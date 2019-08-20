6 Things to Do on WEDNESDAY August 21
1 It’s only Wednesday, but you might need a moment. Take a few moments to breathe and ponder at Morning Stillness and Prayer, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista. Experience stillness and take time to calm, relax, let go, find peace, and maybe connect with God. Call for more information: 520-458-4432.
2 Birders of all levels can enjoy a walk along the San Pedro River, starting at 7 a.m. from San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, east of Sierra Vista. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, snacks, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sunscreen. The walk is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Call for more information: 520-459-2555.
3 Caregiver Workshop w/ SEAGO: “Who Cares? We Do!,” 1 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. This free workshop will give unpaid caregivers valuable information. Call to see if there are seats left: 520-432-4232.
4 Teens! Are you into romance, and in particular romance literature? Drop by the Teen Book Club at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma at 5:30 p.m. Youth in grades 7 through 12 are invited to read a romantic Young Adult book and to discuss tropes of romance novels. A book list is available at #SVLibrary. The Teen Book Club meets every two months. Call 520-458-4225 for details.
5 The Grasslands Band plays its monthly gig starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Copper Brothel in Sonoita. Clay Koweek won’t be there, but former State Champion fiddler Marc Rennard will. Marc has played with the Grand Ole Opry and is best known for being a member of Summerdog. The Brothel is located in Sonoita across from the Feedstore at 3112 Hwy 83. Call for more information: 520-405-6721.
6 Partners Band plays their regular gig from 6 to 8 p.m. at Manda Le’, 3455 Canyon de Flores in Sierra Vista. Waltzes, two steps, country cha-chas, line dances, ballads, classic country. Oldies from the Everly Brothers to Elvis. Info: 520-227-3507. No cover.
MORE WEDNESDAY EVENTS
Sewing Bee, 8:30 a.m. — noon, Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild members work on community quilts. Materials provided, some machines available or bring your own. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Skeet and Trap, 10 a.m. — noon. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 — East of Sierra Vista — between mile markers 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Info: 520-366-0360. $5.
Parent & Me, 10 — 11 a.m. MWR Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Preschooler craft time for ages 2 — 5. Registration not required. Info: 520-533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008. $3.
Celebrate the Arts! Endeavor Gallery & Gift Shop, 10 a.m., 298 E. 4th St., Benson. Visit the newly installed art — over 30 local artists. Hours: M — F 10-4, Sat 10 — 2, Closed Sundays. Info: 520-586-4630. Free to browse.
Little Book Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. For parents and caregivers and children birth — five. Reading, singing, crafts, creative movement. Snacks. Check out books to take home. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
9-Hole Golf Scramble, 5 p.m. Mountain View Golf Course, Fort Huachuca. Individuals and teams, prizes. For more information, call 520-533-7088. Entry fee is $16 for MVGC members or $18 for non-members.
Wednesday Night Buffet, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. Different special weekly. Come on out, bring a friend, enjoy casual club atmosphere and great food. Info: 520-533-7088. $10.
Alateen, 6 — 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Part of Al-Anon Family Groups. Ages 9 — 18. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista. Al-Anon Family Groups — Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else’s drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
THURSDAY EVENTS
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 — 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
Beginner Yoga, 10:15 — 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
STEAM Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited. Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon — 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Auditions for “And The Table Shall Be Round,” 6 p.m. 4146 Calle Encina, Sierra Vista. Original musical drama about a rock band in crisis. Seeking singers and instrumentalists. Info: 520-222-8711, totmarizona@gmail.com. Free.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.