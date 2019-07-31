THIS WEEKEND
6 Things to Do This Weekend
1 FRIDAY Get some talented help with your Altered Books Project from Tamara Page at the Assemblage Boxes Workshop, starting at noon at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee. Create your own Altered Book Altar. Pre-cut blank books and art materials will be provided. Bring your own personal embellishment items, such as ribbon, trim, beading, decorative paper, broken jewelry, and found objects. Space is limited. Sign up at the front desk or call 520-432-4232.
2 SATURDAY Stop by the opening reception for the Huachuca Arts Associations August Show: Birds of a Feather. The entire month of August, they’ll be celebrating Southwest Wings. HAA members, all local artists, will be showcasing their many different mediums celebrating winged friends with jewelry, paintings, gourds, photography, and more. The reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served. They’ll also have a drawing for a raffle of Stained Glass Birds. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 at 1835 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. Get details on both events at info@huachuca-art.com or call 520-803-1078.
3 SATURDAY Bisbee Wellness Clinic aims to make your life better. They will be providing alternative health services from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Presbyterian Annex, 24 Howell, in Old Bisbee. They will offer reflexology and cranial sacral, acupuncture, EFT, posture assessments, Bowen Bodywork, tarot, and massage. Reiki and Deeksha Oneness Blessings will be available for everyone. The clinic is free and open to all; donations are always welcome.
4 SATURDAY Outdoor Recreation on Fort Huachuca announces the Grand Opening of "Ghost Town Paintball" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sportsman's Center. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., they will offer free equipment rental and all day air, paintball games, target paintball shooting area, a bounce house and door prizes. From noon - 1 p.m., customers can enjoy free lunch. All of these will be available while supplies last and for MWR patrons only. For more information, call 520-533-6707.
5 SATURDAY The Mule Boys will be live and on stage at Morning Star Cafe in beautiful downtown Palominas. Come early to get your seat. Reservations are for 6 or more only. No cover charge, so come hungry and ready to enjoy this cool mix of acoustic blues, swing, folk and Americana style music with the Mule Boys, Scott Muhleman and Jon Messenger. Call for info: 520-366-5666
6 SUNDAY Be cool with your kids at The Bisbee Royale. This week’s Sunday Kids film is “Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” 2 p.m. at 94 Main St. Charlie, Carrie and Paul move to a small village during World War II and discover their host is an apprentice witch! Her early attempts at magic create hilarious results, and they fly to the fantastic Isle of Naboombu to find a spell to save England. Children 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Kids 16 and under are $3; everyone else, $5. Get more info at 520-432-1400.
MORE WEEKEND EVENTS
FRIDAY Enjoy a Philly Steak Sandwich Dinner at VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive in Sierra Vista. Philly steak sandwich with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese. Coleslaw, and chips for $8. There will be live entertainment from 8 p.m. to midnight. Serving members, their guests, active duty service members. Call 520-458-9972 for details.
SATURDAY The Little Library Bookstore will hold its first Saturday of the month 50% off Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They have a new stock of books, DVDs, CDs, and more. Ask to see the back room! Find them at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E Tacoma St. All donations are appreciated. For more info call 439-2250 or email scottiemcd@cox.net
SATURDAY Does the thought of going back to school have you down? Sixth- through 12th-graders and their parents can register for this free spa day and unwind in the library. Relax with a sheet mask, drink some tea, and create whipped coconut oil body butter. Registration is required. Call 520-458-4225 to sign up.
SATURDAY Take some time to get up close to SoCo’s famed hummingbirds. Up to 10 species of hummingbirds use the San Pedro corridor to fly between their tropical winter retreats and their northern nesting grounds. Staff and volunteers from the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory capture, band, weigh, measure, and release them as part of long-term studies of the bird life of this vital migration route. Banding sessions will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm at San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90 (7 miles east of Sierra Vista at the San Pedro River). The public is welcome to observe banding sessions at no charge, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information contact the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory at (520) 432-1388 or visit www.sabo.org.
SATURDAY Rock Out! with David Bowie. An avid reader, David Bowie was one of the first celebrities to pose for the American Library Association’s READ campaign. Adults ages 18 and up are invited to dress up and rock out while we celebrate the singer-songwriter, actor, producer, and artist at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St. Contact library@SierraVistaAZ.gov or 520-458-4225 for more information.
