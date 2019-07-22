6 Things to Do on WEDNESDAY! July 24
1 Arizona has the highest projected growth rate of Alzheimer’s disease in the country, so you probably know or will know someone with the disease. “Navigating the Alzheimer's Journey” will answer your questions and help caregivers and community members with “tips and tricks.” The session runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sierra Vista Community Church of Christ, 240 N. Hwy. 90 Bypass in Sierra Vista. Bring a sack lunch. The session is free, but registration is required at BAITucson.Eventbrite.com or by phone at 520-694-6889. Image from health.mil.
2 Birders of all levels can enjoy a walk along the San Pedro River, starting at 7 a.m. from San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, east of Sierra Vista. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, snacks, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sunscreen. The walk is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Call for more information: 520-459-2555.
3 Is a Microschool right for your child? Find out more at noon at the The Mall at Sierra Vista Food Court, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. A new approach to school that helps kids unlock their potential, love learning, catch up, or excel in school. Info and free tickets at Eventbrite.
4 At their Sewing Bee, Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild members work on quilts they donate to community members. Today they sew from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at the Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Materials are provided, some machines are available, or you can bring your own. Call 602-334-4795 for more information.
5 Take a few moments to breathe and ponder at Morning Stillness and Prayer, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista. We all need moments of stillness, time to calm, relax, let go, find peace, and maybe connect with God. Call for more information: 520-458-4432.
6 Partners Band, plays their regular gig from 6 to 8 p.m. at Manda Le', 3455 Canyon de Flores, Sierra Vista. Waltzes, two steps, country cha-chas, line dances, ballads, classic country. Oldies from the Everly Brothers to Elvis. Info: 520-227-3507. No cover.
MORE WEDNESDAY EVENTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
5-Stand Shotgun, 10 a.m. - noon. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 between MMs 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Info: Cochise Gun Club, at 520-366-0360. $6.
Parent & Me, 10 - 11 a.m. MWR Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Preschooler craft time for ages 2 - 5. Registration not required. Info: 520-533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008. $3.
Little Book Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. For parents and caregivers and children birth - five. Reading, singing, crafts, creative movement. Snacks. Check out books to take home. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Summer Reading Program @ the Library, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Bisbee City Pool, Higgins Park, Bisbee. This week: Pool Party and BBQ. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
A Universe of Stories for Preschoolers, 10:30 a.m. Huachuca City Library, 506 Gonzales Blvd., Huachuca City. Prizes and fun events. For more information visit the Library or call 520-456-1063. Free.
Fun with Math & Science, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. For preschoolers. This week: Measurement, Hypothesizing, and Experimenting. Info: 520-432-4232.
Cupcakes & Canvas, noon - 1:45 p.m. Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Ages 8 and up. Junior artists work with instructor to create a 12 x 12 masterpiece. Price includes cupcake and drink. Registration required. Info & registration: 520-533-2015. $18.
Ballet Folklorico 4 p.m., Studio 697, 697 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Five-week class for young dancers ages 7 - 13. Info: Prisariel2017@gmail.com, 520-227-5529. $110 includes tuition, registration, skirt.
9-Hole Golf Scramble, 5 p.m. Mountain View Golf Course, Fort Huachuca. Individuals and teams, prizes. . For more information, call 520-533-7088. Entry fee is $16 for MVGC members or $18 for non-members.
Wednesday Night Buffet, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. Different special weekly. Come on out, bring a friend, enjoy casual club atmosphere and great food. Info: 520-533-7088. $10.
Alateen, 6 - 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Part of Al-Anon Family Groups. Ages 9 - 18. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista. Al-Anon Family Groups - Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else's drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
THURSDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 - 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Chair Yoga, 9:15 - 10 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Practiced while sitting in a chair or standing with chair support. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
Beginner Yoga, 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
STEAM Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited., Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon - 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers "Resiliency Through Art," Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon - 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Zachary Billings Discusses Mixed Media, noon. Endeavor Gallery, 298 E. 4th St., Benson. Zach combines media to create pieces of abstract and always very original art. Info: 520-586-4630. Free.
Kids Yoga & Mindfulness Class, 12:30 - 1:15 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Ages 3 - 8. Stretch, move and grow physically, socially and emotionally, connect within as well as with others. Mats provided. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Hummingbird Banding, 4 - 6 p.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy 90, Sierra Vista. Enjoy looking at these tiny travelers as staff from the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory capture, band, measure, and release them. Info: 520-432-1388. Free, donations appreciated.
Greg Morton makes his Café debut , 5 - 7 p.m. The Cafe, 3280 W Hwy. 82, Sonoita. Greg is a former Tennessee Flat Pick Guitar Champion, Arizona State Guitar Champion. Hear great guitar picking. For reservations call 520-455-5044. No cover.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 - 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Sunset Meditation, 7 p.m., Sierra Vista Public Library Outdoor Stage, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Bring a mat, water, registration not required. For beginners or seasoned yogis, adults and teens 14 and up. Info: 520-458-4225. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.