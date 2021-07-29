SIERRA VISTA — Veritas Christian Community School (VCCS) plans to expand into a new, larger location off of State Route 92 in the 2021-2022 school year.
“The facility we are in is a rented facility, and it has some space limitations,” said Jason Tinney, Head of School at VCCS. “We felt that the school could grow, and we could serve the community a little bit better if we had a space that was specifically our own, and secondly, a little bit bigger than what we’re in right now.”
The location of the new school will be at 3993 AZ-92, Sierra Vista, AZ 85650. Tinney said that he’s hopeful that construction on the building will be complete in October of this year.
“In a lot of ways, it still is going to be very basic,” said Tinney. “We’re a K-12 school, and so we’ll need a classroom space for each group and a few extra spaces to be flexible. It will have a commons area, where we will have our chapel services and stuff like that. And then some admin offices and those sorts of things.”
Tinney said that turf has already been laid down outside on the property for a play space, with plans for a gaga ball pit and basketball courts in progress.
With top performances by VCCS students with the last year, including six grand prize and first place winners in the high school division of Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative’s Youth Engineering and Science (YES) Fair and and 3rd place win by VCCS’s Isabell Gavin in the Cochise County Spelling Bee, Tinney said that the school has seen some growth in enrollment.
“We’ve seen definitely an uptick,” said Tinney. “I think part of it is due to … our visibility within the community, but also with the idea of the new facility … I think we were hovering around 115 last year (total K-12 students), and we’ll probably be around somewhere between 125-130 (total K-12 students) this coming school year. So that’s a good amount of growth for a small school.
"We really want to try to be about 12-15 students per grade, and that’s kind of the limit for us. So, we’re committed to small classes,” he added.
Tinney accredits the increase in enrollment to the school’s track record and dedication to classical methodology in its curriculum.
“I think our mission and our goal is encouraging and speaks to people, so that would be classical, Christian,” said Tinney. “I think that in the current climate of the way things are going, just almost across the nation in education and some of the (COVID-19) pandemic stuff, I think that people are interested in looking for alternatives.
"If you put all those factors together, there’s a lot of buzz and a lot of inquiry. People are interested in knowing ‘hey, there might be an alternative here, let’s check it out and see if it might be a good fit for our family.’”
Regarding COVID-19 guidelines, Tinney said that VCCS will keep the same policy as last year: masks are optional and social distancing as much as possible.
With VCCS’s 2021-2022 academic year starting on Aug. 16, Tinney said that his goal is to consistently keep moving forward.
“It is just steady as you go, and trying to continue to do the things we’ve done well and to maintain those in the midst of everything that is going on in the world and moving into the new facility,” said Tinney.