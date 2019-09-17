1 Get into, literally, what women wore in the 1800s at the next Brown Bag Lunch Lecture, Women of the West. Be part of a live fashion demonstration presented by Barbara Blankenship. Experience what it was like in the early to late 1800s for the women who ventured west searching for opportunities and fortune. The free show starts at 12:10 p.m. at the Cochise College Downtown Center, 2600 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista.Call 520-515-5492 for more information. 2 Birders of all levels can enjoy a walk along the San Pedro River, starting at 7 a.m. from San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, east of Sierra Vista. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, snacks, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sunscreen. The walk is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Call for more information: 520-459-2555. 3 ALOHA, 11 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E Hwy 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Support system for individuals with acquired deafness or hearing loss and their families. Peer support, advocacy, information and training. Info: 520-263-3293. Free. 4 Meet author Aaron Bobrow-Strain and hear about his book, The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez at 3 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Bisbee. Bobrow-Strain shows what happens when an undocumented teen mother takes on the U.S. immigration system. Call for details: 520-432-4232. The program is free. 5 “First Man” screens at 6 p.m. at the Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St. Based on the life and space adventure of Neil Armstrong. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $5, and food and beverages are available. The film is rated PG-13 and runs 2 hours and 21 minutes. Get more information at 520-432-1400. 6 Partners Band plays their regular gig from 6 to 8 p.m. at Manda Le’, 3455 Canyon de Flores in Sierra Vista. Waltzes, two steps, country cha-chas, line dances, ballads, classic country. Oldies from the Everly Brothers to Elvis. Info: 520-227-3507. No cover. MORE WEDNESDAY EVENTS Morning Stillness and Prayer, 9:30 — 10 a.m. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive, Sierra Vista. We need moments of stillness. time to calm, relax, let go, find peace, and maybe connect with God. Info: S520-458-4432. Free. Skeet and Trap, 10 a.m. — noon. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 — East of Sierra Vista — between mile markers 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Info: 520-366-0360. $5. Free Medicare Educational Presentation, 10 a.m. Innovation Center, 500 E. Fry Blvd., 2nd floor, Sierra Vista. Designed to help Medicare recipients understand and ask questions about their Medicare options. Info: 973-592-6324. Free. Parent & Me, 10 — 11 a.m. MWR Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Preschooler craft time for ages 2 — 5. Registration not required. Info: 520-533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008. $3. Little Book Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. For parents and caregivers and children birth — five. Reading, singing, crafts, creative movement. Snacks. Check out books to take home. Info: 520-432-4232. Free. The Grasslands Band, 5 — 7 p.m., The Copper Brothel, 3112 Hwy. 83, Sonoita. Bluegrass, Western Swing, and real country music. Food and beer. Info: 520-405-6721. No cover. Alateen, 6 — 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Part of Al-Anon Family Groups. Ages 9 — 18. Info: 520-323-2229. Free. Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista. Al-Anon Family Groups — Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else’s drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free. THURSDAY EVENTS 10% Thursday, Broxton’s Coffee, 920 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Starting at 6:30 a.m. Broxton’s will be donating 10% of today’s gross sales to Alzheimer’s Association, Desert Southwest Chapter. Additional donations are accepted on site. Info: 928-863-1740 BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 — 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10. Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free. Chair Yoga, 9:15 — 10 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Practiced while sitting in a chair or standing with chair support. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5. Sierra Vista Area Garden Club Fall Plant Sale, 10 a.m. Sierra Vista Farmers Markets, Veterans Memorial Park, Sierra Vista. Houseplants, perennials,vegetables, cacti, succulents, plants donated by club members. Free seeds. Info: 520-378-0435. Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse. Beginner Yoga, 10:15 — 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5. STEAM Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free. Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited., Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free. Artist Share Woodburning, noon. Endeavor Art Gallery, 298 E. 4th St., Benson. Jayne Hill and Gail Klein share techniques and tips for creating artistry using wood burning tools! Info: 520-586-4630. Free. Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon — 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015. Diabetes Education, 2 — 3 p.m., Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Anna Keefe, registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator, will guide you into living a long, healthy, fulfilling life with diabetes. Info: 520-263-3293. Free. An Hour of Code, 4:30 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Program pulls from Code.Org. Grades 6 and up. Participants must read and follow written, verbal instructions. Info: 520-458-4225. Free. Burger Night, 5 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. Cheeseburger or two hot dogs. Proceeds will go to the upkeep of Post equipment. Info: 520-458-9972. $4. Johnny Mann, 5 — 7 p.m. The Cafe, 3280 Hwy. 82, Sonoita. One of Arizona’s greatest country singers will join Jim Koweek. Johnny was bandleader, lead singer at Tucson’s Maverick, “King of Clubs.” For reservations call 520-455-5044. No cover. Fractures & Sports Injuries, 5:30 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Learn how to prevent exercise and sports injuries and what to do if you are injured during an activity. Info: 520-263-3293. Free. Beginner/Intermediate Yoga, 6:30 p.m. Rehab Department, CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility, strengthening your body. Certified instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5. Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free. Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission. Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
