1 Today is April Fool’s Day. Our wish is that someone will shout it out, and suddenly we will be transported to pre-coronavirus. Microsoft rejected April Fool pranks in 2019, Google is cancelling it this year.
2 myheraldreview.com/calendar is now supporting virtual events. If your group is meeting or performing online, let us know.
2 Enjoy a walk on your own along the San Pedro River east of Sierra Vista. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, snacks, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sunscreen. Guided walks have been discontinued, but the trails and the river are still open. Get more info on the BLM website. blm.gov/alter/az-covid-19-updates.
3 Cochise College’s Brown Bag Lunch series has been cancelled. BUT check out thegreatcourses.com almost 400 courses for 70% off: fitness, piano, math, gardening, “The Learning Brain.” and “The Aging Brain.” $24.95 and up.
4 The Copper Queen Library Facebook page has been posting great links and factoids. They reported Monday that an anonymous donor has given $5,000 to the Friends of the [County] Library District earmarked for ebooks and downloadable audiobooks.
5 The Sierra Vista Genie Club has been cancelled. Genealogy is one of the courses mentioned in #3 above. Ancestry.com has a page of K-12 Educational Resources. One reminds us that we can interview parents and other relatives about their pasts to create biographies. Skype it?
6 Bonnie Starr has cancelled her gigs for a while. Partnersband.com has videos to remind you of the good old days. iTunes and other servers supply hundreds of internet radio stations from all over the world broadcasting practically every genre.
Support Group Links
Al-Anon groups are meeting with Zoom. Check with so-az-alanon.org or so-az-alanon.org/index.php/electronic-meetings. There’s a schedule and the Zoom links and IDs.
AA groups don’t post here, but if you wish to connect with them, check in with aa-intergroup.org/directory.php
For caregiver support online, check out caregiver.org/support-groups.
Folks who need mental health support can visit nami.org. Covid-19 tips are on the home page.
Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Many groups are meeting by phone or Zoom. Go to oasouthernaz.org for connections. There are also virtual non-synchronous meetings happening over email, social media, bulletin boards, and more.
THURSDAY
Today is National Autism Awareness Day. People with autism are finding these disruptions particularly distressing. They thrive on routines, which have been destroyed, and some have found out that the only foods they will eat have been scarfed up by hoarders. It’s also National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day. Peanut butter shelves are especially empty.
Continuing on the food theme, it’s also National Burrito Day. You might have to learn to make your own tortillas.