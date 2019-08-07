THIS WEEKEND
6 Things to Do This Weekend
1 FRIDAY Bring your border questions to the Townhall Border Meeting, 1 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Police Department Auditorium, 911 Coronado Drive. Note the change in venue. Citizens will hear about Cochise County in relation to the International Border and learn about some programs already in place to help keep our communities safe. After an informational session, questions and concerns will be encouraged. RSVP to 520-432-9500.
2 SATURDAY Pirates have promised landlubbers safe passage to The Subway Gallery’s opening reception for its Animal Art Show. Once limited to dogs (with cats all over the city protesting), this year’s show celebrates animals of all kinds: cats, lots of dogs, snakes, imaginary critters, birds, lizards, bears, rabbits, and horses. Steve Bovee is sure to have dogs, and maybe snakes. Steve's brother Paul will have dogs at least. Gene Elliston's whimsical work includes bears and rabbits. Margo Macartney presents birds, plaques of dogs and small sculptures of birds, dogs, and a mythical creature. The newest gallery member, sculptor Robert Miscione’s favorite models are birds. Meet the artists and join them Saturday night, 5 to 8 p.m. at 34 Brewery Gulch. Beer, wine, coke, and finger food will be served.
3 SATURDAY In Bisbee you can Rock Our Schools from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Warren Ballpark. You’ll find good food, games, rides and music as they welcome everyone back to school. The idea of Rock Our Schools was conceived to supplement costs of extracurricular activities, especially benefiting those who do not have the funds to participate fully. This will give them an opportunity to raise funds at a big single event instead of hustling money at every turn. Call 520-432-5381 for details.
4 SATURDAY Fault Line Players is back with Dirty Shorts: The Cochise County Comedy Show at the SV Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E Wilcox Drive. It’s an audience-interactive, fast and fun, adult comedy show! You’ll see short sketches, stand up comedy, and improv made up on the spot based on suggestions from the audience. Tickets are $8 cash at the door, and seating is limited. Message The Fault Line Players on Facebook for reservations, or call 619-761-1598.
5 SUNDAY The Carr House in Hereford presents The San Pedro River: Oasis in the Desert at 1:30 p.m. Wildlife biologist, writer, and photographer Bob Luce will present images of the spectacular scenery along the San Pedro River during the four seasons of the year, share images of some of the many native birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians that inhabit the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, and discuss the present and future impacts of humans on the river. Seating is limited, so arrive early. Carr House is located at 1011 E. Carr Canyon Road. Call 520-378-0311 for more information.
6 SUNDAY The Bisbee Royale’s film this weekend is “Cool Runnings,” about four Jamaican bobsledders who dream of competing in the Olympics. They had never even seen snow. The show starts at 2 p.m. at 94 Main St. Children 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Kids 16 and under are $3; everyone else, $5. Get more info at 520-432-1400.
MORE WEEKEND EVENTS
FRIDAY Join a group of smart, insightful folks at Socrates Cafe to share ideas and discuss important issues. Thegroup meets at 10:30 a.m., and the host is the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St. Socrates Cafés are held globally, where people from different backgrounds assemble to exchange useful ideas, analysis, and experiences while embracing the Socratic Method. Call 520-458-4225 for more information.
FRIDAY Get some talented help with your Altered Books Project from Tamara Page at the Assemblage Boxes Workshop, starting at noon at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee. Create your own Altered Book Altar. Pre-cut blank books and art materials will be provided. Bring your own personal embellishment items, such as ribbon, trim, beading, decorative paper, broken jewelry, and found objects. Space is limited. Sign up at the front desk or call 520-432-4232.
FRIDAY through SUNDAY Be prepared for Pirates of the High Desert taking over Bisbee this weekend. There will be a town wide Treasure Hunt, the Scourge of the Seven Seas Pub Crawl, live music, games, dancing, comedy, exotic rum tasting, costume contest, and amazing food. Wake up on Sunday for a SUNRISE (legit sunrise) bloody mary bar and breakfast. See Bisbee After 5 on Facebook for details.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY Friday from 1 to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by the Foster a Future Craft Bazaar to see over 25 vendors of mostly handcrafted items, including jewelry, ceramics, wood works, glass, photography, clothing, metal works, embroidered wares, spice packages, and decorative baskets. Sales support Catholic Community Services Foster Care Program. You can donate suitcases and t-shirts for raffle tickets. For more information, call 520-456-5555.