SATURDAY Sip & Create Night starts at 7 p.m. at Thunder Mountain Activity Centre on Fort Huachuca. The cost is $35 and includes the 16x20” canvas, paint, aprons, two beverages (wine, beer, soda or water), delicious snacks, and instructions from the artist-in-residence, to create an original piece of art. You can also get your own private table for a special group. Call the Arts & Crafts Center for more information and to reserve your spot, Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. at 520-533-2015.
NEXT WEEK
MONDAYS and WEDNESDAYS The Sierra Vista Public Library holds free Spanish classes to begin or polish your language skills. Spanish I meets Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., and Spanish II meets Mondays at noon at 2600 E. Tacoma St. Don’t worry if you miss the first lesson; just show up. Call 520-458-4225 for details.
MONDAY After what seemed a long time to those involved, the Chiricahua's Bisbee Family Health Center is celebrating their Grand Opening at 4 p.m. They’ll have free food and door prizes, free entertainment and a Teddy Bear Clinic for children It’s the old building, but a new open space at 108 Arizona St. in Bisbee. Call 520-432-3309 for more information.
TUESDAY Kids of all ages will enjoy the Curious George Party at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St. Find out what that naughty little monkey Curious George is up to in some Curious George stories, play some monkey games, and work on a craft. Call 520-458-4225 for details.
TUESDAY The real enemy wasn’t Geronimo and his band of about 50 followers. 5,000 troops were chasing him, and few saw combat. They filled their days with mundane tasks and binge drinking, gambling and patronizing prostitutes. Kim Scott presents the free program "Whiskey Is The Enemy Most Formidable : Geronimo & Doane" at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee. For more information, call 520-432-4232.
WEDNESDAY The Bisbee Royale presents “Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse” Miles becomes Spider-Man in his reality and must deal with his counterparts from other dimensions. The doors open at 5 p.m., and the film screens at 6 p.m. Admission is $5, and food and beverages are available. The Royale is at 94 Main St. Call 520-432-1400 for details.
THURSDAY Young people, 16 and up, meet to learn an easy, yarn and string craft. They’ll make macrame plant hangers to spruce up a room or a garden. Space is limited. Free but first-come, first-served as supplies last. Meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma. Call for more information: 520-458-4225.
ONGOING through August Take a look at this month’s Art Around Town at Cochise College Benson Center. See seven artists from the community of Sunsites, Arizona. The display will remain through the month of August. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Get directions and more information at 520-586-4630.
ONGOING Walk through the Ramsey Canyon Preserve, at the very end of Ramsey Canyon Rd. You’ll enjoy the view of the canyon walls as you walk along Ramsey Creek and might see some of the hundreds of species of birds, plants and trees, insects and mammals. Open Thursday through Monday 8 am-5 pm (9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. - Feb.). A weekly trail pass is $5 for Nature Conservancy members and Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8 for others; children under 13 free. From 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, March through October, a docent will lead a walk along the easy part of the trail to discuss the natural and cultural history of the Preserve (no extra charge). There may be occasional fall foliage walks in November. Contact us at peter.leiterman@tnc.org, darbenz@tnc.org or 520-378-2785. Contact us at taylor.hanson@tnc.org to learn about our summer Kids Camp.
ONGOING on Mondays. Thrive has two Kids Yoga classes. Children 5 to 8 years old meet from 3 to 3:45 p.m., and those 9 to 12 years old meet from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Children can develop many benefits from yoga. Physically, it enhances their flexibility, strength, coordination and body awareness. Yoga also helps improve a child’s concentration and ability to relax giving them a sense of calmness. Both classes are friendly to kids of all abilities. Samantha Conway, RYT 200, CYT, PYT, teaches. The cost is $5 per class, and the first class is free. Call Thrive, a wellness center for details at 520-263-3293. Thrive is next to the hospital at 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista.
ONGOING Mondays and Wednesdays Vets and their families can try a free Pilates class at The Veterans Synergy Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. The classes are Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. Bring a mat, socks, and a spill-proof water bottle. For more information call 520-559-0129 and leave a message.
ONGOING on Tuesdays, from 6 to 9 p.m. The eclectic acoustic duo, Becky Reyes & Scott Muhleman, performs at the Bisbee Grand Saloon, 61 Main St. For more information, call 520-432-5900.
