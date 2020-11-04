Wall of Faces exhibit expanding

DOUGLAS — The Wall of Faces exhibit, located inside the Gadsden Hotel, is expanding and will soon include all military from Douglas.
To date, over 9,000 people from all over the United States have visited the exhibit. One of the more notable visitors was Brett P. Reistad, national commander of the American Legion.
“We are in the process of expanding the Douglas Veteran’s Commemorative Project also known as the Wall of Faces,” Ginny Jordan said. “The expansion will include veteran’s information of all eras of service. If you are a veteran or would like us to include a veteran in our project, we’d like to hear from you.”
Submission forms are available to the Fred Hilburn American Legion Post #11 on G Avenue.
“We will have on display a ‘Wall of Honor’ with the names we collect at the Veteran’s Day celebration at the fairgrounds Nov. 11,” she said.
The Wall of Faces exhibit, features hundreds of photographs and stories of men and women from Douglas who served in the military.
A special Purple Heart section was just recently added.
The exhibit was first introduced as a temporary project at the Cochise County Government Center, and has since been featured at the Arizona Historical Museum in Tucson.
“We started off with the Vietnam era and then we expanded,” Jordan said. “We’ve added World War I and II, Korea. We have so many veterans from here that have served. This is for anybody who has served or is currently serving.”
Jordan says there are roughly 2,000 local veterans on display in the exhibit. Some of their heroic stories are told inside the exhibit.
“What we’re lacking is today’s soldier,” she said. “We’d like to include them in here. Those who have served in Afghanistan, Iraq. We have veterans from Douglas who have received the Bronze Star, the Silver Star, the Purple Heart. We want to have a special heroes room just for them.”
Jordan says one thing many people don’t know is just how patriotic Douglas is and who all from Douglas, have served at one time or another.
“This play shows that and when people show up here and see what all we have in here they are just blown away,” she said. “This is who we are.”
For more information on the exhibit call Jordan at (520) 559-5287 or email her at jordan@theriver.com.