6 Things to Do on WEDNESDAY August 14
1 Roadmap for Water Quality, 10 a.m. Tin Shed Theatre, 304 Naugle Ave., Patagonia. Join the discussion about water quality in the Sonoita Creek watershed, our drinking, recreational, and wildlife water supply. Info: sandie.savage@me.com. Free.
2 Birders of all levels can enjoy a walk along the San Pedro River, starting at 7 a.m. from San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, east of Sierra Vista. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, snacks, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sunscreen. The walk is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Call for more information: 520-459-2555.
3 “The Public” screens for free at the Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St., Bisbee. A bitter Arctic blast hits Cincinnati and the public library becomes a refuge for homeless patrons. Doors open at 5 p.m.; film starts at 6 p.m. Food and drink will be available. Call for more information: 520-432-4232.
4 Free Basic Conversational Spanish Classes begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St. No need to register. New students are welcome, even if you miss the first two classes. Call for details: 520-458-4225.
5 Film Club, 6 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Ages 16 and up. “The Night of the Hunter.” Copies available at the front desk or online. Info: 520-458-4225. Admission is free; no registration required.
6 Partners Band, plays their regular gig from 6 to 8 p.m. at Manda Le’, 3455 Canyon de Flores, Sierra Vista. Waltzes, two steps, country cha-chas, line dances, ballads, classic country. Oldies from the Everly Brothers to Elvis. Info: 520-227-3507. No cover.
MORE WEDNESDAY EVENTS
Sewing Bee, 8:30 a.m. — noon, Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild members work on community quilts. Materials provided, some machines available or bring your own. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Take a few moments to breathe and ponder at Morning Stillness and Prayer, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista. We all need moments of stillness, time to calm, relax, let go, find peace and maybe connect with God. Call for more information: 520-458-4432.
Shooting Range Closed through Thursday, Hwy. 90 between MMs 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Info: Cochise Gun Club, at 520-366-0360.
Parent & Me, 10 — 11 a.m. MWR Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Preschooler craft time for ages 2 — 5. Registration not required. Info: 520-533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008. $3.
Celebrate the Arts! Endeavor Gallery & Gift Shop, 10 a.m., 298 E. 4th St., Benson. Visit the newly installed art — over 30 local artists. Hours: M — F 10-4, Sat. 10 — 2, Closed Sundays. Info: 520-586-4630. Free to browse.
Little Book Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. For parents and caregivers and children birth — five. Reading, singing, crafts, creative movement. Snacks. Check out books to take home. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
9-Hole Golf Scramble, 5 p.m. Mountain View Golf Course, Fort Huachuca. Individuals and teams, prizes. For more information, call 520-533-7088. Entry fee is $16 for MVGC members or $18 for non-members.
Wednesday Night Buffet, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. Different special weekly. Come on out, bring a friend, enjoy casual club atmosphere and great food. Info: 520-533-7088. $10.
Alateen, 6 — 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Part of Al-Anon Family Groups. Ages 9 — 18. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista. Al-Anon Family Groups — Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else’s drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
THURSDAY EVENTS
Spay, Neuter, Wellness Clinic, 8 a.m. Bisbee Dog Park, behind NAPA, off Hwy. 92. Surgery dropoff, 8 a.m. First come, first served. Wellness/vaccinations 3 — 4 p.m. See Bisbee Animal Shelter on Facebook for prices. Info: 520-432-6020.
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 — 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
Beginner Yoga, 10:15 — 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
STEAM Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited. Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon — 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Wood Working Demo with George Lounsbury, noon, Endeavor Gallery & Gift Shop, 298 E 4th St., Benson. George shows many different pieces he creates through chip carving, marquetry, scroll saw work, and carving in the round. Info: 520-586-4630. Free.
Kids Yoga & Mindfulness Class, 12:30 — 1:15 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Ages 3 — 8. Stretch, move and grow physically, socially and emotionally, connect within as well as with others. Mats provided. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Sierra Vista Area Garden Club Meeting, 1 p.m. 4001 E Foothills Drive, Sierra Vista. Angeles Emory speaking about desert edibles. Taste some things you may never have considered eating. Info: 520-378-0435. Free.
The Williams Cartel, 5 — 7 p.m. The Cafe, 3280 W Hwy. 82, Sonoita. This brother and sister duo was once at the heart of Benson’s world renowned music scene. For reservations call 520-455-5044. No cover.
Stacks After Sunset: Bond Night! 6 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St. Sierra Vista. Adults ages 18 and up are invited to play Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes! Info: 520-458-4225. Free.
Auditions for “And The Table Shall Be Round,” 6 p.m. 4146 Calle Encina, Sierra Vista. Original musical drama about a rock band in crisis. Seeking singers and instrumentalists. Info: 520-222-8711, totmarizona@gmail.com. Free.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.