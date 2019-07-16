6 Things to Do on WEDNESDAY! July 17
1 MahaVia plays at Poco, 6 p.m., 16 Main St. in Bisbee. Derren and Julianna will be performing their favorite songs from Cuba, Mexico and Spain, with a little dancing thrown in. Delicious food and fabulous music. Get more information at facebook.com/pocobzb/
2 Birders of all levels can enjoy a walk along the San Pedro River, starting at 7 a.m. from San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, east of Sierra Vista. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, snacks, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sunscreen. The walk is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Call for more information: 520-459-2555.
3 Kids can receive free breakfast and lunch, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. & noon to 1 p.m. at Bella Vista Elementary School, 801 N. Lenzner in Sierra Vista. Meals are served to children and teens 18 years and younger. Food must be consumed on site. Call for more information: 520-515-2926.
4 At their Sewing Bee, Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild members work on quilts they donate to community members. Today they sew from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at the Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Materials are provided, some machines are available, or you can bring your own. Call 602-334-4795 for more information.
5 Take a few moments to breathe and ponder at Morning Stillness and Prayer, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista. We all need moments of stillness, time to calm, relax, let go, find peace, and maybe connect with God. Call for more information: 520-458-4432.
6 It’s the last day for young authors, 8 to 18, to work with teacher Gretchen Hill at Youth FreeWrite, a creative writing class that uses prompts to encourage writing. Youth FreeWrite meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Bisbee. The meetings are free. Call for more information: 520-432-4232.
MORE WEDNESDAY EVENTS
5-Stand Shotgun, 10 a.m. - noon. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 between MMs 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Info: Cochise Gun Club, at 520-366-0360. $6.
Parent & Me, 10 - 11 a.m. MWR Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Preschooler craft time for ages 2 - 5. Registration not required. Info: 520-533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008. $3.
Little Book Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. For parents and caregivers and children birth - five. Reading, singing, crafts, creative movement. Snacks. Check out books to take home. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Summer Reading Program @ the Library, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. This week: Science Lab: Space Guest Quest: Discovering Objects in the University with VR. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
A Universe of Stories for Preschoolers, 10:30 a.m. Huachuca City Library, 506 Gonzales Blvd., Huachuca City. Prizes and fun events. For more information visit the Library or call 520-456-1063. Free.
Cupcakes & Canvas, noon - 1:45 p.m. Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Ages 8 and up. Junior artists work with instructor to create a 12 x 12 masterpiece. Price includes cupcake and drink. Registration required. Info & registration: 520-533-2015. $18.
Ballet Folklorico 4 p.m., Studio 697, 697 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Five-week class for young dancers ages 7 - 13. Info: Prisariel2017@gmail.com, 520-227-5529. $110 includes tuition, registration, skirt.
Robert Mueller Testimony Live, 5:30 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
9-Hole Golf Scramble, 5 p.m. Mountain View Golf Course, Fort Huachuca. Individuals and teams, prizes. . For more information, call 520-533-7088. Entry fee is $16 for MVGC members or $18 for non-members.
Wednesday Night Buffet, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. Different special weekly. Come on out, bring a friend, enjoy casual club atmosphere and great food. Info: 520-533-7088. $10.
Alateen, 6 - 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Part of Al-Anon Family Groups. Ages 9 - 18. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista. Al-Anon Family Groups - Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else's drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
Partners Band Country Music, 6 - 8 p.m., Manda Le', 3455 Canyon de Flores, Sierra Vista. Good times, good friends, and fun live country music. Info: 520-227-3507. No cover.
THURSDAY EVENTS
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 - 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Chair Yoga, 9:15 - 10 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Practiced while sitting in a chair or standing with chair support. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
Beginner Yoga, 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
STEAM Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited., Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon - 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers "Resiliency Through Art," Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon - 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Kids Yoga & Mindfulness Class, 12:30 - 1:15 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Ages 3 - 8. Stretch, move and grow physically, socially and emotionally, connect within as well as with others. Mats provided. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Wildman Phil, 1 p.m., Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma, Sierra Vista. People of all ages will enjoy the crazy antics, witty stories, and live animals of this wildlife comedian. Info: 520-458-4225. Free.
The Grasslands Band, 5 - 7 p.m. The Cafe, 3280 W Hwy. 82, Sonoita. The Grassland Band appears only once this summer with Clay on guitar. Clay is working on a recording project. For reservations call 520-455-5044. No cover.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 - 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.