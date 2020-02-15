TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Vigilante Days celebration, now in its 34th year, kicked-off Saturday and will continue through Sunday.
With its lineup of gunfight reenactments, hangings street entertainment and family fun, activities start around 10 a.m., with the last street performances ending around 4 p.m.
“The Vigilantes organize two big weekends a year, Tombstone Vigilante Days and Showdown in Tombstone, which is on Labor Day weekend,” said Lorelei Redmond, a Vigilante board member, performer and former show director. “Both events are organized as fundraisers for a number of local charities, as well as programs at Tombstone High School.”
Drawn to the Vigilantes because she enjoys dressing up in 1880s costumes and celebrating Tombstone’s historic heyday, Redmond has been a Vigilante member for over seven years.
“I love history, and before I came to this area, I worked for the City of Virginia Beach in historical houses,” she said. “I love performing in the reenactments and look forward to the town’s event weekends.”
Redmond’s favorite role is “Margarita,” one of Tombstone’s notorious ladies of the evening who was killed by Gold Dollar in the Bird Cage Theatre, so the story goes.
“Some of the Vigilante skits are loosely tied to historic events, while others lean toward comedic acts,” she added.
Another one of Redmond’s contributions to Tombstone’s entertainment lineup is her participation in Wild West Witches Cowgirl Coven, a group of bewitching ladies that started out as a Halloween dance group.
“We got together for the first time on Oct. 28 2017 to do a ‘witch dance’ on Allen Street for Tombstone at Twilight, an event organized by Tombstone Forward,” Redmond said. “We had so much fun, a group of us decided to keep the witches going and evolved into the Wild West Witches. We actually participate in Tombstone events year round, not just at Halloween."
Watch for the Wild West Witches while out enjoying Vigilante Days events on Sunday. The group will be dancing on Allen Street sometime around 11:20 and 12:20.
“Come on out for a fun Vigilante Days celebration and enjoy Tombstone’s shows, shops, restaurants and historic sites,” she said. “There’s always a lot going on in this historic little town.”