Economy Jobs Report

Women work in a restaurant kitchen in Chicago, Thursday, March 23, 2023. Employers continue to hire despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and bring down inflation via increases to the interest rate.

 Nam Y. Huh - AP

Employers are hiring rapidly. Home prices are rising nationally after months of decline. Consumer spending climbed more than expected in a recent data release.

America’s economy is not experiencing the drastic slowdown that many analysts had expected in light of the Federal Reserve’s 15-month, often aggressive campaign to hit the brakes on growth and bring rapid inflation under control. And that surprising resilience could be either good or bad news.

