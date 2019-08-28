THIS WEEKEND
6 Things to Do This Weekend
1 TODAY June West & Casey Golden play at the Courtyard, 18 Brewery Ave. in Bisbee. June West travels with a repertoire of songs evoking the journey of her soul. You’ll hear tinges of 90s R&B, 60s rock & roll, backroads country and worldwide pop. Casey Golden takes his cues from 60s experimental-pop maestros, filtered through a radiant prism of sun-specked rock & roll and tasteful Tropicalia. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. There’s a $5 cover. Get more information at info@thebisbeecourtyard.com or 917-664-8353.
2 TODAY & SATURDAY Car buffs should head to the Warren section of Bisbee for Arizona Street Cars Bikes and Racers 2019. Arizona St. in front of the Boys & Girls Club will be curb to curb with drivers’ vintage, fast, and odd vehicles. Friday 1 to 5 p.m. is pre-registration and check in; 4 to 7 p.m. is a “Nitro Night Cackle Show.” More cars register Saturday at 8 a.m. and the fun runs to the 2 p.m. awards show. The Boys and Girls Club benefits. Call 520-227-9458 for more information.
3 SATURDAY Tour the gardens in the Warren and San Jose Neighborhoods of Bisbee, as well as in Naco, Arizona, which sits along the border with Mexico. The self-guided tour runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Pop-Up Art Show featuring art painted in the gardens will be held in Grassy Park by the Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 at various Bisbee locations as well as in Grassy Park on Main St. and the Bisbee Farmer’s Market in Warren. Check in on Facebook for more information.
4 SATURDAY The Roadrunner Brew Fest blasts off at 11 a.m. at 440 Whitton St. in Sierra Vista. Celebrate over 40 Arizona craft brewers. Live music, food trucks and a dunk tank. 25% of alcohol sales benefits the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. Advance tickets are $30 at aztickethub.com and $40 at the door. Call 520-458-9440 for more info.
5 SATURDAY Dinner, Songs and Stories of Cochise County By: EarthPicks. Great song writing and storytelling by the EarthPicks of Cochise County. Food, drink and desserts from the Morning Star Kitchen. Friendly home town feel, toe tapping music and good food! Call for details: 520-366-5666.
6 SATURDAY Artists from all over have been snipping and gluing and folding pieces of old books into the most imaginative art around. All these fabulous pieces will be available at the 9th Annual Altered Books Show and Silent Auction at Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and there should be some snacks and libations. Hosted by The Friends of the Copper Queen Library to benefit the The Copper Queen Library. For more information call 520-432-4232.
This Weekend
SATURDAY Have a peaceful breakfast and find out about Sierra Vista’s Community Gardens at Breakfast in the Garden from 8 to 11 a.m. The gardens will be open to the public with free entertainment and breakfast provided. The Gardens are at 300 East Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. Call 520-249-8943 for more information.
SATURDAY REGISTER by Sept. 1 for the September 29 Bearcat Pull. Teams of five to ten people race to pull the police department’s 18,500 pound LENCO Bearcat a full 25 feet. Teams get two chances, and the team with the best time in each category wins, with first, second, and third place trophies being given out in each of four categories: Ironman (5 members), Men (up to eight members), Women (up to 10 members), and co-ed (five members of one gender and four of the other). Spectators are welcome and a live DJ will keep the crowd entertained! The registration fee is $175 for Ironman and $200 for all other categories. Info and registration: sierravistaaz.gov/2019-bearcat-pull-registration/
SATURDAY & SUNDAY Dolan Ellis opens the new season at the Arizona Folklore Preserve, 56 E. Folklore Trail in Hereford. The shows begin at 2 p.m. both days. Dolan will be telling personal stories of how and why he founded the AFP and singing songs that were inspired right there on the property. Doors open at 1 p.m. Call 520-378-6165 or email reservations@arizonafolkore.com to make reservations. Tickets also available at the door.
SATURDAY Trip the light fantastic at the Saturday NIght Dance Party, starting at 6 p.m. at 8152 S Hope Place in Hereford. It’s a Ballroom Dance Practice Party for all, and you don’t need a partner. There will be a group class from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and open dancing until 8 p.m. The cost is $10/person or $15/couple; cash only. Call for more information: 520-378-3089
TUESDAY Join Mary Anne Capehart from Water Wise on a presentation of Cochise County watersheds. Water Wise is a program of the University of Arizona's Cooperative Extension specializing community education and outreach in Cochise County so residents can learn how to conserve water, reduce groundwater pumping and save money. The program begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee. Call 520-432-4232 for details.