FRIDAY Find out what the Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA are all about. There will be free information, food, and fun from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 3225 Saint Andrews Drive. Call for more info: 520-458-1072.
SATURDAY Home Networking will be Demystified at 9 a.m. by the Mountain View Computer Users Group at their meeting at 4001 E Foothills Drive in Sierra Vista. They will unravel the mysteries of the home network, its hardware (modems, routers, Wi-Fi vs Ethernet, mesh vs extended networks), and services (security choices, guest accounts, speed and speed checking). There will be coffee, donuts, and bagels as usual. Call 520-266-4102 for more information.
SATURDAY The Mule Mountain Democratic Club meets at 10 a.m. at the Bisbee Community Y, 26 Howell Ave. The special guest will be Theresa Coleman, Bisbee’s new City Manager. Light refreshments will be served.
SATURDAY Dig out the tote bags again for a Friends of the Library Half Price Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2243 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. All books, magazines, DVDs, VHS tapes, vinyl records, audio books, puzzles and miscellaneous items will be offered at half the usual low prices. Call 520-417-6999 for more information.
SATURDAY The Rooks open the Scourge of the Sea Pub Crawl at noon at the Copper Queen Saloon, 11 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. Get an early start on this Great Bisbee Adventure With Sea Shanties and the great tunes of old with a Bisbee flair. Call 520-432-2216 for details.
SATURDAY Kids, have you ever wanted to make drawings like the great ones you see in your books? The Sierra Vista Public Library is hosting Books and Art for Kids, starting at 1:30 p.m. at 2600 E. Tacoma. Children will dive into different styles of artwork and then create a piece of their own in that style. This program is for second through fifth grade and space is limited. Meets August 10, 17, 24, and registration is required for each day’s session. Call 520-458-4225 to sign up.
SATURDAY The Morning Star Cafe in Palominas presents an evening with Cottonwood Crossing, starting at 4:30 p.m. You’ll hear a beautiful high-desert blend of country, folk, blues, rock, and original music. Get there early as the seats may go fast. Reservations for tables of 6 or more only. There is no cover charge. Call 520-366-5666.
SATURDAY Dancing Like The Stars shines at 4:30 p.m. at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center on Fort Huachuca. The Dinner, Show & Live Auction benefit Real Wishes Foundation, a charitable organization of Southeast Arizona Association of Realtors. Tickets are $60 at the SV Area Chamber of Commerce website. Contact Shari.Ward@cox.net with questions.
SATURDAY It’ll be buggy around here, but you can enjoy yourself with insects at Bug Night at Kartchner Caverns State Park north of Benson. Take a hands-on journey through the world of arthropods, led by Dr. Kathleen Walker from the University of Arizona. You’ll see live insects, scorpions in blacklight, and learn more about wild insects. Meet at the outdoor amphitheater at 7 p.m. Bring a flashlight, a blacklight if you wish, and dress for the weather. The cost is $7/vehicle. Outdoor portions of this program may be cancelled due to inclement weather. Check with 520-586-2283 for the latest.
SUNDAY Bring your works-in-progress to the Prose/Poetry Workshop for some gentle criticism. The group meets at 2 p.m. at Get Lit. Books, 1502 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Open to all experience levels. For more information (and free literary resources), visit HighDesertWriters.org.
NEXT WEEK
MONDAYS and WEDNESDAYS The Sierra Vista Public Library holds free Spanish classes to begin or polish your language skills. Spanish I meets Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., and Spanish II meets Mondays at noon at 2600 E. Tacoma St. Don’t worry if you miss the first lesson; just show up. Call 520-458-4225 for details.
TUESDAY Polish up your networking at the Sierra Vista Spotlight Breakfast, 6:30 a.m. at the Cochise College Student Union, 901 Columbo. Hear about the State of the City from City Leadership and strategic plans to make Sierra Vista a better place to live, work, and play. Get info and $25 tickets at Eventbrite.