ONGOING on Tuesdays. Work on your communication skills for business or social pleasure at the Cochise Toastmasters Club, 6 to 8 p.m. at the SV Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. All are welcome. Contact Toni Leiboff, tonileiboff@yahoo.com for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers a moment of quiet to start your day. Morning Stillness and Prayer begins at 9:30 a.m. and gives you 30 minutes just to be still. The church is located at 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista and can be reached at 520-458-4432.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Bring your little ones to Parent & Me, 10 to 11 a.m. at the MWR Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. It’s preschooler craft time for ages 2-5, The cost is $3 per child and registration is not required. For more information, call 533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008, Arizona Street.
ONGOING on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. there’s the Little Book Club at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. Parents and caregivers and their children ages birth to five can enjoy an hour of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks will be provided, and books are waiting to be borrowed. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Partners play live country music at Manda Le’ located at 3455 Canyon De Flores in Sierra Vista from 6 to 8 p.m. Great food, good friends and fun live country music by Partners. This week there’s a costume contest and holiday fun. For information please call 520-803-9668 or Partners at 520-227-3507 or visit partnersband.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays. The Sierra Vista Farmers Market converts Veterans’ Memorial Park into a vibrant community gathering year-round, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This large, family-friendly market features growers, ranchers, and other local food producers bringing fresh produce, meats, milk, eggs, and specialty products. Food trucks and live music round out the fun. Contact manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays The San Jose Library Annex hosts a multi-age interactive STEAM Club where parents/caregivers and their children will read stories and work on projects related to science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Subjects will include Our Senses, Counting and Comparing, Geometry and Attributes, Sorting and Classifying, and Patterning and Sequencing. This Club is designed to give parents/caregivers tips for supporting their children's math and science development at home. The annex is located at 519 Melody Lane off Hwy. 92 in Bisbee. Contact hwiechert@bisbeeaz.gov or 520-432-4232 for details.
ONGOING Thursdays. Fort Huachuca’s MWR Arts and Crafts offers “Resiliency Through Art” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays by reservation as a great way to counteract military stress. Facilitators assist with art materials, but there will be no instruction or evaluation. The sole purpose of the sessions is for participants to let their thoughts and feelings flow freely through the materials in front of them. Call 520-533-2015 for more information.
ONGOING Thursdays. Sharon Stetter teaches Yoga and Mindfulness to kids 3 to 8 at 12:30 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee. It’s a fun, interactive, and creative class focusing on beginner yoga and mindfulness instruction. Yoga mats are provided. To get more information, call 520-432-4232.
ONGOING Fridays Join the Thunder Mountain Twirlers for mainstream square dancing every Friday at 7 p.m. at the Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner. They promise loads of fun and exercise and a bunch of fun loving people. The cost is $5.00 for club dancers and $6.00 for non-club dancers. Guests are welcome to check out the scene and the square dancing. For more information, contact Stephen by phone or texting at 559-960-3401 or email at tmtsdlessons@gmail.com.
ONGOING Fridays & Saturdays Buffalo Corral Horseback Riding Stables offers two-hour, guided sunset trail rides every Friday and Saturday. Exact time depends upon the season. The cost is $60. Reservations are required for all trail rides. For more information, call Buffalo Corral at 533-5220 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Buffalo-Corral-Riding-Stables.
ONGOING Saturdays. Join docents from the Friends of the San Pedro River an interpretive walk along the San Pedro River. The river features some of the richest wildlife habitat in the United States. You could find some of the species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. There is no charge for the walks; however, donations are accepted to support the docent programs. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. Call the Friends of the San Pedro River for more information at 520-459-2555. The walk starts at 8 a.m. from the San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy 90.
ONGOING Saturdays. Check out the Artisan Market sponsored by the San Pedro Valley Arts & Historical Society. There’s also a seasonal farmer’s market. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 180 S. San Pedro St. in Benson. Take 4th Street, turn south on San Pedro St. and watch for signs on the right. Call the Benson Museum at 520-586-3134 for more information.
ONGOING Sundays The Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park (EOP), the wastewater treatment plant, is open for bird walks at 7 a.m. each Sunday. The walks take about two hours and are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO) and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Tours are restricted to 22 people (including docents) on a first-come, first-served basis. The walks leave from the viewing platform inside the EOP. The entrance is on Hwy. 90 between mile markers 324 and 325 on the north side of the highway. Tours are free; donations are appreciated. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. For more information contact the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory at 520-432-1388 or visit www.sabo.org.
