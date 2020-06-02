ELFRIDA - While it may not have been the traditional graduation they would have liked, for 25 seniors from Valley Union’s class of 2020, whose class motto this year was “The class that got quarantined’, it was a chance to say goodbye to fellow classmates, thank teachers for all they have done and for families to celebrate during the school’s graduation which was held Saturday, May 23 at the VUHS football field.
With COVID-19 social distancing guidelines in place, each senior was allowed one carload of family members and was asked to stay in or near their vehicle which was parked on the dirt track around the football field during the ceremony, exiting only to either speak or receive their diploma.
“We are not always in control of everything however we are in control of how we handle it,” Valley Union Superintendent Kyle Hart said in his remarks to the seniors. “We are in control of the attitude that we choose to take. Choosing to have a positive attitude, isn’t always easy. But choosing to have a positive attitude is completely under our control. I encourage the graduates, as they have done so far, to keep that positive attitude. There will be more obstacles beyond your high school years. If you can control that attitude and remain positive as much as possible, positive people are healthier, happier,”
Adriana Raber, this year’s valedictorian, said this year was not what she or any of her classmates expected when school began last August.
“We were all pretty pumped for things like prom, senior ditch day, our senior trip and of course, graduation,” she said. “I guess sometimes you have to make the best out of a bad situation and roll with the punches. It’s not the events that happen in a person’s life that determines who they are, it’s how we respond to those events. We all have the potential to go on from here and have the best year of our lives.”
Salutatorian Rebekah Claus-Walker remembers as a freshman, entering school for the first time and meeting some fellow students who would become her classmates the next four years.
“While our story started at Valley Union High School, walking around through the halls, our story is now ending surrounded by our family and friends around the football field,” she said. “We all thought ours would end at the gym but sadly, this is not the case. Thank you class of 2020 for making these past four years an unforgettable experience.”
During the presentation of diplomas, Isiah Zamora, was presented his diploma by his father Fred Zamora, the school board president who was also the guest speaker at the graduation.
Prior to the commencement, Isiah said this last quarter of school at Valley Union was more difficult than he thought it would be.
“We had a lot more assignments than I expected,” he said. “I was really bummed out that I was not able to sit on stage with my fellow classmates. I am glad we still get a ceremony, unlike some other schools who didn’t.”
Isiah’s mother Sabrina, who has been through four other graduations with her other children. said she is happy there was at least some kind of ceremony to honor the graduating seniors.
“These kids have worked so hard,” she said. “They deserve to be recognized.”
After the last diploma was presented, the seniors excited their vehicles and proceeded to move their tassels to indicate they are now high school graduates. They were then taken on a parade led by the Elfrida Fire Department, through the streets of Elfrida.
