. There are very specific ‘cans’ and ‘cannots’ for CDBG funds.”
The money must be used for economic development in low to moderate income areas, Williams said.
“In January of 2020 we will begin to hold hearings about how to use the money, and we want your input,” Williams said.
There will be more information about the town’s CDBG and how the $471,000 will be used.
Town officials are suggesting such projects as infrastructure, road or park improvements.
“Most of Huachuca City is low to moderate income, so we have a lot of options,” Williams said.
“Future CDBB meetings will be used to gauge the kinds of projects the public wants to see happen. I encourage residents to come to the hearings and make your voice heard.”