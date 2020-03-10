1 “The Story of the El Paso and Southwestern Railroad” is the topic of Cochise College’s Brown Bag Lunch Lectures, 12:10 p.m. at the Downtown Center, 2600 E. Wilcox, Sierra Vista. Mike Anderson relates how the discovery of vast deposits of copper in the Mule Mountains sparked the founding of Bisbee and how its lasting economic growth and prosperity depended on the building of a railroad connecting it to the rest of the country. Get more information: 520-515-5492. The program is free and open to all.
2 Birders of all levels can enjoy a walk along the San Pedro River, starting at 9 a.m. from San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, east of Sierra Vista. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, snacks, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sunscreen. The walk is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Call for more information: 520-459-2555.
3 The Little Book Club meets from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. Parents, caregivers and children birth — five get to read, sing, make crafts, participate in creative movement, and have snacks. Check out books to take home. Get more information at 520-432-4232.
4 Adults! Take in a Movie Matinee at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma. The library shows movies for adults, ages 18 and older, on the first and third Wednesday each month at 1 p.m. Indie favorites, major studio releases, and even oldies but goodies; you can see them all at the library. Movie Matinees are free, and popcorn is available while supplies last. Call 520-458-4225 to find out what’s playing.
5 Help With Advanced Care Planning meets from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Thrive, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Get help completing healthcare advance directives (living will, healthcare power of attorney, and DNR) from SEAGO Area Agency on Aging trained instructors. Call for appointments and info: 520-263-3293. The help is free — and very helpful.
6 Bonnie Starr plays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Manda Le’, 3455 Canyon de Flores in Sierra Vista. She has your favorite live country music, and Manda Le’ has good food and good friends. Get details at 520-227-3507 or partnersband.com. There’s no cover.
Kiwanis Meeting: Emily Duchon, Sierra Vista Public Library, 7 a.m. My Place Restaurant, 1081 E Fry Blvd. She will discuss the services the library provides, including the connection to the Legacy Foundation. Contact slh42k@yahoo.com for more information.
Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic, 8 a.m. Bisbee Dog Park, 316 N. Washington Ave. Check-in: 8 a.m. First come, first served. No wellness clinic; vaccinations with surgery. Prices: $45 — $105. Info: See the Bisbee Animal Shelter on FB.
Chair Yoga, 8:15 & 9:15 a.m.; Beginner Yoga, 10:15 a.m. Thrive, 5750 E Hwy 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Work with a certified yoga instructor. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Lunch with Jessica Cox, 11 a.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. Armless pilot, Tae Kwon Do black belt, motivational speaker. Info and reservations: 520-538-4888. $10.95.
Kidney Smart Education, 2 — 4 p.m.,Thrive, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 190, Sierra Vista. Helps people with Stage 3, 4, and 5 chronic kidney disease stay healthy: keep diary, set goals, organize lab values and medications. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Al-Anon, noon, Saint Andrews Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista. Mutual support group for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
Caregiver Support Group, 4 — 5 p.m. Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Peer-led group for unpaid family caregivers seeking caregiving information, self-care, empowerment. How to care for yourself while caring for others. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Burger Night, 4:30 — 7 p.m. VFW Post 9972, Sierra Vista. Cheeseburger or 2 hot dogs. Proceeds keep up post equipment. Info: 520-458-9972. $4.
Kevin Pakulis, 5 — 7 p.m. The Cafe, 3280 W Hwy. 82, Sonoita. Singer songwriter joins house musician Jim Koweek. Info: 520-455-5044. No cover.
Ubuntu Hour, 6 — 7 p.m., Schlotzsky’s Cafe, 3900 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. We provide education to the public about Ubuntu, a free Linux Operating System for use on your computer as an alternative to Windows. Info: 706-476-9506. Free.
Family Support Group, 6 p.m., Warrior Healing Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista. For family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, caregivers, anyone affected by mental illness. Supports those who support anyone with an illness. Info: 520-803-1129. Free.
Beginner/Intermediate Yoga, 6:30 p.m. Rehab Department, CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility, strengthening your body. Certified instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.