WEDNESDAY Fabric junkies grab your tote bags for the annual sewing room sale of Hummingbird Quilt Guild member and guild fabric, accessories and boutique items. Cash or check preferred. The sale is open to the public, so bring your friends. It’s at the Rothery Educational Service Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 602-334-4795 for more information.
WEDNESDAY KBRP and the Bisbee Royale present “The Crying Game.” Doors open at 5 p.m., and the movie starts at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available. Irish Republican Army member forms an unexpected bond with a kidnapped British soldier in his custody. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 520-432-1400.
THURSDAY Young artists, ages 8 and up, can work on their painting at Cupcakes and Canvas, 2:30 p.m. at MWR Arts and Crafts on Fort Huachuca. The $18 cost includes a cupcake and a drink. Registration is required. Call the Arts & Crafts Center for more information and to reserve your spot, Tuesday - Saturday, noon-5 p.m. (520) 533-2015.
THURSDAY Teresa Coleman, Bisbee’s new City Manager will hold Office Hours at the Copper Queen Library from 4 to 5 p.m. at 6 Main St. Call 520-432-4232 for details.
THURSDAY Kevin Pakulis takes over the stage at 5 p.m. at The Cafe at 3280 W. Hwy. 82 in Sonoita. He’s a singer songwriter who just finished an album. For reservations call 520-455-5044.
THURSDAY Cochise County Corral of the Westerners presents Doug Hocking and “Murder on the Santa Fe Trail: Kit Carson and the Jicarilla Apache.” The Corral meets at 7 p.m. at the historic Schieffelin Hall, 4th and Fremont in Tombstone. Call for details: 520-220-6313.
ONGOING Mondays through September. The Sierra Vista Community Chorus, directed by Sharon Keene, meets on Mondays at 9:30 a.m., at Kino Hall at St. Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church to rehearse for their gospel concert in October and their Christmas concert in December. Men and women of all ages share in the joy of singing four-part harmony. No auditions are necessary, and there is no fee to join. Since singers use part-appropriate CDs to memorize their music, the ability to read music is not required. Call 520-417-2305 or 520-378-0730 for details. Learn more about the chorus at their website SVCommunityChorus.org and their Facebook address of Sierra Vista Community Chorus.
ONGOING through September. The Holiday A'Fair Art & Craft Show, Nov 14-16, 2019 is looking for vendors who do woodworking, leather work, gourd work, paintings, or any unique art/craft. This is a juried show. Email holidayafair@gmail.com to receive an application form.
ONGOING through September 24. The San Pedro River Arts Council seeks photographers for its Open, Judged Photography Show and Sale at Cochise College, Benson Center in October. The show is open to all photographers, with separate divisions for youth, amateur color, advanced/professional color, open monochrome (black and white, sepia tone, etc.), and (new this year) “digital artistry” (photos showing heavy manipulation). There will be ribbons and cash awards in each division. For information visit sprarts.org and click on the “Celebrate the Arts” banner; call 520 686 0090 or email lastacy43@gmail.com to request an entry form and information packet.
ONGOING Walk through the Ramsey Canyon Preserve, at the very end of Ramsey Canyon Rd. You’ll enjoy the view of the canyon walls as you walk along Ramsey Creek and might see some of the hundreds of species of birds, plants and trees, insects and mammals. Open Thursday through Monday 8 am-5 pm (9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. - Feb.). A weekly trail pass is $5 for Nature Conservancy members and Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8 for others; children under 13 free. From 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, March through October, a docent will lead a walk along the easy part of the trail to discuss the natural and cultural history of the Preserve (no extra charge). There may be occasional fall foliage walks in November. Contact us at peter.leiterman@tnc.org, darbenz@tnc.org or 520-378-2785. Contact us at taylor.hanson@tnc.org to learn about our summer Kids Camp.
ONGOING Monday through Saturday. See many local artists at the Endeavor Gallery & Gift Shop, 298 E. 4th St. in Benson. The entrance is on San Pedro St. They are open Mon through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 520-586-4630 for details.
ONGOING Mondays and Wednesdays Vets and their families can try a free Pilates class at The Veterans Synergy Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. The classes are Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. Bring a mat, socks, and a spill-proof water bottle. For more information call 520-559-0129 and leave a message.
