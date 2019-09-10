6 Things to Do on WEDNESDAY! September 11
1 “Amazing Grace” screens at 6 p.m. at the Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St. This is the resurrected and critically acclaimed documentary directed by Sydney Pollack that features Aretha Franklin recording her 1972 live gospel album. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is free, and food and beverages are available. The film is rated G and runs an hour and 29 minutes. Get more information at 520-432-4232.
2 You have just a few more days to enter The City of Sierra Vista’s #RenewYourBlue Upcycling Contest. Buena High students made an electric car. What have you done with your now retro blue recycling barrel? There are really good prizes, gift cards, a gym membership, and more. Go to SierraVistaAZ.gov/RenewYourBlue to see what’s been entered so far.
3 Birders of all levels can enjoy a walk along the San Pedro River, starting at 7 a.m. from San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, east of Sierra Vista. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, snacks, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sunscreen. The walk is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Call for more information: 520-459-2555.
4 It’s only Wednesday, but you might need a moment. Take a few moments to breathe and ponder at Morning Stillness and Prayer, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista. Experience stillness and take time to calm, relax, let go, find peace, and maybe connect with God. Call for more information: 520-458-4432.
5 The Sierra Vista Library’s Film Club meets tonight at 6 p.m. to discuss the black comedy/thriller “The Double.”Film Club is for ages 16 and up. Admission is free, and no registration is required. Limited copies of the film are available at the Circulation desk and through the online catalog. Call 520-458-4225 for more information.
6 Partners Band plays their regular gig from 6 to 8 p.m. at Manda Le', 3455 Canyon de Flores in Sierra Vista. Waltzes, two steps, country cha-chas, line dances, ballads, classic country. Oldies from the Everly Brothers to Elvis. Info: 520-227-3507. No cover.
MORE WEDNESDAY EVENTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Skeet and Trap, 10 a.m. - noon. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 - East of Sierra Vista - between mile markers 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Info: 520-366-0360. $5.
Parent & Me, 10 - 11 a.m. MWR Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Preschooler craft time for ages 2 - 5. Registration not required. Info: 520-533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008. $3.
Little Book Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. For parents and caregivers and children birth - five. Reading, singing, crafts, creative movement. Snacks. Check out books to take home. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
City Manager Office Hour with Teresa Coleman, Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Info: 520-432-4232. Free
Alateen, 6 - 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Part of Al-Anon Family Groups. Ages 9 - 18. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista. Al-Anon Family Groups - Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else's drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!THURSDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 - 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Chair Yoga, 9:15 - 10 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Practiced while sitting in a chair or standing with chair support. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Sierra Vista Area Garden Club Fall Plant Sale, 10 a.m. Sierra Vista Farmers Markets, Veterans Memoria Park, Sierra Vista. Houseplants, perennials,vegetables, cacti, succulents, plants donated by club members. Free seeds. Info: 520-378-0435.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
Beginner Yoga, 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
STEAM Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited., Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Artist Share Woodburning, noon. Endeavor Art Gallery, 298 E. 4th St., Benson. Jayne Hill and Gail Klein share techniques and tips for creating artistry using wood burning tools! Info: 520-586-4630. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon - 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers "Resiliency Through Art," Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon - 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Kids Code, 4:30 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Program pulls from Code.Org. Grades three - five. Participants must read and follow written, verbal instructions. Registration required. Signups: 520-458-4225, stop by. Free.
Grasslands Band Rides Again, 5 - 7 p.m. The Cafe, 3280 Hwy. 82, Sonoita. Honky Tonk Family Values duo of Clay and Jim Koweek joined by the melodious singing of Rana Tucker. For reservations call 520-455-5044. No cover.
Suicide Awareness Meeting, 5:30 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Learn about what to watch for, how to help with Jonathan Rutherford, BA, BSN, RN, Director of Behavioral Health. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Ubuntu Hour, 6 p.m. Schlotzsky’s, 3900 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista Meet users Linux Operating Systems for an introduction to a free option to Microsoft Windows for your computer. Info: majb@azloco.com. Free,
Beginner/Intermediate Yoga, 6:30 p.m. Rehab Department, CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility, strengthening your body. Certified instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 - 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.