THIS WEEKEND
6 Things to Do This Weekend
1 FRIDAY Open Mic Night. All area authors and musicians, published or not, are invited to bring short stories, poems and music to share and to welcome guest author, Betsy Breault, who will be reading from her book,"Sellers in the Kitchen, Romancing the Ghost of George, Wiley Sellers." The evening begins at 7 p.m. at Broxton’s Coffee, 920 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. There’s no cover. Contact colburnb@cochise.edu for more information.
2 SATURDAY Learn all about “Native Plants of Cochise County” from the highly entertaining Petey Mesquitey. His free program starts at 9 a.m. at UA Groth Hall, 1140 Colombo Ave. in Sierra Vista. Petey will also hold a Native Plant Sale afterwards in the Discovery Gardens featuring plants from his Spadefoot Nursery. For more information, call 520-458-8278.
3 SATURDAY Madrean Plants - Hike with Mike starts at 9:30 a.m. at Carr House, 1011 E. Car Canyon Road in Hereford. Mike Foster, Carr House host, will begin his presentation with a short video about the plant species in the Madrean Evergreen Woodlands. You’ll learn about the “sky islands” of the Huachuca Mountains and how plants here more closely resemble those of the Sierra Madre Mountains to the south rather than those of the Rocky Mountains to the north. Following the video, Mike will lead a short walk around Carr House so you’ll have the chance to identify the plants introduced in the video. Seating is limited. Arrive early. For more information, call 520-378-0311
4 SATURDAY Live or relive “Woodstock: 3 days of Peace & Music” at the Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St. It’s a four-hour film with one 30-minute intermission. The film is Rated R, and if you have any memory of the time, you can guess why. Snacks, popcorn, sodas will available for purchase. Doors open at noon, and the film starts at 1 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door. Call 520-432-1400 for more info.
5 SATURDAY Fault Line Players continues with Dirty Shorts: The Cochise County Comedy Show with a 2 p.m. matinee at the SV Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E Wilcox Drive. It’s an audience-interactive, fast and fun, adult comedy show! You’ll see short sketches, stand up comedy, and improv. Tickets are $8 cash at the door, and seating is limited. Message The Fault Line Players on Facebook for reservations, or call 619-761-1598.
6 SATURDAY Cochise Music Teachers Association Summer Concert begins at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive in Sierra Vista. There will be many highly talented local guest artists. Admission is free and refreshments will be served after the concert. An offering will be taken to support activities planned for both students and teachers: competitions, masterclasses, presenters, performance and learning opportunities. For more information, call 520-458-5747.
MORE WEEKEND EVENTS
FRIDAY The MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers "Sip & Create" from 7 to 10 p.m., at Thunder Mountain Activity Center. The cost is $35 and includes the 16x20 canvas, paint, aprons, two beverages (wine, beer, soda or water), and snacks, plus instructions from the artist-in-residence, to create an original piece of art. A catering option is available for your party, and you get to have your own private table! Call the Arts & Crafts Center for more information and to reserve your spot, Tuesday - Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., 520-533-2015.
SATURDAY The Reading Tree is back with a free program running from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Cochise College Library Commons, 901 N. Colombo Ave. in Sierra Vista. There will be story time, arts and crafts for preschool through 5th-graders. Snacks will be provided. Parents must accompany their children. Get more info at scarbroughk@cochise.edu or 520-417-4080.
SATURDAY Kids, have you ever wanted to make drawings like the great ones you see in your books? The Sierra Vista Public Library is hosting Books and Art for Kids, starting at 1:30 p.m. at 2600 E. Tacoma. Children will dive into different styles of artwork and then create a piece of their own in that style. This program is for second through fifth grade and space is limited. Meets August 10, 17, 24, and registration is required for each day’s session. Call 520-458-4225 to sign up.
SATURDAY The Morning Star Cafe in Palominas presents a night of smooth rhythm and blues with Prose & Cons starting at 4:30 p.m. Get there early as the seats may go fast. Reservations for tables of 6 or more only. There is no cover charge. Call 520-366-5666.
SATURDAY Help support Bisbee Rolling Art Transport Society, aka BRATS at “Bratstock” held at the Jonquil Motel, 317 Tombstone Canyon in Bisbee. Music and mayhem will celebrate BRAT’s 10 years of existence. There will be live music by Melissa Reaves and opener Auld Lang Syne, and an after-party with the Ex Bats. Food, drinks, auctions, art cars and more! There will be a $10 cover until 8 p.m. and FREE after that. Find the B.R.A.T.S. on Facebook for more information.
SATURDAY The movie “Dumbo” will screen at Warrior Sentinel Field on Fort Huachuca starting around dusk. A struggling circus owner enlists a former star and his two children to care for, a baby elephant with oversized ears. The family discovers the animal can fly, bringing in huge audiences and revitalizing the run-down circus. Free popcorn, hot dogs, water, and soft drinks will be provided while supplies last. For more information, call 520-266-0254.