TUESDAY The Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee screens the film “Stay Human: starting at 5:30. Award-winning musician Michael Franti takes us on a personal journey through his songs and stories of extraordinary humans who inspire him to overcome cynicism with optimism and hope. Michael reflects on his own journey facing adversity as a child, struggling to find his voice as a musician, and how he came to find inspiration. He hopes to inspire people to become changemakers with creativity, tenacity, and heart to face daily challenges as individuals, and as citizens of our planet. The film is not rated and runs 94 minutes. For more information, call 520-432-4232.
WEDNESDAY If you care about the Sonoita Creek watershed, join the discussion, “Roadmap for Water Quality,” at the Tin Shed Theatre behind Patagonia Creative Arts, 304 Naugle Ave. in Patagonia, starting at 10 a.m. Sonoita Creek's surface and groundwater quality affects short and long-term health. Hear about the status of the Water Quality Roadmap Project, sponsored by the Town of Patagonia: what is clear from the published data, what gaps need to be plugged with new monitoring or research, and where to go from there. Bring your water quality questions. Get info from sandie.savage@me.com.
WEDNESDAY The Bisbee Royale joins with the Copper Queen Library to present “The Public” Homeless people move into the Cincinnati Library during a cold snap. This David versus Goliath story tackles challenging issues, homelessness, and mental illness, setting the drama inside one of the last bastions of democracy-in-action: your public library. The doors open at 5 p.m., and the film screens at 6 p.m. Admission is free, and food and beverages are available. The Royale is at 94 Main St. Call 520-432-1400 for details.
WEDNESDAY The Film Club of the Sierra Vista Public Library meets at 6 p.m. to discuss “The Night of the Hunter.” Film Club is for ages 16 and up. Admission is free and no registration is required. Limited copies of each film selection available at Circulation and through the online catalog. Call 520-458-4225 for more information.
THURSDAY Get your pets spayed or neutered and caught up on shots at the ASAVET Charities Spay, Neuter, and Wellness Clinic at the Bisbee Dog Park. Surgery drop off is between 8 and 9 a.m., and the Vaccine & Wellness Clinic runs from 3 to 4 p.m. Get info on prices on the Bisbee Animal Shelter Facebook page.
THURSDAY The San Pedro River Arts Council’s August lunch "Artists Share" program presenter is George Lounsbury. George will discuss and demonstrate his amazing woodworking techniques and show off pieces that he creates through chip carving, marquetry, scroll saw work, and carving in the round. Meet at Endeavor Gallery at noon, 298 E. 4th St. in Benson. Call 520-586-4630 for more information.
THURSDAY A brother-sister duo, intriguingly named “The Williams Cartel,” takes over the stage at 5 p.m. at The Cafe at 3280 W. Hwy. 82 in Sonoita. Naomi Lindsey (formerly Naomi Williams) and Joe Williams were once at the heart of Benson’s music scene. For reservations call 520-455-5044.
THURSDAY Visit “The Stacks After Sunset” at the Sierra Vista Public Library for Bond Night, 6 p.m. at 2600 E. Tacoma St. Adults ages 18 and up are invited to play Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes! One player is trapped in a room with a ticking time bomb they must defuse. The other players are the “Experts” who must give instructions to defuse the bomb by deciphering information found in the Bomb Defusal Manual. There’s a catch: the Experts can’t see the bomb, so everyone will need to talk it out – fast! Call 520-458-4225 for details.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY Auditions for “And The Table Shall Be Round” begin at 6 p.m. at 4146 Calle Encina in Sierra Vista. This is an original musical drama that follows a rock band who becomes an overnight success, then disappears after only two years on the top of the charts. After fourteen years of being apart, the band members face a crisis and must decide how they will respond to this life-threatening situation. Seeking actors ages 20 and over. Performances are in December. For more information contact Tommy Kelley: 520-222-8711, totmarizona@gmail.com.
ONGOING through August Take a look at this month’s Art Around Town at Cochise College Benson Center. See seven artists from the community of Sunsites, Arizona. The display will remain through the month of August. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Get directions and more information at 520-586-4630.
