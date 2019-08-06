6 Things to Do on WEDNESDAY August 7
1 Film: Spider-Man, Into the Spider-Verse, 5 p.m. Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St., Bisbee. Spider-Man in this reality battles counterparts from other dimensions. Doors open at 5 p.m., film at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available. Call for more information: 520-432-1400. $5 tickets at the door.
2 Birders of all levels can enjoy a walk along the San Pedro River, starting at 7 a.m. from San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, east of Sierra Vista. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, snacks, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sunscreen. The walk is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Call for more information: 520-459-2555.
3 At their Sewing Bee, Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild members work on quilts they donate to community members. Today they sew from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at the Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Materials are provided, some machines are available, or you can bring your own. Call 602-334-4795 for more information.
4 Take a few moments to breathe and ponder at Morning Stillness and Prayer, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista. We all need moments of stillness, time to calm, relax, let go, find peace, and maybe connect with God. Call for more information: 520-458-4432.
5 Free Basic Conversational Spanish Classes begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St. No need to register. New students are welcome, even if you miss the first two classes. Call for details: 520-458-4225.
6 Partners Band plays their regular gig from 6 to 8 p.m. at Manda Le', 3455 Canyon de Flores, Sierra Vista. Waltzes, two steps, country cha-chas, line dances, ballads, classic country. Oldies from the Everly Brothers to Elvis. Info: 520-227-3507. No cover.
MORE WEDNESDAY EVENTS
Shooting Range Closed Weekdays, Hwy. 90 between MMs 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Info: Cochise Gun Club, at 520-366-0360.
Parent & Me, 10 - 11 a.m. MWR Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Preschooler craft time for ages 2 - 5. Registration not required. Info: 520-533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008. $3.
Celebrate the Arts! Endeavor Gallery & Gift Shop, 10 a.m., 298 E. 4th St., Benson. Visit the newly installed art — over 30 local artists. Hours: M - F 10-4, Sat 10 - 2, Closed Sundays. Info: 520-586-4630. Free to browse.
Little Book Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. For parents and caregivers and children birth - five. Reading, singing, crafts, creative movement. Snacks. Check out books to take home. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
9-Hole Golf Scramble, 5 p.m. Mountain View Golf Course, Fort Huachuca. Individuals and teams, prizes. For more information, call 520-533-7088. Entry fee is $16 for MVGC members or $18 for non-members.
Wednesday Night Buffet, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. Different special weekly. Come on out, bring a friend, enjoy casual club atmosphere and great food. Info: 520-533-7088. $10.
Alateen, 6 - 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Part of Al-Anon Family Groups. Ages 9 - 18. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista. Al-Anon Family Groups - Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else's drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
THURSDAY EVENTS
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 - 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Chair Yoga, 9:15 - 10 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Practiced while sitting in a chair or standing with chair support. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
Beginner Yoga, 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
STEAM Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited., Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Thunder Mountain Republican Women, Windemere Hotel, 2047 Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Monthly luncheon features Tony Boone, Economic Development Director for the City of Sierra Vista. Info: 520-586-4630. Walk-ins $18.
Resiliency Through Art, noon - 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers "Resiliency Through Art," Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon - 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Kids Yoga & Mindfulness Class, 12:30 - 1:15 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Ages 3 - 8. Stretch, move and grow physically, socially and emotionally, connect within as well as with others. Mats provided. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Kidney Smart Education, 2 - 4 p.m.,Thrive, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 190, Sierra Vista. Helps people with Stage 3, 4, and 5 chronic kidney disease stay healthy: keep diary, set goals, organize lab values and medications. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Cupcakes & Canvas, 2:30 - 4 p.m. Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Ages 8 and up. Junior artists work with instructor to create a 12 x 12 masterpiece. Price includes cupcake and drink. Registration required. Info & registration: 520-533-2015. $18.
Grand Opening, 3 p.m. Julie & Sammy's 33 Flavors, 268 W. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Free ice cream scoop that same day from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. 1 hour only! Info: julieandsammys33flavors@gmail.com.
Kevin Pakulis, 5 - 7 p.m. The Cafe, 3280 W Hwy. 82, Sonoita. Singer-songwriter just finishing up his 5th album. For reservations call 520-455-5044. No cover.
Ubuntu Hour, 6 - 7 p.m., Schlotzsky's Cafe, 3900 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. We provide education to the public about Ubuntu, a free Linux Operating System for use on your computer as an alternative to Windows. Info: 706-476-9506. Free.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 - 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.