SUNDAY Get a load of some powerful drumming and be drawn into the sound at the free Teen Taiko Demo Session, 2 p.m. at Studio 697, 697 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Sierra Vista Taiko offers classes for kids, teens, adults, and mixed groups. Taiko is an immersive team experience. Call 520-222-8869 for more information.
SUNDAY Hip hop in heels? Why not? A Sexy Hip Hop Heels Class taught by KC Reign is a stress-free, beginner friendly environment where you learn some moves to "boost your confidence and unleash your inner vixen." Heels are optional. Get $10 advance tickets and more info at Eventbrite. Same day drop ins are $15 cash; please bring exact change. The fun starts at 3 p.m. at Alma Dolores International Dance Centre, 3811 Hwy. 92 in Sierra Vista.
NEXT WEEK
MONDAYS and WEDNESDAYS The Sierra Vista Public Library holds free Spanish classes to begin or polish your language skills. Spanish I meets Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., and Spanish II meets Mondays at noon at 2600 E. Tacoma St. Don’t worry if you miss the first lesson; just show up. Call 520-458-4225 for details.
TUESDAY The Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee presents Doug Hocking who wrote the first full-length biography of the Western legend Tom Jeffords, immortalized by Jimmy Stewart in 1950’s Broken Arrow. It’s the true story of a man who headed West drawn by the lure of the Pike’s Peak Gold Rush in 1858. Jeffords made a life for himself over a decade as he scouted for the army, prospected, became a businessman; then learned the Apache language and rode alone into Cochise’s camp in order to negotiate peaceful passage for his stagecoach company. In his search for the real story of Jeffords, Cochise, and the parts they played in mid-nineteenth century American history and politics, author Doug Hocking reveals that while the myths surrounding those events may have clouded the truth a bit, Jeffords was almost as brave and impressive as the legend has it. The program begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 520-432-4232.
WEDNESDAY "Who Cares? We Do!" is the theme of SEAGO’s Caregiver Workshop running from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee. If you are caring for an elderly or disabled family member, a friend or neighbor or just considering a caregiver role join this free workshop for unpaid caregivers. You’ll get valuable information regarding the SEAGO Area Agency on Aging Family Caregiver Support program and services. For details call 520-432-4232
WEDNESDAY The Grasslands Band, known for their residence at The Cafe in Sonoita are playing tonight at 5:30 p.m. at The Copper Brothel, 3112 Hwy. 83, also in Sonoita. Clay Koweek will not be there, former State Champion fiddler Marc Rennard will. Marc has played at the Grand Ole Opry and is best known for being a member of the popular band Summerdog in the 70s and 80s. Call for more information: 520-405-6721. There's no cover.
THURSDAY The deadline is coming up to register for the Sky Island Bicycle Tour, Sierra Vista’s annual bike ride through the mountains. Register by August 24 to guarantee a t-shirt in your size. The ride itself is on October 5. Registration fees benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeastern Arizona (NAMI SEAZ). Registration and details are at https://www.skyislandtour.com.
THURSDAY A brother-sister duo, intriguingly named “The Williams Cartel,” takes over the stage at 5 p.m. at The Cafe at 3280 W. Hwy. 82 in Sonoita. Naomi Lindsey (formerly Naomi Williams) and Joe Williams were once at the heart of Benson’s music scene. For reservations call 520-455-5044.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY Auditions for “And The Table Shall Be Round” continue at 6 p.m. at 4146 Calle Encina in Sierra Vista. This is an original musical drama that follows a rock band who becomes an overnight success, then disappears after only two years on the top of the charts. After fourteen years of being apart, the band members face a crisis and must decide how they will respond to this life-threatening situation. Seeking actors ages 20 and over. Performances are in December. For more information contact Tommy Kelley: 520-222-8711, totmarizona@gmail.com.
ONGOING through August Take a look at this month’s Art Around Town at Cochise College Benson Center. See seven artists from the community of Sunsites, Arizona. The display will remain through the month of August. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Get directions and more information at 520-586-4630.
ONGOING Walk through the Ramsey Canyon Preserve, at the very end of Ramsey Canyon Rd. You’ll enjoy the view of the canyon walls as you walk along Ramsey Creek and might see some of the hundreds of species of birds, plants and trees, insects and mammals. Open Thursday through Monday 8 am-5 pm (9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. - Feb.). A weekly trail pass is $5 for Nature Conservancy members and Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8 for others; children under 13 free. From 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, March through October, a docent will lead a walk along the easy part of the trail to discuss the natural and cultural history of the Preserve (no extra charge). There may be occasional fall foliage walks in November. Contact us at peter.leiterman@tnc.org, darbenz@tnc.org or 520-378-2785. Contact us at taylor.hanson@tnc.org to learn about our summer Kids Camp.
ONGOING on Mondays. Sierra Vista Community Chorus, directed by Sharon Keene, meets on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. at Kino Hall at St. Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church to rehearse for their 16th annual gospel concert to be held on October 18 and 19 at Faith Presbyterian Church and their Christmas concert to be held on December 13 at Klein Center for the Performing Arts. Men and women of all ages to share in the joy of singing in four-part harmony. No auditions are necessary and there is no fee to join. Since singers use part-appropriate CDs to memorize their music, the ability to read music is not required. Contacts- 520-417-2305 or 520-378-0730. Learn more about the chorus at their website SVCommunityChorus.org & their Facebook address of Sierra Vista Community Chorus.
