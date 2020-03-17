6 Things to Do or Not Do on WEDNESDAY March 18
1 The Grasslands Band is still on at the Copper Brothel in Sonoita. It is Smoked Prime Rib Night and The Grassland Band play some Bluegrass, Western Swing, and real country. There’s food and beer, so this should be a fun night. The Copper Brothel is located at 3112 Hwy. 83 in Sonoita. Info: jim@azreveg.com
2 Birders of all levels can enjoy a walk along the San Pedro River, starting at 9 a.m. from San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, east of Sierra Vista. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, snacks, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sunscreen. The walk is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Call for more information: 520-459-2555.
3 So sorry. Cochise College’s Brown Bag Lunch series has been cancelled.
4 Copper Queen Library events have been cancelled. Book drops are open. Fines and due dates waived. Sierra Vista Public Library events have been cancelled. Book drops are closed. Fines and due dates waived.
5 Events at Thrive, a wellness center, have been cancelled until further notice. Stay calm and wash your hands.
6 Bonnie Starr has cancelled her gigs for a while.
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!THURSDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Chair Yoga & Beginner Yoga at Thrive are cancelled. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Al-Anon, noon, Saint Andrews Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista. Mutual support group for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
Burger Night is still on, 4:30 — 7 p.m. VFW Post 9972, Sierra Vista. Cheeseburger or 2 hot dogs. Proceeds keep up post equipment. Info: 520-458-9972. $4.
Peter McLaughlin, 5 — 7 p.m. The Cafe, 3280 W Hwy. 82, Sonoita. Peter, a former National Flatpick Guitar Champion, founding member of the Sonoran Dogs, has played with many of the legends of bluegrass. Info: 520-455-5044. No cover.
Family Support Group, 6 p.m., Warrior Healing Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista. For family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, caregivers, anyone affected by mental illness. Supports those who support anyone with an illness. Info: 520-803-1129. Free.
Beginner/Intermediate Yoga, 6:30 p.m. has been cancelled. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., and all events at the Elks Lodge in Sierra Vista have been cancelled. Info: 520-458-2065.