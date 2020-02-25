6 Things to Do on WEDNESDAY
1 “Arizona State Parks,” 12:10 p.m. Cochise College Downtown Center, 2600 E. Wilcox, Sierra Vista. Part of Cochise College’s Brown Bag Lunch Lectures, this week you will learn about the scenic wonders, rich history, and recreational opportunities contained within the extensive park system from author and travel writer Roger Naylor. Get more information: 520-515-5492. The program is free and open to all.
2 The Winter Visitor Program begins at 8:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2145 S. Coronado Drive in Sierra Vista. This week is the last of the free series. Merle Kilpatrick will talk about the Friends of the San Pedro River. The 8:30 time is for coffee and donuts, and the program will begin around 9 a.m. It’s open to all, not just winter visitors. Info: 520-803-6810.
3 Birders of all levels can enjoy a walk along the San Pedro River, starting at 9 a.m. from San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, east of Sierra Vista. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, snacks, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sunscreen. The walk is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Call for more information: 520-459-2555.
4 Kyrsten Sinema’s Staff Office Hours, 10 a.m. Schieffelin Hall, 402 E. Fremont St., Tombstone. A full team of experienced caseworkers to help Arizonans on issues relating to federal agencies. Get help and information on Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Medicare, small business concerns, student loans, military benefits, tax issues, passports and visas. Reach them at 602-598-7327.
5 “Rage Against Scams,” starts at 5:15 p.m. at Fairfield Inn & Suites, 3855 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Get the latest on all those nasty scams that appear everywhere. Learn how to protect yourself from phishing, identity theft, credit card fraud, and where to report attempts on your data. Call for more information: 520-452-3069. The program is free.
6 Bonnie Starr plays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Manda Le’, 3455 Canyon de Flores in Sierra Vista. She has your favorite live country music, and Manda Le’ has good food and good friends. Get details at 520-227-3507 or partnersband.com. There’s no cover.
MORE WEDNESDAY EVENTS
Withering A-Weigh!, 10:30 a.m. Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Join Anna Keffe. RD, CDE for the third part of this 4-part lecture. Extra pounds may contribute to type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and certain cancers. Research shows that even a modest weight loss can result in health benefits. Learn to set and reach realistic weight-loss goals and how to keep pounds off. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Christian Science Discussion, 10 a.m. Huachuca City Public Library, 506 N. Gonzales Blvd. Huachuca City. Meet to learn free Christian Science answers. Info: 623-271-1228. Free.
Stroke Support Group, 4:00 p.m. Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Survivors of stroke family members, friends, caregivers share experiences, offer emotional support, fellowship, and inspire hope along the journey to recovery. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
“Iron Woman Defeats Stage 4 Breast Cancer with Diet, 5:15 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma, Sierra Vista. Free pizza, video, discussion. All welcome. Questions? Contact: Jim Savarese 520-635-9383 or savaresejim@gmail.com.
THURSDAY EVENTS
Cookies for Charity, 7 a.m., Broxton’s Coffee, 920 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Specialty Crafted Sugar Cookies will benefit LOVE 146, a nonprofit organization seeking to bring an end to Child Sex Trafficking. Info: 520-508-8048. $1/bag is donated.
Chair Yoga, 8:15 & 9:15 a.m.; Beginner Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Thrive, 5750 E Hwy 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Work with a certified yoga instructor. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Al-Anon, noon, Saint Andrews Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista. Mutual support group for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
“Rage Against Scams,” 1 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Get the latest on all those nasty scams that appear everywhere. Learn how to protect yourself and where to report. Info: 520-452-3069. Free.
Better Breathers Club, 2:30 — 3:30 p.m., Thrive, next to hospital, 5750 E. Hwy 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Better ways to better cope with lung disease while getting the support of others in similar situations. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Caregiver Support Group, 4 — 5 p.m. Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Peer-led group for unpaid family caregivers seeking caregiving information, self-care, empowerment. How to care for yourself while caring for others. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Burger Night, 4:30 — 7 p.m. VFW Post 9972, Sierra Vista. Cheeseburger or 2 hot dogs. Proceeds keep up post equipment. Info: 520-458-9972. $4.
5G, IoT, The Gig Economy: Technology Policy, 5 p.m. UA South, 1140 Colombo Ave., Sierra Vista. Speaker from DC to discuss 5G, Internet of Things, Gig Economy laws and other technology policy. RSVP to 520-732-2447. Free.
Rana Tucker, 5 — 7 p.m. The Cafe, 3280 W Hwy. 82, Sonoita. The Grasslands Songbird joins house musician Jim Koweek for two hours of great music. Info: 520-455-5044. No cover.
Know Your Heart Numbers, 5:30 — 6:30 p.m. Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. There are certain heart numbers you should know and understand: Triglycerides, LDL Cholesterol, VO2 Max are a few. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Lowell School Benefit Concert, 6 p.m. Lowell Jr. HS, Old Douglas Road, Bisbee Lowell Band, BHS Band, Seth Polley, GidZillah & more. Info: 520-432-5391. $3 for adults, $2 for students and children. Donations welcome.
Earthkeepers, 6 p.m. Sierra Vista United Methodist, 3225 Saint Andrews Drive, Sierra Vista. A gathering to share the urgency of caring for our earth & its resources. Info: lea.8.14.46@gmail.com. Free.
Family Support Group, 6 p.m., Warrior Healing Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista. For family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, caregivers, anyone affected by mental illness. Supports those who support anyone with an illness. Info: 520-508-3386. Free.
Peer Support Group, 6 — 7:30 p.m., Warrior Healing Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista. Mental health support from local peers and trained facilitators. Occasionally there will be a special presentation, project or guest speaker. Info: 520-508-3386. Free.
Dixie Devotionals, 6:30 p.m. Faith Presbyterian Church, 2053 East Choctaw Drive, Sierra Vista. Spiritual singing and Dixieland music. Info: 520-378-9400. Free will offering to benefit Peach’s Pantry, NAMI, and the Sierra Vista Community Band.
Beginner/Intermediate Yoga, 6:30 p.m. Rehab Department, CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility, strengthening your body. Certified instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.