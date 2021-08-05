US Forecast for Friday, August 6, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;80;59;85;64;Warmer with sunshine;SSE;5;61%;3%;8

Albuquerque, NM;91;69;94;69;Mostly sunny;W;9;29%;11%;11

Anchorage, AK;68;55;66;54;Cloudy;SSW;6;70%;44%;1

Asheville, NC;79;60;84;63;Inc. clouds;SE;4;60%;56%;11

Atlanta, GA;85;67;86;70;Cloudy;ESE;5;63%;64%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;80;69;81;70;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;8;62%;3%;9

Austin, TX;83;72;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;3;69%;50%;10

Baltimore, MD;88;68;91;68;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;48%;5%;9

Baton Rouge, LA;89;70;90;70;More clouds than sun;SW;4;60%;14%;8

Billings, MT;93;68;78;65;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;9;53%;63%;7

Birmingham, AL;87;69;86;69;Clouds and sun;E;5;64%;44%;9

Bismarck, ND;86;62;89;67;Clouds and sun;E;10;51%;55%;8

Boise, ID;96;63;85;62;Not as warm;NE;11;38%;3%;9

Boston, MA;70;65;86;69;Fog in the morning;SSW;6;61%;2%;9

Bridgeport, CT;77;66;87;68;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;6;57%;6%;9

Buffalo, NY;83;65;84;72;Clouds and sun;S;8;53%;21%;8

Burlington, VT;83;63;87;66;Mostly sunny;S;7;55%;5%;8

Caribou, ME;75;59;86;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;5;60%;8%;7

Casper, WY;93;57;88;56;Increasingly windy;WNW;14;30%;19%;9

Charleston, SC;81;73;83;76;A t-storm or two;S;6;82%;89%;3

Charleston, WV;87;64;90;69;Sun and some clouds;SW;5;56%;27%;10

Charlotte, NC;85;63;85;69;Sun, then clouds;SSE;5;63%;64%;10

Cheyenne, WY;88;61;89;59;Partly sunny;SW;9;26%;33%;10

Chicago, IL;85;71;81;69;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;9;72%;83%;3

Cleveland, OH;81;69;86;72;An afternoon shower;S;10;54%;51%;7

Columbia, SC;86;68;81;71;A t-storm in spots;E;5;76%;77%;5

Columbus, OH;86;65;87;68;More humid;SSW;8;53%;24%;9

Concord, NH;75;58;87;61;Areas of morning fog;S;4;60%;2%;8

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;75;94;77;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;56%;27%;11

Denver, CO;92;65;94;62;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;7;24%;25%;10

Des Moines, IA;82;66;87;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;71%;55%;9

Detroit, MI;86;66;87;69;Inc. clouds;SSW;8;57%;54%;9

Dodge City, KS;92;63;97;71;Very warm;SSE;13;45%;14%;10

Duluth, MN;85;66;75;62;Clouds and sunshine;ENE;6;72%;30%;5

El Paso, TX;94;72;95;73;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;30%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;82;63;70;58;Showers around;SW;6;77%;95%;1

Fargo, ND;77;58;81;65;Partly sunny;E;5;64%;28%;8

Grand Junction, CO;95;69;97;61;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;14;17%;4%;10

Grand Rapids, MI;83;64;79;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;9;75%;74%;2

Hartford, CT;73;63;89;67;Fog in the morning;S;6;56%;6%;9

Helena, MT;91;61;85;60;A shower and t-storm;SW;8;48%;60%;6

Honolulu, HI;87;77;88;76;Breezy;ENE;16;55%;55%;12

Houston, TX;91;77;91;78;A thunderstorm;SSE;5;71%;63%;11

Indianapolis, IN;85;66;86;69;More humid;S;7;55%;30%;6

Jackson, MS;90;72;89;71;Partial sunshine;SE;3;65%;23%;10

Jacksonville, FL;82;75;88;75;A t-storm or two;SSE;7;78%;77%;6

Juneau, AK;65;54;57;53;Afternoon showers;SE;9;95%;96%;1

Kansas City, MO;84;72;93;75;Mostly sunny;S;10;56%;7%;9

Knoxville, TN;88;66;89;70;Mostly cloudy;SSE;4;57%;55%;8

Las Vegas, NV;112;86;107;81;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;10;10%;0%;10

