THIS WEEKEND
6 Things to Do This Weekend
1 TODAY “Fire & Water” is a talk about post-fire restoration of rangelands and other ecosystems. The speaker is Elise Gornish, an extension specialist whose current research includes addressing restoration and weed management strategies that mitigate the effects of climate change (particularly warming & decreasing precipitation), and designing financially and logistically feasible restoration strategies. Elise will speak at the Bisbee Royale, 84 Main St. at 5:30 p.m. Get more info at bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com
2 TODAY Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Lunar Landing, local aerospace historian J. Terry White will present a free 70-minute audio-visual program starting at 6:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2100 E. Yaqui St. in Sierra Vista. Seats are first-come, first-served. The presentation is open to all ages, but it is best suited for ages 12 and older. For more information visit www.whiteeagleaerospace.com.
3 SATURDAY Morning Star Presents a night with MahaVia and Sonoran Style Hot Dogs starting at 4:30 p.m. at 10428 Hwy. 92 in Palominas. MahaVia is a duo of classical guitar and vocals playing Latin music and performing Spanish Flamenco Dance. Beautiful music, beautiful people and beautiful dancing will be up front and center. There’s no cover. Call 520-366-5666 for more information.
4 SATURDAY Fault Line Players will hang up their Dirty Shorts: The Cochise County Comedy Show with a 7 p.m. performance at the SV Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E Wilcox Drive. It’s an audience-interactive, fast and fun, adult comedy show! You’ll see short sketches, stand up comedy, and improv. Tickets are $8 cash at the door, and seating is limited. Message The Fault Line Players on Facebook for reservations, or call 619-761-1598.
5 SATURDAY Dance to the Desert Swing Jazz Orchestra at the Bisbee Royale from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Check out their new singer, new members, and a new musical line up. The 19-piece orchestra will "knock your socks off" and "blow your hair back." Tickets are $20 at the door and $15 in advance (plus fee) on Eventbrite. Call 520-432-1400 for more information.
6 SUNDAY Learn about “Southern Arizona's Small Carnivores” at the Carr House, 1011 E. Carr Canyon Road in Hereford. Southern Arizona is home to a variety of small carnivores, including Northern Raccoon, Ringtail, Gray Fox, and Ocelot, to name a few. Presenter Jeff Babson of Sky Island Tours will discuss the diversity and life history of these wonderful mammals. Seating is limited; arrive early. Get more info at 520-378-0311. The program is free.
MORE WEEKEND EVENTS
FRIDAY & SATURDAY Auditions for “And The Table Shall Be Round” continue at 6 p.m. Friday at 4146 Calle Encina in Sierra Vista. There will be one more audition on Saturday at 2 p.m. This is an original musical drama that follows a rock band who becomes an overnight success, then disappears after only two years on the top of the charts. After fourteen years of being apart, the band members face a crisis and must decide how they will respond to this life-threatening situation. Seeking actors ages 20 and over. Performances are in December. For more information contact Tommy Kelley: 520-222-8711, totmarizona@gmail.com.
SATURDAY See some cool cars while sipping hot (if you like) coffee. Broxton’s Coffee presents a Cars and Coffee Fundraiser benefiting local charities. There will also be raffle prizes. Head to Broxton’s at 7:30 a.m., 920 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Contact Broxton’s at 520-508-8047.
SATURDAY Kids, have you ever wanted to make drawings like the great ones you see in your books? The Sierra Vista Public Library is hosting Books and Art for Kids, starting at 1:30 p.m. at 2600 E. Tacoma. Children will dive into different styles of artwork and then create a piece of their own in that style. This program is for second through fifth grade and space is limited. Meets August 10, 17, 24, and registration is required for each day’s session. Call 520-458-4225 to sign up.
SATURDAY The Morning Star Cafe in Palominas presents a night of smooth rhythm and blues with Prose & Cons starting at 4:30 p.m. Get there early as the seats may go fast. Reservations for tables of 6 or more only. There is no cover charge. Call 520-366-5666.
SATURDAY Enjoy a free Concert without Borders starting at 5:30 p.m. at the International Border wall, west of the Port of Entry. A wide variety of musicians from both sides will sing and dance, including singers from Cochise College and the Universidad de Sonora. There will also be a Binational Art Walk starting at 5 p.m.
SATURDAY This evening, head to the town too tough to die for Tombstone at Twilight, celebrating the magic of twilight and the Old West mystique. It all kicks off with the Medicine Man Show on Allen Street. Then the Wild West Witches will dance all the way to City Park for Cowboy Quick Draw and a Gunfight. For more information, contact tombstonetoday@gmail.com or 520-366-4005.