ONGOING on Tuesdays, from 6 to 9 p.m. The eclectic acoustic duo, Becky Reyes & Scott Muhleman, performs at the Bisbee Grand Saloon, 61 Main St. For more information, call 520-432-5900.
ONGOING on Tuesdays. Work on your communication skills for business or social pleasure at the Cochise Toastmasters Club, 6 to 8 p.m. at the SV Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. All are welcome. Contact Toni Leiboff, tonileiboff@yahoo.com for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers a moment of quiet to start your day. Morning Stillness and Prayer begins at 9:30 a.m. and gives you 30 minutes just to be still. The church is located at 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista and can be reached at 520-458-4432.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Bring your little ones to Parent & Me, 10 to 11 a.m. at the MWR Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. It’s preschooler craft time for ages 2-5, The cost is $3 per child and registration is not required. For more information, call 533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008, Arizona Street.
ONGOING on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. there’s the Little Book Club at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. Parents and caregivers and their children ages birth to five can enjoy an hour of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks will be provided, and books are waiting to be borrowed. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Partners play live country music at Manda Le’ located at 3455 Canyon De Flores in Sierra Vista from 6 to 8 p.m. Great food, good friends and fun live country music by Partners. This week there’s a costume contest and holiday fun. For information please call 520-803-9668 or Partners at 520-227-3507 or visit partnersband.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays. The Sierra Vista Farmers Market converts Veterans’ Memorial Park into a vibrant community gathering year-round, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This large, family-friendly market features growers, ranchers, and other local food producers bringing fresh produce, meats, milk, eggs, and specialty products. Food trucks and live music round out the fun. Contact manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays The San Jose Library Annex hosts a multi-age interactive STEAM Club where parents/caregivers and their children will read stories and work on projects related to science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Subjects will include Our Senses, Counting and Comparing, Geometry and Attributes, Sorting and Classifying, and Patterning and Sequencing. This Club is designed to give parents/caregivers tips for supporting their children's math and science development at home. The annex is located at 519 Melody Lane off Hwy. 92 in Bisbee. Contact hwiechert@bisbeeaz.gov or 520-432-4232 for details.
ONGOING Thursdays. Fort Huachuca’s MWR Arts and Crafts offers “Resiliency Through Art” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays by reservation as a great way to counteract military stress. Facilitators assist with art materials, but there will be no instruction or evaluation. The sole purpose of the sessions is for participants to let their thoughts and feelings flow freely through the materials in front of them. Call 520-533-2015 for more information.
ONGOING Fridays Join the Thunder Mountain Twirlers for mainstream square dancing every Friday at 7 p.m. at the Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner. They promise loads of fun and exercise and a bunch of fun loving people. The cost is $5.00 for club dancers and $6.00 for non-club dancers. Guests are welcome to check out the scene and the square dancing. For more information, contact Stephen by phone or texting at 559-960-3401 or email at tmtsdlessons@gmail.com.
ONGOING Fridays & Saturdays Buffalo Corral Horseback Riding Stables offers two-hour, guided sunset trail rides every Friday and Saturday. Exact time depends upon the season. The cost is $60. Reservations are required for all trail rides. For more information, call Buffalo Corral at 533-5220 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Buffalo-Corral-Riding-Stables.
ONGOING Saturdays. Join docents from the Friends of the San Pedro River an interpretive walk along the San Pedro River. The river features some of the richest wildlife habitat in the United States. You could find some of the species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. There is no charge for the walks; however, donations are accepted to support the docent programs. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. Call the Friends of the San Pedro River for more information at 520-459-2555. The walk starts at 8 a.m. from the San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy 90.
ONGOING Sundays The Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park (EOP), the wastewater treatment plant, is open for bird walks at 7 a.m. each Sunday. The walks take about two hours and are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO) and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Tours are restricted to 22 people (including docents) on a first-come, first-served basis. The walks leave from the viewing platform inside the EOP. The entrance is on Hwy. 90 between mile markers 324 and 325 on the north side of the highway. Tours are free; donations are appreciated. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. For more information contact the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory at 520-432-1388 or visit www.sabo.org.
ONGOING Every Sunday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. Bisbee Variety Show (open mic) plays The Copper Queen Hotel. Come sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry or just watch! There’s no cover, and all ages are welcome. Find the hotel at 11 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. Phone for information: 520-432-2216.
