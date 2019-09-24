1 Want to get high? A commercial hot air balloon pilot will tell you all about it
Brown Bag Lunch Lecture at the Cochise College Downtown Center. The free show starts at 12:10 p.m. at 2600 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista.Call 520-515-5492 for more information.
2 Birders of all levels can enjoy a walk along the San Pedro River, starting at 7 a.m. from San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, east of Sierra Vista. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, snacks, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sunscreen. The walk is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Call for more information: 520-459-2555.
3 Sunset Meditation, 5:45 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma, Sierra Vista. Time to rest, restore. Bring mat, water, relax at the library’s outdoor patio. Adults, teens 14 and up. No registration required. Info: 520-458-4225. Free.
4 The Huachuca City Public Library needs you! They are beginning an exciting project to create an online town history, including interviews, stories, photos, maps, and more. To learn more, you are invited to an informational meeting from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Huachuca City Senior Citizens Center, 504 N. Gonzales Blvd. If you can’t make the meeting, call 520-456-1063 or stop by the library for more info.
5 “High Fidelity” screens at 6 p.m. at the Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St. Nerds who make Top 5 Lists about everything including breakups. Memorable performances from John Cusack, Jack Black, Joan Cusack, and Tim Robbins. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $5, and food and beverages are available. The film is rated PG-13 and runs 1 hour and 54 minutes. Get more information at 520-432-1400.
6 Partners Band plays their regular gig from 6 to 8 p.m. at Manda Le’, 3455 Canyon de Flores in Sierra Vista. Waltzes, two steps, country cha-chas, line dances, ballads, classic country. Oldies from the Everly Brothers to Elvis. Info: 520-227-3507. No cover.
MORE WEDNESDAY EVENTS
Morning Stillness and Prayer, 9:30 — 10 a.m. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive, Sierra Vista. We need moments of stillness. time to calm, relax, let go, find peace, and maybe connect with God. Info: S520-458-4432. Free.
Skeet and Trap, 10 a.m. — noon. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 — East of Sierra Vista — between mile markers 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Info: 520-366-0360. $5.
Parent & Me, 10 — 11 a.m. MWR Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Preschooler craft time for ages 2 — 5. Registration not required. Info: 520-533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008. $3.
Little Book Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. For parents and caregivers and children birth — five. Reading, singing, crafts, creative movement. Snacks. Check out books to take home. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Alateen, 6 — 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Part of Al-Anon Family Groups. Ages 9 — 18. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista. Al-Anon Family Groups — Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else’s drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
THURSDAY EVENTS
Ten Percent Thursday, 6:30 a.m. Broxton’s Coffee, 920 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Donating 10% of all gross sales this day to their featured charity, the Alzheimer’s Association, Desert Southwest Chapter. Info: 928-863-1740.
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 — 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Chair Yoga, 9:15 — 10 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Practiced while sitting in a chair or standing with chair support. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
Spotlight on Speakers: Human Trafficking, 10 a.m. Huachuca City Town Hall, 500 N. Gonzales Blvd., Huachuca City. How traffickers operate and what their teen victims can do to take steps to protect themselves. Real-life examples of human trafficking in Arizona. Info: 520-456-1063. Free.
Beginner Yoga, 10:15 — 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
STEAM Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Fabulous Flamenco, 11:15 a.m. — 1 p.m. Cochise College, 901 Colombo, Sierra Vista. Cochise College’s Cultural Diversity Committee is hosting a flamenco performance and workshop with Lena Jacome. Info: 520-515-5316. Free.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited. Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon — 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Cochise County Reentry Coalition Meeting, 2:30 p.m. Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona, 302-02 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. Juston Knight, Justice System Manager, Community Reentry Program, speaks on health support. Info: ccreentry@gmail.com. Free.
The Honky Tonk Family Values Duo, 5 — 7 p.m. The Cafe, 3280 Hwy. 82, Sonoita. Clay and Jim Koweek. Clay is establishing himself as one of the best guitar pickers in SE Arizona. For reservations call 520-455-5044. No cover.
OT or PT That is the Question, 5:30 p.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Learn the difference between Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy. Find out which one might be right for you. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Why you should Switch to a Linux Operating System, 5:30 p.m. Veteran Healing Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista. Reasons to consider changing your operating system from Windows or Apple to Linux. Info: majb@azloco.com.
Beginner/Intermediate Yoga, 6:30 p.m. Rehab Department, CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility, strengthening your body. Certified instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.