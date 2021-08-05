US Forecast for Friday, August 6, 2021
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;80;59;85;64;Warmer with sunshine;SSE;5;61%;3%;8
Albuquerque, NM;91;69;94;69;Mostly sunny;W;9;29%;11%;11
Anchorage, AK;68;55;66;54;Cloudy;SSW;6;70%;44%;1
Asheville, NC;79;60;84;63;Inc. clouds;SE;4;60%;56%;11
Atlanta, GA;85;67;86;70;Cloudy;ESE;5;63%;64%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;80;69;81;70;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;8;62%;3%;9
Austin, TX;83;72;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;3;69%;50%;10
Baltimore, MD;88;68;91;68;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;48%;5%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;89;70;90;70;More clouds than sun;SW;4;60%;14%;8
Billings, MT;93;68;78;65;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;9;53%;63%;7
Birmingham, AL;87;69;86;69;Clouds and sun;E;5;64%;44%;9
Bismarck, ND;86;62;89;67;Clouds and sun;E;10;51%;55%;8
Boise, ID;96;63;85;62;Not as warm;NE;11;38%;3%;9
Boston, MA;70;65;86;69;Fog in the morning;SSW;6;61%;2%;9
Bridgeport, CT;77;66;87;68;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;6;57%;6%;9
Buffalo, NY;83;65;84;72;Clouds and sun;S;8;53%;21%;8
Burlington, VT;83;63;87;66;Mostly sunny;S;7;55%;5%;8
Caribou, ME;75;59;86;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;5;60%;8%;7
Casper, WY;93;57;88;56;Increasingly windy;WNW;14;30%;19%;9
Charleston, SC;81;73;83;76;A t-storm or two;S;6;82%;89%;3
Charleston, WV;87;64;90;69;Sun and some clouds;SW;5;56%;27%;10
Charlotte, NC;85;63;85;69;Sun, then clouds;SSE;5;63%;64%;10
Cheyenne, WY;88;61;89;59;Partly sunny;SW;9;26%;33%;10
Chicago, IL;85;71;81;69;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;9;72%;83%;3
Cleveland, OH;81;69;86;72;An afternoon shower;S;10;54%;51%;7
Columbia, SC;86;68;81;71;A t-storm in spots;E;5;76%;77%;5
Columbus, OH;86;65;87;68;More humid;SSW;8;53%;24%;9
Concord, NH;75;58;87;61;Areas of morning fog;S;4;60%;2%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;75;94;77;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;56%;27%;11
Denver, CO;92;65;94;62;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;7;24%;25%;10
Des Moines, IA;82;66;87;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;71%;55%;9
Detroit, MI;86;66;87;69;Inc. clouds;SSW;8;57%;54%;9
Dodge City, KS;92;63;97;71;Very warm;SSE;13;45%;14%;10
Duluth, MN;85;66;75;62;Clouds and sunshine;ENE;6;72%;30%;5
El Paso, TX;94;72;95;73;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;30%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;82;63;70;58;Showers around;SW;6;77%;95%;1
Fargo, ND;77;58;81;65;Partly sunny;E;5;64%;28%;8
Grand Junction, CO;95;69;97;61;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;14;17%;4%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;83;64;79;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;9;75%;74%;2
Hartford, CT;73;63;89;67;Fog in the morning;S;6;56%;6%;9
Helena, MT;91;61;85;60;A shower and t-storm;SW;8;48%;60%;6
Honolulu, HI;87;77;88;76;Breezy;ENE;16;55%;55%;12
Houston, TX;91;77;91;78;A thunderstorm;SSE;5;71%;63%;11
Indianapolis, IN;85;66;86;69;More humid;S;7;55%;30%;6
Jackson, MS;90;72;89;71;Partial sunshine;SE;3;65%;23%;10
Jacksonville, FL;82;75;88;75;A t-storm or two;SSE;7;78%;77%;6
Juneau, AK;65;54;57;53;Afternoon showers;SE;9;95%;96%;1
Kansas City, MO;84;72;93;75;Mostly sunny;S;10;56%;7%;9
Knoxville, TN;88;66;89;70;Mostly cloudy;SSE;4;57%;55%;8
Las Vegas, NV;112;86;107;81;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;10;10%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;85;62;86;66;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;65%;15%;10