ONGOING through OCT. 31 In 2013 a group of 5 friends, all artists, decided they would meet one day a week to share a meal and create art together. They decided to call themselves “Artists in the Afternoon.” Claudia Apperson, Patricia Dunbar, Sherry Harig, Phil Micheau and Krista Ochs will exhibit their collective works August 1 through October 31 at Canyon Vista Regional Hospital on the "Community Art Wall.” Their artwork will be available for purchase at the hospital gift shop.
SEPTEMBER 6 Join Joan Reichel of the Cochise Area Reading Council for a special free story hour the first Friday of every month at 12:30 p.m. at the San Jose Library Annex at 519 Melody Lane. All are welcome. For more information call 520-432-4232
SEPTEMBER 7 Start your day sated with pancakes and support a worthy cause at the VICaP Pancake Breakfast, 6 to 11 a.m. at the Landmark Cafe, 400 W. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. VICaP provides donation-only transportation to seniors and disabled members of our community to medical appointments and grocery shopping, among many other services. Tickets are $5 at the door. Call 520-459-8146 for details.
SEPTEMBER 7 Everyone is welcome to learn the spiritual practice of centering prayer. There will be a short introduction about prayer, some guidance on how to do it, time to practice, and a short reflection on what it centering was like. The practice is free and open to the public. Please RSVP for an accurate count of materials and refreshments. St. Stephen's office phone 520-458-4432 or office@ststephensaz.org.
SEPTEMBER 7 Looking for a furry friend? There will be lots of animals at the Adoptafest starting at 9 a.m. at Broxton’s, 920 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. There will be live local music, vendors, food, bouncy castle, cosplay, and a live broadcast. Shelters and rescues from Sierra Vista, Bisbee, and surrounding areas will show off your next best friend. $1000 will be offered in raffle prizes. Call 520-508-8047 for more information.
SEPTEMBER 7 Get 50% off books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and more at the Little Library Bookstore Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2600 E. Tacoma in Sierra Vista. Be sure to browse the back room too. Get more information at 515-439-2250.
SEPTEMBER 7 Wild West Cars? Cars in the Wild West town of Tombstone from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Allen St. The cars will parade down Allen St at 10:30 a.m. and park along 5th Street, from Allen St. to Toughnut St. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Contact Bill at 520-237-6180 with questions.
SEPTEMBER 7 & 8 Western Blues Musician Hans Olson plays at the Arizona Folklore Preserve at 2 p.m. both days. Olson is a veteran musician with over 50 years in the business. He began his career as a lead singer in a rock and roll band in Southern California in 1967. By 1970, Hans had developed a unique and powerful solo act. Today he continues to delight audiences with his eclectic mix of western, blues, and folk music. The Preserve is located at 56 E. Folklore Trail in Hereford. For reservations, call 520-378-6165 or email reservations@arizonafolklore.com. Tickets are also available at the door.
SEPTEMBER 7 Teresa Justice and Naomi Blackwell, watercolors and beaded jewelry, are the featured artists at the Huachuca Art Association Gallery & Art Center, 1835 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. There’s a reception for the duo at 3 p.m. Call 520-803-1078 for more information.
SEPTEMBER 7 The Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 25th Season at 6:30 p.m. with a casual, outdoor event hosted by Cal & Mary Downey at 2243 E. Sapling Lane in Sierra Vista. Enjoy classical and popular music performed by Maestro Toru Tagawa, conductor of the Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra, and members of the Orchestra's string section. BYOB and a lawn chair for this outdoor performance. Light refreshments will be provided. Advance tickets are $20 at Eventbrite. Contact the Sierra Vista Symphony Association office at 520-458-5189 for more information.
SEPTEMBER 7 It’s Sip and Create time starting at 7 p.m. at Thunder Mountain Activity Center on Fort Huachuca. The $35 cost includes the 16x20 canvas, paint, aprons and two beverages (wine, beer, soda or water), some delicious snacks, plus instructions from the artist-in-residence, to create an original piece of art. Call the Arts & Crafts Center for more information and to reserve your spot, Tuesday - Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., 520-533-2015.
SEPTEMBER 8 Audition for Fault Line Players Halloween Shows. Show up at 7 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive. FLP is casting men and women, all types, ages 18+ up for a fun, gothic, Halloween show! The roles are paid, and no experience is necessary. See more at facebook.com/TheFaultLinePlayers or email faultline92103@yahoo.com.