ONGOING Walk through the Ramsey Canyon Preserve, at the very end of Ramsey Canyon Rd. You’ll enjoy the view of the canyon walls as you walk along Ramsey Creek and might see some of the hundreds of species of birds, plants and trees, insects and mammals. Open Thursday through Monday 8 am-5 pm (9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. - Feb.). A weekly trail pass is $5 for Nature Conservancy members and Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8 for others; children under 13 free. From 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, March through October, a docent will lead a walk along the easy part of the trail to discuss the natural and cultural history of the Preserve (no extra charge). There may be occasional fall foliage walks in November. Contact us at peter.leiterman@tnc.org, darbenz@tnc.org or 520-378-2785. Contact us at taylor.hanson@tnc.org to learn about our summer Kids Camp.
ONGOING on Mondays through August 26. Thrive has two Kids Yoga classes. Children 5 to 8 years old meet from 3 to 3:45 p.m., and those 9 to 12 years old meet from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Children can develop many benefits from yoga. Physically, it enhances their flexibility, strength, coordination and body awareness. Yoga also helps improve a child’s concentration and ability to relax giving them a sense of calmness. Both classes are friendly to kids of all abilities. Samantha Conway, RYT 200, CYT, PYT, teaches. The cost is $5 per class, and the first class is free. Call Thrive, a wellness center for details at 520-263-3293. Thrive is next to the hospital at 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista.
ONGOING Mondays and Wednesdays Vets and their families can try a free Pilates class at The Veterans Synergy Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. The classes are Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. Bring a mat, socks, and a spill-proof water bottle. For more information call 520-559-0129 and leave a message.
ONGOING on Tuesdays, from 6 to 9 p.m. The eclectic acoustic duo, Becky Reyes & Scott Muhleman, performs at the Bisbee Grand Saloon, 61 Main St. For more information, call 520-432-5900.
ONGOING on Tuesdays. Work on your communication skills for business or social pleasure at the Cochise Toastmasters Club, 6 to 8 p.m. at the SV Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. All are welcome. Contact Toni Leiboff, tonileiboff@yahoo.com for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers a moment of quiet to start your day. Morning Stillness and Prayer begins at 9:30 a.m. and gives you 30 minutes just to be still. The church is located at 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista and can be reached at 520-458-4432.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Bring your little ones to Parent & Me, 10 to 11 a.m. at the MWR Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. It’s preschooler craft time for ages 2-5, The cost is $3 per child and registration is not required. For more information, call 533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008, Arizona Street.
ONGOING on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. there’s the Little Book Club at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. Parents and caregivers and their children ages birth to five can enjoy an hour of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks will be provided, and books are waiting to be borrowed. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Partners play live country music at Manda Le’ located at 3455 Canyon De Flores in Sierra Vista from 6 to 8 p.m. Great food, good friends and fun live country music by Partners. This week there’s a costume contest and holiday fun. For information please call 520-803-9668 or Partners at 520-227-3507 or visit partnersband.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays. The Sierra Vista Farmers Market converts Veterans’ Memorial Park into a vibrant community gathering year-round, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This large, family-friendly market features growers, ranchers, and other local food producers bringing fresh produce, meats, milk, eggs, and specialty products. Food trucks and live music round out the fun. Contact manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays The San Jose Library Annex hosts a multi-age interactive STEAM Club where parents/caregivers and their children will read stories and work on projects related to science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Subjects will include Our Senses, Counting and Comparing, Geometry and Attributes, Sorting and Classifying, and Patterning and Sequencing. This Club is designed to give parents/caregivers tips for supporting their children's math and science development at home. The annex is located at 519 Melody Lane off Hwy. 92 in Bisbee. Contact hwiechert@bisbeeaz.gov or 520-432-4232 for details.
ONGOING Thursdays. Fort Huachuca’s MWR Arts and Crafts offers “Resiliency Through Art” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays by reservation as a great way to counteract military stress. Facilitators assist with art materials, but there will be no instruction or evaluation. The sole purpose of the sessions is for participants to let their thoughts and feelings flow freely through the materials in front of them. Call 520-533-2015 for more information.
ONGOING Thursdays. Sharon Stetter teaches Yoga and Mindfulness to kids 3 to 8 at 12:30 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee. It’s a fun, interactive, and creative class focusing on beginner yoga and mindfulness instruction. Yoga mats are provided. To get more information, call 520-432-4232.
