COCHISE COUNTY — People who want to vote in the upcoming school district bond elections in Tombstone and Willcox have until Monday, Oct. 7, to register.
Willcox Unified School District No. 01 and Tombstone Unified School District No. 13 will hold special bond elections on Nov. 5, said Amanda Baillie, county public information officer, in a press release.
Both elections will be all-mail only, she added. Over 8,000 eligible voters will receive a ballot in the mail beginning Friday, Oct. 11.
Voted ballots must be returned by mail or dropped off no later than 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 to the school district offices in Willcox and Tombstone or the Cochise County Recorder’s Office at 1415 Melody Lane, Building B, Bisbee.
The Tombstone Unified School District Office is located at 411 N. 9th Street, Tombstone, and the Willcox Unified School District Office is at 480 N. Bisbee Avenue, Willcox.
To register to vote online, residents should visit www.servicearizona.com, contact the Recorder’s Office at (520) 432-8358 or visit https://www.cochise.az.gov/recorder/home
For further voter information, including the school bond elections publicity pamphlets, visit https://www.cochise.az.gov/elections/home or contact Willcox Unified School District at (520) 384-8600 or Tombstone Unified School District at (520) 457-2217.