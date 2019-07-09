6 Things to Do on WEDNESDAY July 10
1 Get a start on your cinematic vision or just some cute home movies in the free Digital Movie Making Class, 11 a.m. at the Huachuca City Library, 506 Gonzales Blvd. You’ll get an introduction to tools, a demonstration of easy ways to create a movie, and hands-on time to practice. Call the library for details at: 520-456-1063.
2 Kids can receive free breakfast and lunch, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. & noon to 1 p.m. at Bella Vista Elementary School, 801 N. Lenzner in Sierra Vista. Meals are served to children and teens 18 years and younger. Food must be consumed on site. Call for more information: 520-515-2926.
3 At their Sewing Bee, Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild members work on quilts they donate to community members. Today they sew from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at the Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Materials are provided, some machines are available, or you can bring your own. Call 602-334-4795 for more information.
4 Take a few moments to breathe and ponder at Morning Stillness and Prayer, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista. We all need moments of stillness, time to calm, relax, let go, find peace, and maybe connect with God. Call for more information: 520-458-4432.
5 Young authors, 8 to 18, can join teacher Gretchen Hill for Youth FreeWrite, a creative writing class that uses prompts to encourage writing. Youth FreeWrite meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Bisbee. The meetings are free. Call for more information: 520-432-4232.
6 A paralyzed billionaire played by Bryan Cranston strikes up an unlikely friendship with a recently paroled convict, played by Kevin Hart, whom he hired to care for him in the film The Upside, running from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St., Bisbee. The showing is free. Food and drink are available. Doors open at 5 p.m. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
MORE WEDNESDAY EVENTS
San Pedro River Bird Walk, 7 a.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Birders of all levels. Dress for weather, bring drinking water, snack, wear trail shoes, a hat, use sunscreen. Info: 520-459-2555. Free, donations accepted.
Free Breakfast & Lunch, 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. & noon - 1 p.m. Bella Vista Elementary School, 801 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Meals served to children and teens 18 years and younger. Food must be consumed on site. Info: 520-515-2926.
5-Stand Shotgun, 10 a.m. - noon. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 between MMs 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Info: Cochise Gun Club, at 520-366-0360. $6.
Parent & Me, 10 - 11 a.m. MWR Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Preschooler craft time for ages 2 - 5. Registration not required. Info: 520-533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008. $3.
Little Book Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. For parents and caregivers and children birth - five. Reading, singing, crafts, creative movement. Snacks. Check out books to take home. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Summer Reading Program @ the Library, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. This week: Science Lab: Space Guest Quest: Discovering Objects in the University with VR. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
A Universe of Stories for Preschoolers, 10:30 a.m. Huachuca City Library, 506 Gonzales Blvd., Huachuca City. Prizes and fun events. For more information visit the Library or call 520-456-1063. Free.
Fun with Math and Science, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Concepts and strategies to build, strengthen mathematical, scientific thinking skills for preschoolers. This week: Patterning, Sequencing, and Making Observations. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Cupcakes & Canvas, noon - 1:45 p.m. Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Ages 8 and up. Junior artists work with instructor to create a 12 x 12 masterpiece. Price includes cupcake and drink. Registration required. Info & registration: 520-533-2015. $18.
A Matter of Balance, 1 - 3 p.m. Thrive, 5750 East Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. 8 2-hr sessions to reduce fear of falling and increase activity. Meets Wednesdays and Fridays. Must attend at least 6 classes. Info: 520-263-3293. Free,
Ballet Folklorico 4 p.m., Studio 697, 697 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Five-week class for young dancers ages 7 - 13. Info: Prisariel2017@gmail.com, 520-227-5529. $110 includes tuition, registration, skirt.
9-Hole Golf Scramble, 5 p.m. Mountain View Golf Course, Fort Huachuca. Individuals and teams, prizes. . For more information, call 520-533-7088. Entry fee is $16 for MVGC members or $18 for non-members.
Wednesday Night Buffet, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. Different special weekly. Come on out, bring a friend, enjoy casual club atmosphere and great food. Info: 520-533-7088. $10.
Alateen, 6 - 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Part of Al-Anon Family Groups. Ages 9 - 18. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista. Al-Anon Family Groups - Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else's drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
Partners Band Country Music, 6 - 8 p.m., Manda Le', 3455 Canyon de Flores, Sierra Vista. Good times, good friends, and fun live country music. Info: 520-227-3507. No cover.
THURSDAY EVENTS
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 - 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Chair Yoga, 9:15 - 10 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Practiced while sitting in a chair or standing with chair support. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
Beginner Yoga, 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
STEAM Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon - 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers "Resiliency Through Art," Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon - 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Kids Yoga & Mindfulness Class, 12:30 - 1:15 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Ages 3 - 8. Stretch, move and grow physically, socially and emotionally, connect within as well as with others. Mats provided. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Bluegrass Night, 5 - 7 p.m. The Cafe, 3280 W Hwy. 82, Sonoita. Members of the Salt Creek Band join house musician Jim Koweek. Chaos fun, lots of songs in the key of G. For reservations call 520-455-5044. No cover.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.