ONGOING Fridays Join the Thunder Mountain Twirlers for mainstream square dancing every Friday at 7 p.m. at the Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner. They promise loads of fun and exercise and a bunch of fun loving people. The cost is $5.00 for club dancers and $6.00 for non-club dancers. Guests are welcome to check out the scene and the square dancing. For more information, contact Stephen by phone or texting at 559-960-3401 or email at tmtsdlessons@gmail.com.
ONGOING Fridays & Saturdays Buffalo Corral Horseback Riding Stables offers two-hour, guided sunset trail rides every Friday and Saturday. Exact time depends upon the season. The cost is $60. Reservations are required for all trail rides. For more information, call Buffalo Corral at 533-5220 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Buffalo-Corral-Riding-Stables.
ONGOING Saturdays. Join docents from the Friends of the San Pedro River an interpretive walk along the San Pedro River. The river features some of the richest wildlife habitat in the United States. You could find some of the species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. There is no charge for the walks; however, donations are accepted to support the docent programs. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. Call the Friends of the San Pedro River for more information at 520-459-2555. The walk starts at 8 a.m. from the San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy 90.
ONGOING Sundays The Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park (EOP), the wastewater treatment plant, is open for bird walks at 7 a.m. each Sunday. The walks take about two hours and are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO) and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Tours are restricted to 22 people (including docents) on a first-come, first-served basis. The walks leave from the viewing platform inside the EOP. The entrance is on Hwy. 90 between mile markers 324 and 325 on the north side of the highway. Tours are free; donations are appreciated. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. For more information contact the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory at 520-432-1388 or visit www.sabo.org.
ONGOING Every Sunday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. Bisbee Variety Show (open mic) plays The Copper Queen Hotel. Come sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry or just watch! There’s no cover, and all ages are welcome. Find the hotel at 11 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. Phone for information: 520-432-2216.
ONGOING through OCT. 31 In 2013 a group of 5 friends, all artists, decided they would meet one day a week to share a meal and create art together. They decided to call themselves “Artists in the Afternoon.” Claudia Apperson, Patricia Dunbar, Sherry Harig, Phil Micheau and Krista Ochs will exhibit their collective works August 1 through October 31 at Canyon Vista Regional Hospital on the "Community Art Wall.” Their artwork will be available for purchase at the hospital gift shop.
AUGUST 16 Bring your short stories, poems and music to share at Broxton’s Open Mic Night, 7 p.m. at 920 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Welcome the guest author, Betsy Breault, who will be reading from her book,"Sellers in the Kitchen, Romancing the Ghost of George, Wiley Sellers." There’s no cover. Contact colburnb@cochise.edu for more information.
AUGUST 16 The MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers "Sip & Create" from 7 to 10 p.m., at Thunder Mountain Activity Center. The cost is $35 and includes the 16x20 canvas, paint, aprons, two beverages (wine, beer, soda or water), and snacks, plus instructions from the artist-in-residence, to create an original piece of art. A catering option is available for your party, and you get to have your own private table! Call the Arts & Crafts Center for more information and to reserve your spot, Tuesday - Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., 520-533-2015.
AUGUST 17 Learn about the Native Plants of Cochise County, 9 a.m. at the UofA’s Groth Hall, 1140 Colombo Ave. in Sierra Vista. Celebrate beautiful native flora with the highly entertaining Petey Mesquitey. The colorful presentation will be followed by a Native Plant Sale in the UA Master Gardener's Discovery Gardens from Petey's own Spadefoot Nursery. Call 520-458-8278 for details.
AUGUST 17 Take a beautiful drive up to 1011 E. Carr Canyon Road and join Mike Foster, Carr House host, to learn more about the plants of the Huachuca Mountains. Mike’s presentation will start at 9:30 a.m. with a short video about many of the plant species in the Madrean Evergreen Woodlands surrounding Carr House. You’ll learn about the “sky islands” of the Huachuca Mountains and how plants here more closely resemble those of the Sierra Madre Mountains to the south rather than those of the Rocky Mountains to the north. Following the video, Mike will lead a short walk around Carr House so we’ll have the chance to identify the plants introduced in the video. Call 520-378-0311 for more information.