Siblings Alli Mabe, left, 9, Ryan, 11, and little sister Hannah, 7, entertain themselves on Allen Street Saturday in Tombstone. The Phoenix residents traveled with other out of state family members to enjoy this weekend’s annual celebration.
Phoenician Noah Vela ambles along the Allen Street boardwalk during Saturday’s installation of Vigilante Days. Vela was excited to celebrate his 6th birthday in The Town Too Tough to Die.
Photos by MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
A pair of Tombstone Vigilante’s rehearse prior to one of the troupe’s many skits they will perform during this weekend’s Vigilante Days celebration.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
A young Vigilante Days attendee is ready for one of the reenactments to take place on Allen Street.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Linda Mott brings provisions to fellow Tombstone Vigilante troupe members at Saturday’s event.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Tucsonan Chad Heckle, left, and Chandler’s Tony Leamon are adorned in early 20th century British military attire as they participate in this year’s Vigilante Days.
Photos by MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
The Tombstone Vigilantes celebrates Tombstone’s history with several gunfight reenactments this weekend.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Don Davenport, from Phoenix, strides along Allen Street Saturday with children in tow.