SATURDAY Whether or not you missed Jimi’s music the first time around, don’t miss this film. “Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church” tells the story of the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s involvement as the headliner of the Second Atlanta International Pop Festival. The free screening will be held outdoors in Bisbee at Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave. Bring your own seating. In the event of inclement weather, the film will be moved to an indoor venue nearby. Contact 520-432-4866 for more information.
SUNDAY Pick up some ballroom dance techniques at the Alma Dolores International Dance Centre, 3811 S. Hwy 92 in Sierra Vista. From 2 to 3 p.m. will be the Smooth Workshop that will go over techniques used in waltzes, tangos, and foxtrots. From 3 to 4 p.m. students will go over techniques used in rumba, cha cha, and east coast swing. The cost is $20 for each class or $30 for both, cash or check only. For more information, call 520-378-3089.
NEXT WEEK
MONDAY Bonnie Starr plays her danceable mix of country, rockabilly, and oldies starting at 2 p.m. at Prestige Assisted Living, 4400 Avenida Cochise in Sierra Vista. Call 520-227-3507 for more info.
TUESDAY Donate blood today at St Stephens Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista. The Red Cross is experiencing a critical shortage of available blood in its blood bank and asks for everyone who can give blood to please sign-up to give. Sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org then search by zip code (85635) or call St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 520-458-4432, to make an appointment to give. All presenting donors will receive a free t-shirt, and a $5 Amazon gift card.
TUESDAY Join Cochise College History Instructor Becky Orozco as she presents a "History of the Border." Learn how the 3000-mile barrier came to be and what it means today. The program begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee. Call 520-432-4232 for details.
TUESDAY Learn more about healthful eating at “Diet for Human Health,” 5:15 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library. Everyone is welcome. Contact Jim Savarese at 520-635-9383 or savaresejim@gmail.com for more information.
WEDNESDAY KBRP and the Bisbee Royale present “The Crying Game.” Doors open at 5 p.m., and the movie starts at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available. Irish Republican Army member forms an unexpected bond with a kidnapped British soldier in his custody. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 520-432-1400.
THURSDAY Bonnie Starr plays Mountain View Gardens, 3477 Rodeo Drive in Sierra Vista at 2 p.m. She’s the keyboard/singer half of Partners Band with a ton of experience in country, oldies, and originals to keep your toes tapping. Call for details: 520-227-3507.
THURSDAY Learn The Facts about Childhood Immunizations. There is a large amount of misinformation available in print and on the internet regarding immunizations. Kathleen Beaudoin, LPN, will discuss the facts on childhood immunizations as well as provide a time for questions and answers to help debunk some of the common myths. The free program takes place at 5:30 p.m. at Thrive, a wellness center, next to Canyon Vista Medical Center, 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Contact Thrive at 520-263-3293.
THURSDAY A brother-sister duo, intriguingly named “The Williams Cartel,” takes over the stage at 5 p.m. at The Cafe at 3280 W. Hwy. 82 in Sonoita. Naomi Lindsey (formerly Naomi Williams) and Joe Williams were once at the heart of Benson’s music scene. For reservations call 520-455-5044.
THURSDAY Autumn is on the way, and the Sierra Vista Public Library will help you out with the decor. Stacks After Sunset: Autumn Candle Holders. Bring your own Mason style jars (size 16 oz or less), and they’ll show you some simple yet classic decoupage and paint crafts to cozy up your home for Fall. This free program is for ages 16 and older. Space is limited. First-come, first-served as supplies last. The program starts at 5:30 p.m. at 2600 E. Tacoma. Call 520-458-4225 for more information.
ONGOING through August Take a look at this month’s Art Around Town at Cochise College Benson Center. See seven artists from the community of Sunsites, Arizona. The display will remain through the month of August. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Get directions and more information at 520-586-4630.
ONGOING Walk through the Ramsey Canyon Preserve, at the very end of Ramsey Canyon Rd. You’ll enjoy the view of the canyon walls as you walk along Ramsey Creek and might see some of the hundreds of species of birds, plants and trees, insects and mammals. Open Thursday through Monday 8 am-5 pm (9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. - Feb.). A weekly trail pass is $5 for Nature Conservancy members and Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8 for others; children under 13 free. From 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, March through October, a docent will lead a walk along the easy part of the trail to discuss the natural and cultural history of the Preserve (no extra charge). There may be occasional fall foliage walks in November. Contact us at peter.leiterman@tnc.org, darbenz@tnc.org or 520-378-2785. Contact us at taylor.hanson@tnc.org to learn about our summer Kids Camp.
ONGOING through AUGUST 24 Birds of a Feather Art Exhibit. The month of August, The Huachuca Art Association at 1835 Paseo San Luis will be celebrating Southwest Wings! Their members, all local artists, will be showcasing their many different mediums celebrating our winged friends. See jewelry, paintings, gourds, photography and much, much more. Call for details: 520-803-1078.