Lexington, KY;85;62;86;66;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;65%;15%;10

Little Rock, AR;89;70;90;70;Partly sunny;SSE;5;53%;12%;10

Long Beach, CA;83;64;77;63;Mostly sunny;SE;7;68%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;85;65;84;63;Mostly sunny;S;6;54%;1%;11

Louisville, KY;85;66;90;69;High clouds, humid;S;6;54%;20%;10

Madison, WI;82;65;81;64;A heavy thunderstorm;S;7;73%;83%;5

Memphis, TN;89;72;90;73;Some sun, more humid;SSE;5;51%;29%;10

Miami, FL;89;80;89;81;A thunderstorm;E;8;70%;79%;9

Milwaukee, WI;87;69;82;69;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;12;71%;80%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;66;87;69;Partly sunny;E;5;60%;55%;8

Mobile, AL;90;76;90;75;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;5;60%;71%;11

Montgomery, AL;89;69;84;70;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;68%;56%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;54;47;57;49;Breezy in the a.m.;WSW;20;81%;5%;9

Nashville, TN;88;68;87;69;More humid;S;6;59%;44%;6

New Orleans, LA;90;75;90;78;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;55%;34%;6

New York, NY;79;68;88;72;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;7;50%;3%;9

Newark, NJ;82;64;90;70;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;48%;5%;9

Norfolk, VA;81;65;84;71;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;66%;42%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;79;69;93;73;Sunny;SSE;11;59%;3%;10

Olympia, WA;83;60;75;55;A shower in the a.m.;SW;9;69%;60%;7

Omaha, NE;90;69;94;76;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;10;57%;44%;9

Orlando, FL;88;76;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;66%;63%;11

Philadelphia, PA;86;66;91;67;Mostly sunny;S;5;47%;3%;9

Phoenix, AZ;110;87;108;86;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;7;31%;3%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;86;65;91;70;Partly sunny;SSW;7;51%;10%;9

Portland, ME;69;62;78;64;Areas of morning fog;SSW;7;71%;27%;7

Portland, OR;82;64;78;60;A little a.m. rain;N;5;68%;61%;4

Providence, RI;71;63;83;66;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;6;65%;27%;9

Raleigh, NC;84;65;85;71;Humid;SE;5;66%;64%;10

Reno, NV;88;55;89;60;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;5;18%;0%;10

Richmond, VA;86;65;87;69;Humid;SE;6;57%;17%;10

Roswell, NM;93;66;96;69;Plenty of sunshine;S;10;38%;5%;11

Sacramento, CA;87;60;103;65;Warmer with sunshine;S;5;33%;2%;9

Salt Lake City, UT;101;71;87;64;Sunny and cooler;S;11;28%;3%;10

San Antonio, TX;85;76;89;77;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;77%;50%;9

San Diego, CA;74;65;74;63;Partly sunny;SSW;7;77%;0%;10

San Francisco, CA;62;59;73;60;Turning sunny;SW;9;60%;15%;10

Savannah, GA;80;72;85;74;Heavy thunderstorms;SSW;4;85%;83%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;82;63;75;57;A little a.m. rain;SW;10;67%;62%;7

Sioux Falls, SD;88;66;88;72;Hazy sun and warm;ESE;9;65%;29%;8

Spokane, WA;87;65;85;61;Not as hot;SW;12;41%;4%;7

Springfield, IL;84;67;83;68;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;9;70%;73%;5

St. Louis, MO;86;68;89;69;A shower in the a.m.;S;6;58%;56%;8

Tampa, FL;85;77;90;78;A t-storm around;NE;6;70%;51%;11

Toledo, OH;84;63;84;67;Inc. clouds;WSW;5;58%;53%;7

Tucson, AZ;103;80;102;79;A t-storm around;SSE;7;39%;55%;9

Tulsa, OK;87;68;95;74;Hazy sunshine;SSE;8;57%;4%;10

Vero Beach, FL;93;75;90;75;Humid with a t-storm;SSE;8;78%;78%;11

Washington, DC;89;67;91;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;49%;4%;9

Wichita, KS;91;68;95;73;Sunny and very warm;SSE;11;53%;6%;10

Wilmington, DE;86;66;89;66;Mostly sunny;S;6;51%;1%;9

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags