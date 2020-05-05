It’s National Teacher Appreciation Week. Things are a bit different this year over last. Teachers are learning a lot of new skills, most of them preceded by the word “Zoom.” Students can’t just bring in an apple or some cookies. The South Florida Sun Sentinel has posted some helpful ideas to show support for instructors while keeping that social distance. As well as applauding “classroom teachers,” they urge you to remember librarians, art teachers, coaches, and staff as well. Write a sincere emailed thank you note. Try to be specific: “thank you for all you do” doesn’t cut it. Of course there are e-cards from commercial vendors or from an organization like Care2, which bills itself as “the world’s largest community for good,” supporting animals and the environment.
You’ll be pretty good at this by now, so record a video of your student thanking Ms. Smith and Mr. Johnson. You probably can’t deliver a hand drawn card or poster, but you can shoot a photo, and send it through the ether. The Sun Sentinel also suggests getting out the chalk and scrawling a message on an appropriate wall. If you’re in a Zoom class, organize behind the scenes a time for a class-ending cheer, virtual flash mob, or dance party. To cover more than one base, arrange for an electronic gift certificate to a local restaurant or shop. Teachers need to eat, too. And you can bet they haven’t spent much on themselves lately.
One of these days, everyone will be back in their classrooms. Almost every teacher has an online supply wish list. It’s not really romantic, but a few boxes of tissues and some hand sanitizer would not be amiss.
You can apply all of the above to two beleaguered groups, nurses and school nurses. It’s their day, too. No matter your area’s Covid-19 stats, RNs, LPNs, Nursing Assistants, and support staff are working their tail feathers off to keep us safe and help us get well.
Tomorrow is World Password Day. You do know not to use the word “password,” right?