ONGOING Every Sunday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. Bisbee Variety Show (open mic) plays The Copper Queen Hotel. Come sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry or just watch! There’s no cover, and all ages are welcome. Find the hotel at 11 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. Phone for information: 520-432-2216.
ONGOING through OCT. 31 In 2013 a group of 5 friends, all artists, decided they would meet one day a week to share a meal and create art together. They decided to call themselves “Artists in the Afternoon.” Claudia Apperson, Patricia Dunbar, Sherry Harig, Phil Micheau and Krista Ochs will exhibit their collective works August 1 through October 31 at Canyon Vista Regional Hospital on the "Community Art Wall.” Their artwork will be available for purchase at the hospital gift shop.
AUGUST 9 Get some talented help with your Altered Books Project from Tamara Page at the Assemblage Boxes Workshop, starting at noon at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee. Create your own Altered Book Altar. Pre-cut blank books and art materials will be provided. Bring your own personal embellishment items, such as ribbon, trim, beading, decorative paper, broken jewelry, and found objects. Space is limited. Sign up at the front desk or call 520-432-4232.
AUGUST 9 through 11 Be prepared for Pirates of the High Desert taking over Bisbee this weekend. There will be a town wide Treasure Hunt, the Scourge of the Seven Seas Pub Crawl, live bands, games, dancing, comedy, exotic rum tasting, pirate fest, costume contest, and amazing food. Wake up on Sunday for a SUNRISE (legit sunrise) bloody mary bar and breakfast, ARRGH Walk with Bisbee After 5, vendors, walking and shuttle tours. See Bisbee After 5 on Facebook for details.
AUGUST 9 Stop by the Foster a Future Craft Bazaar to see over 25 vendors of mostly handcrafted items, including jewelry, ceramics, wood works, glass, photography, clothing, metal works, embroidered wares, spice packages, and decorative baskets. Sales support Catholic Community Services Foster Care Program. You can donate suitcases and t-shirts for raffle tickets. For more information, call 520-456-5555.
AUGUST 10 Dig out the tote bags again for a Friends of the Library Half Price Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2243 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. All books, magazines, DVDs, VHS tapes, vinyl records, audio books, puzzles and miscellaneous items will be offered at half the usual low prices. Call 520-417-6999 for more information.
AUGUST 10 In Bisbee you can Rock Our Schools from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Warren Ballpark. You’ll find good food, games, rides and music as they welcome everyone back to school. The idea of Rock Our Schools was conceived to supplement costs of extracurricular activities, especially benefiting those who do not have the funds to participate fully. This will give them an opportunity to raise funds at a big single event instead of hustling money at every turn. Call 520-432-5381 for details.
AUGUST 10 The Morning Star Cafe in Palominas presents an evening with Cottonwood Crossing, starting at 4:30 p.m. You’ll hear a beautiful high-desert blend of country, folk, blues, rock, and original music. Get here early as the seats may go fast. Reservations for tables of 6 or more only. There is no cover charge so come hungry. Call 520-366-5666.
AUGUST 10 Dancing Like The Stars shines at 4:30 p.m. at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center on Fort Huachuca. The Dinner, Show & Live Auction benefit Real Wishes Foundation, a charitable organization of Southeast Arizona Association of Realtors. Tickets are $60 at the SV Area Chamber of Commerce website. Contact Shari.Ward@cox.net with questions.
AUGUST 10 It’ll be buggy around here, but you can enjoy yourself with insects at Bug Night at Kartchner Caverns State Park south of Benson. Take a hands on journey through the world of arthropods, led by Dr. Kathleen Walker from the University of Arizona. There will be live insects, blacklight scorpion walks, and a chance to learn more about wild insects. Meet at the outdoor amphitheater @7pm. Bring a flashlight, a blacklight if you wish, and dress for the weather. The cost is $7/vehicle. Outdoor portions of this program may be cancelled due to inclement weather. Check with 520-586-2283 for the latest.
AUGUST 10 Fault Line Players is back with Dirty Shorts: The Cochise County Comedy Show at the SV Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E Wilcox Drive. It’s an audience-interactive, fast and fun, adult comedy show! See short sketches, stand up comedy, and improv made up on the spot based on suggestions from the audience. Tickets are $8 cash at the door, and seating is limited. Message The Fault Line Players on Facebook for reservations, or call 619-761-1598.