Little Rock, AR;89;70;90;70;Partly sunny;SSE;5;53%;12%;10
Long Beach, CA;83;64;77;63;Mostly sunny;SE;7;68%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;85;65;84;63;Mostly sunny;S;6;54%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;85;66;90;69;High clouds, humid;S;6;54%;20%;10
Madison, WI;82;65;81;64;A heavy thunderstorm;S;7;73%;83%;5
Memphis, TN;89;72;90;73;Some sun, more humid;SSE;5;51%;29%;10
Miami, FL;89;80;89;81;A thunderstorm;E;8;70%;79%;9
Milwaukee, WI;87;69;82;69;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;12;71%;80%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;66;87;69;Partly sunny;E;5;60%;55%;8
Mobile, AL;90;76;90;75;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;5;60%;71%;11
Montgomery, AL;89;69;84;70;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;68%;56%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;54;47;57;49;Breezy in the a.m.;WSW;20;81%;5%;9
Nashville, TN;88;68;87;69;More humid;S;6;59%;44%;6
New Orleans, LA;90;75;90;78;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;55%;34%;6
New York, NY;79;68;88;72;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;7;50%;3%;9
Newark, NJ;82;64;90;70;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;48%;5%;9
Norfolk, VA;81;65;84;71;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;66%;42%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;79;69;93;73;Sunny;SSE;11;59%;3%;10
Olympia, WA;83;60;75;55;A shower in the a.m.;SW;9;69%;60%;7
Omaha, NE;90;69;94;76;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;10;57%;44%;9
Orlando, FL;88;76;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;66%;63%;11
Philadelphia, PA;86;66;91;67;Mostly sunny;S;5;47%;3%;9
Phoenix, AZ;110;87;108;86;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;7;31%;3%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;86;65;91;70;Partly sunny;SSW;7;51%;10%;9
Portland, ME;69;62;78;64;Areas of morning fog;SSW;7;71%;27%;7
Portland, OR;82;64;78;60;A little a.m. rain;N;5;68%;61%;4
Providence, RI;71;63;83;66;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;6;65%;27%;9
Raleigh, NC;84;65;85;71;Humid;SE;5;66%;64%;10
Reno, NV;88;55;89;60;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;5;18%;0%;10
Richmond, VA;86;65;87;69;Humid;SE;6;57%;17%;10
Roswell, NM;93;66;96;69;Plenty of sunshine;S;10;38%;5%;11
Sacramento, CA;87;60;103;65;Warmer with sunshine;S;5;33%;2%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;101;71;87;64;Sunny and cooler;S;11;28%;3%;10
San Antonio, TX;85;76;89;77;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;77%;50%;9
San Diego, CA;74;65;74;63;Partly sunny;SSW;7;77%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;62;59;73;60;Turning sunny;SW;9;60%;15%;10
Savannah, GA;80;72;85;74;Heavy thunderstorms;SSW;4;85%;83%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;82;63;75;57;A little a.m. rain;SW;10;67%;62%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;88;66;88;72;Hazy sun and warm;ESE;9;65%;29%;8
Spokane, WA;87;65;85;61;Not as hot;SW;12;41%;4%;7
Springfield, IL;84;67;83;68;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;9;70%;73%;5
St. Louis, MO;86;68;89;69;A shower in the a.m.;S;6;58%;56%;8
Tampa, FL;85;77;90;78;A t-storm around;NE;6;70%;51%;11
Toledo, OH;84;63;84;67;Inc. clouds;WSW;5;58%;53%;7
Tucson, AZ;103;80;102;79;A t-storm around;SSE;7;39%;55%;9
Tulsa, OK;87;68;95;74;Hazy sunshine;SSE;8;57%;4%;10
Vero Beach, FL;93;75;90;75;Humid with a t-storm;SSE;8;78%;78%;11
Washington, DC;89;67;91;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;49%;4%;9
Wichita, KS;91;68;95;73;Sunny and very warm;SSE;11;53%;6%;10
Wilmington, DE;86;66;89;66;Mostly sunny;S;6;51%;1%;9
