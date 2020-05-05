8 Things to Do on WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY May 6 & 7
1 UA Bookstores are celebrating Children’s Book Week on YouTube. Each day an author reads a kids book. Yesterday was Chris Gall reading Dinotrux Dig the Beach. Today Michael Hale reads Bad Monkey Business.
2 PFLAG has gone to Zoom on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of the month to connect the LGBT+ and allies community. Today’s meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Get the link from 520-266-0013 or info@pflagsierravista.org. They can set up a test meeting to work out bugs.
3 The Bisbee Grand Hotel and bsquaredmgmt present Chloe Kime, Lauren Jaimes, and Kelvin Frazier live on the Grand’s Facebook. Local take out, a good couch, what’s not to like. There’s an online tip jar.
4 The Sierra Vista Public Library has posted on Facebook the winning stories from their Teen Writing Contest. Read one by Isabel P. winner in grades 6 to 8 and another by Gwendolyn U. in grades 9 to 12.
5 It is time to embrace the fun and silly aspects of our lives, and draw using prompts! Each week #SVLibrary’s Miss Ruthy will be sharing a comic prompt with an additional challenge, so get your silly on! Miss Ruthy will post her rendition of the comic prompt in the comments. Even if you’re not an artist, it’s fun to draw silly things. If you have any suggestions for comic prompts, email ruth.fenchak@sierravistaaz.gov. This week’s challenge is: A duck just wants to dance. Extra challenge: Don’t use any black in the pictures.
6 Jim Koweek of Sonoita’s The Cafe hasn’t been able to perform for you live for a while, so he’s going virtual. Every week, on Thursday from 6 to 6:30 p.m., Jim will be live at facebook.com/PucklesPlace. He’ll feature a few tunes, maybe stories, and possibly special guests. Pick up local take out, go home, and check out the broadcast. If you have any questions, contact the Café in Sonoita. Musicians or wannabes are encouraged to play along with the songs on the broadcast. Jim will announce the keys for each song to make it easier to join.
7 Join the Bisbee Science Lab and the UA College of Science for a Virtual Science Cafe Thursday at 6 p.m. Speaker George Sutphin will speak on “The Science of Getting Older.” He’ll talk about changes in biology that drives aging, and how changes lead to disease, and how we might prevent, slow, or even reverse these changes to maintain health. Register for the Zoom presentation at science.arizona.edu/virtual-science-cafe. The talk is free. You can find other Science Cafe presentations on YouTube.
8 The 69th Annual National Day of Prayer, Thursday, May 7, 2020 will be broadcast at noon on Thursday on 94.1 FM KJDB-LP. Christian Churches, ministers, and Christians needing information in Sierra Vista go to: KJDBLPFM.org/events or contact: William Simotti, National Day of Prayer Cochise County Coordinator at info@KJDBLPFM.org or 520-335-9520.