ONGOING on Mondays through August 26. Thrive has two Kids Yoga classes. Children 5 to 8 years old meet from 3 to 3:45 p.m., and those 9 to 12 years old meet from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Children can develop many benefits from yoga. Physically, it enhances their flexibility, strength, coordination and body awareness. Yoga also helps improve a child’s concentration and ability to relax giving them a sense of calmness. Both classes are friendly to kids of all abilities. Samantha Conway, RYT 200, CYT, PYT, teaches. The cost is $5 per class, and the first class is free. Call Thrive, a wellness center for details at 520-263-3293. Thrive is next to the hospital at 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista.
ONGOING Mondays and Wednesdays Vets and their families can try a free Pilates class at The Veterans Synergy Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. The classes are Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. Bring a mat, socks, and a spill-proof water bottle. For more information call 520-559-0129 and leave a message.
ONGOING on Tuesdays, from 6 to 9 p.m. The eclectic acoustic duo, Becky Reyes & Scott Muhleman, performs at the Bisbee Grand Saloon, 61 Main St. For more information, call 520-432-5900.
ONGOING on Tuesdays. Work on your communication skills for business or social pleasure at the Cochise Toastmasters Club, 6 to 8 p.m. at the SV Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. All are welcome. Contact Toni Leiboff, tonileiboff@yahoo.com for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers a moment of quiet to start your day. Morning Stillness and Prayer begins at 9:30 a.m. and gives you 30 minutes just to be still. The church is located at 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista and can be reached at 520-458-4432.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Bring your little ones to Parent & Me, 10 to 11 a.m. at the MWR Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. It’s preschooler craft time for ages 2-5, The cost is $3 per child and registration is not required. For more information, call 533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008, Arizona Street.
ONGOING on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. there’s the Little Book Club at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. Parents and caregivers and their children ages birth to five can enjoy an hour of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks will be provided, and books are waiting to be borrowed. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Partners play live country music at Manda Le’ located at 3455 Canyon De Flores in Sierra Vista from 6 to 8 p.m. Great food, good friends and fun live country music by Partners. This week there’s a costume contest and holiday fun. For information please call 520-803-9668 or Partners at 520-227-3507 or visit partnersband.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays. The Sierra Vista Farmers Market converts Veterans’ Memorial Park into a vibrant community gathering year-round, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This large, family-friendly market features growers, ranchers, and other local food producers bringing fresh produce, meats, milk, eggs, and specialty products. Food trucks and live music round out the fun. Contact manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays The San Jose Library Annex hosts a multi-age interactive STEAM Club where parents/caregivers and their children will read stories and work on projects related to science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Subjects will include Our Senses, Counting and Comparing, Geometry and Attributes, Sorting and Classifying, and Patterning and Sequencing. This Club is designed to give parents/caregivers tips for supporting their children's math and science development at home. The annex is located at 519 Melody Lane off Hwy. 92 in Bisbee. Contact hwiechert@bisbeeaz.gov or 520-432-4232 for details.
ONGOING Thursdays. Fort Huachuca’s MWR Arts and Crafts offers “Resiliency Through Art” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays by reservation as a great way to counteract military stress. Facilitators assist with art materials, but there will be no instruction or evaluation. The sole purpose of the sessions is for participants to let their thoughts and feelings flow freely through the materials in front of them. Call 520-533-2015 for more information.
ONGOING Fridays Join the Thunder Mountain Twirlers for mainstream square dancing every Friday at 7 p.m. at the Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner. They promise loads of fun and exercise and a bunch of fun loving people. The cost is $5.00 for club dancers and $6.00 for non-club dancers. Guests are welcome to check out the scene and the square dancing. For more information, contact Stephen by phone or texting at 559-960-3401 or email at tmtsdlessons@gmail.com.
ONGOING Fridays & Saturdays Buffalo Corral Horseback Riding Stables offers two-hour, guided sunset trail rides every Friday and Saturday. Exact time depends upon the season. The cost is $60. Reservations are required for all trail rides. For more information, call Buffalo Corral at 533-5220 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Buffalo-Corral-Riding-Stables.
ONGOING Saturdays. Join docents from the Friends of the San Pedro River an interpretive walk along the San Pedro River. The river features some of the richest wildlife habitat in the United States. You could find some of the species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. There is no charge for the walks; however, donations are accepted to support the docent programs. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. Call the Friends of the San Pedro River for more information at 520-459-2555. The walk starts at 8 a.m. from the San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy 90.
ONGOING Sundays The Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park (EOP), the wastewater treatment plant, is open for bird walks at 7 a.m. each Sunday. The walks take about two hours and are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO) and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Tours are restricted to 22 people (including docents) on a first-come, first-served basis. The walks leave from the viewing platform inside the EOP. The entrance is on Hwy. 90 between mile markers 324 and 325 on the north side of the highway. Tours are free; donations are appreciated. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. For more information contact the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory at 520-432-1388 or visit www.sabo.org.
