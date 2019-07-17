We are open mouthed at the speed with which July is going. As of Wednesday, we seem to be finally getting a monsoon. It’s almost 2 p.m., the dew point is at 62°, we get a couple thunder booms, and it is POURING! What’s a dew point, you ask?
According to Google, the dew point is “the atmospheric temperature (varying according to pressure and humidity) below which water droplets begin to condense and dew can form. In the olden days before monsoons officially started on June 15th, we had to have at least a few days in the 100s, and the dew point had to be at least 54° for three days straight. This summer the temps and the dew point have been all over the place, but judging by the river on Bisbee’s Main Street, the hail, and waterfalls everywhere, we have monsoons! Firefighters are breathing again.
Today is the anniversary of the Great Fire of Rome in the year 64. Nero was Emperor. According to PBS, he was put into power at age 16 by his mother, but he had her killed (allegedly). There were often fires in this city of two million. Heat, slums, and few fire precautions made fires common, which was why Nero was away, not fiddling, but out of town. The fire broke out around the Circus Maximus, where the chariots raced. That fire and a subsequent re-ignition burned for nine days. Two-thirds of the city had been leveled.
Bisbee has been getting a reputation for fires. We hope the wildland fire on Juniper Flats has been soaked. Arson was ruled out in the 2017 blaze at Bisbee’s 1909 City Hall. It took eight fire companies to put down the fire, which, while not burning the building to the ground, made it totally unusable. The fire itself was dramatic, and the burned out shell is a shocker. The City of Bisbee now has its offices in the refurbished Juvenile Detention Center off Hwy. 92. The Animal Shelter is down the road, and for a while, people were getting them confused.