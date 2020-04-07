6 Things to Know on WEDNESDAY
1 Today is National Zoo Lovers Day. Videos from the nation’s zoos are bright spots in the virtual landscape. Follow Cincinnati Zoo, Oregon Zoo, San Diego Zoo, Denver Zoo, and check in on the new baby elephant at Reid Park.
2 PFLAG has gone to Zoom on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month to give our community extra connections. The next scheduled meeting will be Wednesday, April 15 starting at 6:30 p.m. Get the link from 520-266-0013 or info@pflagsierravista.org. They can also set up a test meeting to work out tech bugs.
3 Myheraldreview.com/calendar is now supporting virtual events. If your group is meeting or performing online, let us know.
4 Enjoy a walk on your own along the San Pedro River east of Sierra Vista. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, snacks, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sunscreen. Guided walks have been discontinued, but the trails and the river are still open. Get more info on the BLM website. blm.gov/alter/az-covid-19-updates.
5 Cochise College’s Brown Bag Lunch series has been cancelled. BUT check out udemy.com with 100,000 online courses for $10.00 on up. They have almost everything you might want to study from “An Entire MBA in 1 Course” to Reiki for Animals.
6 The Copper Queen Library Facebook page has been posting great links and factoids. Yesterday they posted a lovely video from Cochise County Master Gardeners. Their Discovery Gardens are closed to the public until at least July, and their Spring Talk and Plant Sale has been cancelled.
Support Group Links
Al-Anon groups are meeting with Zoom. Check with so-az-alanon.org or so-az-alanon.org/index.php/electronic-meetings. There’s a schedule and the Zoom links and IDs.
AA groups don’t post here, but if you wish to connect with them, check in with aa-intergroup.org/directory.php
For caregiver support online, check out caregiver.org/support-groups.
Folks who need mental health support can visit nami.org. Covid-19 tips are on the home page.
Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Many groups are meeting by phone or Zoom. Go to oasouthernaz.org for connections. There are also virtual non-synchronous meetings happening over email, social media, bulletin boards, and more.
THURSDAY
Today is National Cherish an Antique Day. We who are trying to clean house and downsize might run into some of these. Keep or sell. Your children and grandchildren probably won’t want your cherished china.
Today on Facebook Live Streaming: Loan Process for COVID-19 Loans, 1 p.m. Special guest Ron Curtis will discuss the process for applying for COVID-19 business loans. Ron is Executive Vice President of American Southwest Credit Union and Vice President of the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation Board. Follow Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation on Facebook for stream notifications.
Ubuntu Hour has been moved online. 6 p.m. at bbb.azloco.net.
The Copper Queen Library has posted a link to The Minotaur’s Labyrinth Escape Room from the Salt Lake County Library. It’s a ticklish puzzle project created through Google Forms. Geared to tweens and teens, it also can work as a family project.
The Radio City Rockettes are famous for their show-stopping dance moves — and now you can learn their famous choreography from the comfort of your home. The lessons will start at 12 p.m. EST every Thursday on the Rockettes’ Instagram page.