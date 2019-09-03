6 Things to Do on WEDNESDAY! August 28
1 The Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild opens its room to fellow fabriholics with a Sewing Room Sale from 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. You’ll find fabric, accessories, and boutique items. Cash or checks. Call for details: 602-334-4795.
2 Birders of all levels can enjoy a walk along the San Pedro River, starting at 7 a.m. from San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, east of Sierra Vista. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, snacks, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sunscreen. The walk is free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Call for more information: 520-459-2555.
3 It’s only Wednesday, but you might need a moment. Take a few moments to breathe and ponder at Morning Stillness and Prayer, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista. Experience stillness and take time to calm, relax, let go, find peace, and maybe connect with God. Call for more information: 520-458-4432.
4 Registration and placement tests will be held today from 10 to 11 a.m. for free ESL classes. Classes will be held at Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 3225 St. Andrews Drive in Sierra Vista. It’s a 12-week session with free childcare with advance notice. Call for more information: 520-378-7079.
5 “Vice” screens at 6 p.m. at the Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St. A star studded cast surrounds Dick Cheney in this comedy-drama. Doors open at 5 p.m. Food and beverages are available. Get more information at 520-432-1400. Tickets are $5 at the door.
6 Partners Band plays their regular gig from 6 to 8 p.m. at Manda Le', 3455 Canyon de Flores in Sierra Vista. Waltzes, two steps, country cha-chas, line dances, ballads, classic country. Oldies from the Everly Brothers to Elvis. Info: 520-227-3507. No cover.
MORE WEDNESDAY EVENTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Skeet and Trap, 10 a.m. - noon. Sierra Vista Shooting Range, Hwy. 90 - East of Sierra Vista - between mile markers 334 and 335, Sierra Vista. Info: 520-366-0360. $5.
Parent & Me, 10 - 11 a.m. MWR Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Preschooler craft time for ages 2 - 5. Registration not required. Info: 520-533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008. $3.
Little Book Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. For parents and caregivers and children birth - five. Reading, singing, crafts, creative movement. Snacks. Check out books to take home. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Bookmarks for Bookworms, 4:20 - 5:30 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma, Sierra Vista. You can never have too many bookmarks. Ages 14 up. No registration required, space limited. First come, first-served. Info: 520-4584225. Free.
Alateen, 6 - 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Part of Al-Anon Family Groups. Ages 9 - 18. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Serenity Club, 5049 S. Hwy 92, Sierra Vista. Al-Anon Family Groups - Mutual support group for anyone troubled by someone else's drinking. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!THURSDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
September’s artists for “Art Around Town” at Cochise College Benson are a brother and sister team, Daphene Wilkerson-Wilkes and Keith Wilkerson. Gallery Hours: M - Th, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri., 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free.
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 - 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Chair Yoga, 9:15 - 10 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Practiced while sitting in a chair or standing with chair support. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
Beginner Yoga, 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
STEAM Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited., Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Thunder Mountain Republican Women Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Windemere Hotel, 2047 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Buffet luncheon with speaker Dr. J.D Rottweiler, President of Cochise College. Info: 610-704-6554. Walkins $18.
Resiliency Through Art, noon - 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers "Resiliency Through Art," Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon - 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Bonnie Starr, 2 p.m. Life Care Center, 2305 Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. A toe tappin' mix of country, rockabilly, and danceable tunes. Info: 520-227-3507. Free.
Cupcakes & Canvas, 2:30 - 4 p.m. Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Ages 8 and up. Junior artists work with instructor to create a 12 x 12 masterpiece. Price includes cupcake and drink. Registration required. Info & registration: 520-533-2015. $18.
City Manager Office Hour, 4 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Teresa Coleman will answer questions and address concerns from Bisbee citizens. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Kevin Pakulis, 5 - 7 p.m. The Cafe, 3280 Hwy. 82, Sonoita. An award-winning Americana singer-songwriter and a shining light in the Tucson music scene. For reservations call 520-455-5044. No cover.
Beginner/Intermediate Yoga, 6:30 p.m. Rehab Department, CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility, strengthening your body. Certified instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 - 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.