ONGOING Every Sunday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. Bisbee Variety Show (open mic) plays The Copper Queen Hotel. Come sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry or just watch! There’s no cover, and all ages are welcome. Find the hotel at 11 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. Phone for information: 520-432-2216.
ONGOING through OCT. 31 In 2013 a group of 5 friends, all artists, decided they would meet one day a week to share a meal and create art together. They decided to call themselves “Artists in the Afternoon.” Claudia Apperson, Patricia Dunbar, Sherry Harig, Phil Micheau and Krista Ochs will exhibit their collective works August 1 through October 31 at Canyon Vista Regional Hospital on the "Community Art Wall.” Their artwork will be available for purchase at the hospital gift shop.
REGISTER by Sept. 1 for the September 29 Bearcat Pull. Teams of five to ten people race to pull the police department’s 18,500 pound LENCO Bearcat a full 25 feet. Teams get two chances, and the team with the best time in each category wins, with first, second, and third place trophies being given out in each of four categories: Ironman (5 members), Men (up to eight members), Women (up to 10 members), and co-ed (five members of one gender and four of the other). Spectators are welcome and a live DJ will keep the crowd entertained! The registration fee is $175 for Ironman and $200 for all other categories. Info and registration: sierravistaaz.gov/2019-bearcat-pull-registration/
AUGUST 30 June West & Casey Golden play at the Courtyard, 18 Brewery Ave. in Bisbee. June West travels with her a white jaguar guitar, a beat machine and a repertoire of songs evoking the journey of her soul. Tinges of 90s R&B, 60s rock & roll, backroads country and worldwide pop. Casey Golden takes his cues from 60s experimental-pop maestros like Brian Wilson, Gal Costa, and Nick Drake, filtered through a radiant prism of sun-specked rock & roll and tasteful Tropicalia. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. There’s a $5 cover. Get more information at info@thebisbeecourtyard.com or 917-664-8353.
AUGUST 30 Astronaut Icecream, a pop-rock band from Vienna plays at The Quarry, 40 Brewery Ave. in Old Bisbee. Stay tuned for more information. Check The Quarry on Facebook or call 520-366-6868.
AUGUST 31 8th Annual Bisbee Garden Tour hosted by the Bisbee Bloomers This year’s tour will feature gardens in the Warren and San Jose Neighborhoods of Bisbee, as well as Naco, Arizona, which sits along the border with Mexico. The self-guided Garden Tour runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Pop-Up Art Show featuring art painted in the gardens will be held in Grassy Park by the Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
AUGUST 31 The Roadrunner Brew Fest blasts off at 11 a.m. at 440 Whitton St. in Sierra Vista. Celebrate over 40 Arizona craft brewers. Live music, food trucks and a dunk tank. 25% of alcohol sales benefits the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. Advance tickets are $30 at aztickethub.com and $40 at the door. Call 520-458-9440 for more info.
AUGUST 31 & SEPTEMBER 1 Dolan Ellis opens the new season at the Arizona Folklore Preserve, 56 E. Folklore Trail in Hereford. The shows begin at 2 p.m. both days. Dolan will be telling personal stories of how and why he founded the AFP and singing songs that were inspired right there on the property. Doors open at 1 p.m. Call 520-378-6165 or email reservations@arizonafolkore.com to make reservations. Tickets also available at the door.
AUGUST 31 Dinner, Songs and Stories of Cochise County By: EarthPicks. Great song writing and storytelling by the EarthPicks of Cochise County. Food, drink and desserts from the Morning Star Kitchen. Friendly home town feel, toe tapping music and good food! Call for details: 520-366-5666.
AUGUST 31 Artists from all over have been snipping and gluing and folding pieces of old books into the most imaginative art around. All these fabulous pieces will be available at the 9th Annual Altered Books Show and Silent Auction at Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and there should be some snacks and libations. Hosted by The Friends of the Copper Queen Library to benefit the The Copper Queen Library. For more information call 520-432-4232.
AUGUST 31 Trip the light fantastic at the Saturday NIght Dance Party, starting at 6 p.m. at 8152 S Hope Place in Hereford. It’s a Ballroom Dance Practice Party for all, and you don’t need a partner. There will be a group class from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and open dancing until 8 p.m. The cost is $10/person or $15/couple; cash only. Call for more information: 520-378-3089
SEPTEMBER 5 Cochise County Corral of the Westerners presents Doug Hocking and “Murder on the Santa Fe Trail: Kit Carson and the Jicarilla Apache.” The Corral meets at 7 p.m. at the historic Schieffelin Hall, 4th and Fremont in Tombstone. Call for details: 520-220-6313.