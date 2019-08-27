Lupus is an auto-immune disease in which the immune system cannot distinguish between threats and healthy cells and tissue. If you or someone you care for has this, do attend the free Lupus Support Group, starting at 6 p.m. at Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180 in Sierra Vista. Info: 520-263-3293. 2 Birders of all levels can enjoy a walk along the San Pedro River, starting at 7 a.m. from San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, east of Sierra Vista. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water. The walk is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Call for more information: 520-459-2555. 3 It’s only Wednesday, but you might need a moment. Take a few moments to breathe and ponder at Morning Stillness and Prayer, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista. Experience stillness and take time to find peace, and maybe connect with God. Call for more information: 520-458-4432. 4 Teens, if you’re into anime, you can watch the best at this staff-guided event in The Vault, #SVLibrary’s teen room. All programs at The Vault are free and open to youth in seventh through 12th grade. Head to the Sierra Vista Public Library at 2600 E. Tacoma at 4:30 p.m. Call 520-458-4225 with questions. 5 “The Crying Game” screens at 6 p.m. at the Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St. Irish Republican Army member forms an unexpected bond with a kidnapped British soldier in his custody. Doors open at 5 p.m. Food and beverages are available. Get more information at 520-432-1400. Tickets are $5 at the door. 6 Partners Band plays their regular gig from 6 to 8 p.m. at Manda Le’, 3455 Canyon de Flores in Sierra Vista. Waltzes, two steps, country cha-chas, line dances, ballads, classic country. Oldies from the Everly Brothers to Elvis. Info: 520-227-3507. No cover. Sewing Bee, 8:30 a.m. — noon, Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild members work on community quilts. Materials provided, some machines available or bring your own. Info: 602-334-4795. Free. Skeet and Trap, 10 a.m. — noon. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 — East of Sierra Vista — between mile markers 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Info: 520-366-0360. $5. Parent & Me, 10 — 11 a.m. MWR Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Preschooler craft time for ages 2 — 5. Registration not required. Info: 520-533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008. $3. Little Book Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. For parents and caregivers and children birth — five. Reading, singing, crafts, creative movement. Snacks. Check out books to take home. Info: 520-432-4232. Free. 9-Hole Golf Scramble, 5 p.m. Mountain View Golf Course, Fort Huachuca. Individuals and teams, prizes. . For more information, call 520-533-7088. Entry fee is $16 for MVGC members or $18 for non-members. Wednesday Night Buffet, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. Different special weekly. Come on out, bring a friend, enjoy casual club atmosphere and great food. Info: 520-533-7088. $10. Alateen, 6 — 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Part of Al-Anon Family Groups. Ages 9 — 18. Info: 520-323-2229. Free. Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista. Al-Anon Family Groups — Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else’s drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free. BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 — 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10. Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free. Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse. Beginner Yoga, 10:15 — 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5. STEAM Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free. Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited., Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free. Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon — 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015. Bonnie Starr, 2 p.m. Mountain View Gardens, 3477 Rodeo Drive, Sierra Vista. A toe tappin’ mix of country, rockabilly, and danceable tunes. Info: 520-227-3507. Free. Freddy Parish, 5 — 7 p.m. The Cafe, 3280 Hwy. 82, Sonoita. Freddy, an exciting singer and player, has set the Tucson music scene on fire. For reservations call 520-455-5044. No cover. “Intro to Linux,” 5:30 p.m. Veteran Healing Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista. Linux Operating Systems: Microsoft, Apple alternative. Free to download, install, configure to meet your needs. Info: majb@azloco.com. Free. The Facts About Childhood Immunizations, 5:30 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180 in Sierra Vista. Educate yourself on issues pertaining to your child’s health and continue to be their advocate. Info: 520-263-3293. Free. Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free. Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission. Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.213rd annual Lutheran Church Festival: When people from near and far descended on Louisiana Attorne