ONGOING through AUGUST 24 Birds of a Feather Art Exhibit. The month of August, The Huachuca Art Association at 1835 Paseo San Luis will be celebrating Southwest Wings! Their members, all local artists, will be showcasing their many different mediums celebrating our winged friends. See jewelry, paintings, gourds, photography and much, much more. Call for details: 520-803-1078.
ONGOING on Mondays through August 26. Thrive has two Kids Yoga classes. Children 5 to 8 years old meet from 3 to 3:45 p.m., and those 9 to 12 years old meet from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Children can develop many benefits from yoga. Physically, it enhances their flexibility, strength, coordination and body awareness. Yoga also helps improve a child’s concentration and ability to relax giving them a sense of calmness. Both classes are friendly to kids of all abilities. Samantha Conway, RYT 200, CYT, PYT, teaches. The cost is $5 per class, and the first class is free. Call Thrive, a wellness center for details at 520-263-3293. Thrive is next to the hospital at 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista.
ONGOING Mondays and Wednesdays Vets and their families can try a free Pilates class at The Veterans Synergy Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. The classes are Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. Bring a mat, socks, and a spill-proof water bottle. For more information call 520-559-0129 and leave a message.
ONGOING on Tuesdays, from 6 to 9 p.m. The eclectic acoustic duo, Becky Reyes & Scott Muhleman, performs at the Bisbee Grand Saloon, 61 Main St. For more information, call 520-432-5900.
ONGOING on Tuesdays. Work on your communication skills for business or social pleasure at the Cochise Toastmasters Club, 6 to 8 p.m. at the SV Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. All are welcome. Contact Toni Leiboff, tonileiboff@yahoo.com for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers a moment of quiet to start your day. Morning Stillness and Prayer begins at 9:30 a.m. and gives you 30 minutes just to be still. The church is located at 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista and can be reached at 520-458-4432.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Bring your little ones to Parent & Me, 10 to 11 a.m. at the MWR Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. It’s preschooler craft time for ages 2-5, The cost is $3 per child and registration is not required. For more information, call 533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008, Arizona Street.
ONGOING on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. there’s the Little Book Club at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. Parents and caregivers and their children ages birth to five can enjoy an hour of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks will be provided, and books are waiting to be borrowed. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Partners play live country music at Manda Le’ located at 3455 Canyon De Flores in Sierra Vista from 6 to 8 p.m. Great food, good friends and fun live country music by Partners. This week there’s a costume contest and holiday fun. For information please call 520-803-9668 or Partners at 520-227-3507 or visit partnersband.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays. The Sierra Vista Farmers Market converts Veterans’ Memorial Park into a vibrant community gathering year-round, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This large, family-friendly market features growers, ranchers, and other local food producers bringing fresh produce, meats, milk, eggs, and specialty products. Food trucks and live music round out the fun. Contact manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays The San Jose Library Annex hosts a multi-age interactive STEAM Club where parents/caregivers and their children will read stories and work on projects related to science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Subjects will include Our Senses, Counting and Comparing, Geometry and Attributes, Sorting and Classifying, and Patterning and Sequencing. This Club is designed to give parents/caregivers tips for supporting their children's math and science development at home. The annex is located at 519 Melody Lane off Hwy. 92 in Bisbee. Contact hwiechert@bisbeeaz.gov or 520-432-4232 for details.
ONGOING Thursdays. Fort Huachuca’s MWR Arts and Crafts offers “Resiliency Through Art” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays by reservation as a great way to counteract military stress. Facilitators assist with art materials, but there will be no instruction or evaluation. The sole purpose of the sessions is for participants to let their thoughts and feelings flow freely through the materials in front of them. Call 520-533-2015 for more information.
ONGOING Thursdays. Sharon Stetter teaches Yoga and Mindfulness to kids 3 to 8 at 12:30 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee. It’s a fun, interactive, and creative class focusing on beginner yoga and mindfulness instruction. Yoga mats are provided. To get more information, call 520-432-4232.
ONGOING Fridays Join the Thunder Mountain Twirlers for mainstream square dancing every Friday at 7 p.m. at the Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner. They promise loads of fun and exercise and a bunch of fun loving people. The cost is $5.00 for club dancers and $6.00 for non-club dancers. Guests are welcome to check out the scene and the square dancing. For more information, contact Stephen by phone or texting at 559-960-3401 or email at tmtsdlessons@gmail.com.
ONGOING Fridays & Saturdays Buffalo Corral Horseback Riding Stables offers two-hour, guided sunset trail rides every Friday and Saturday. Exact time depends upon the season. The cost is $60. Reservations are required for all trail rides. For more information, call Buffalo Corral at 533-5220 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Buffalo-Corral-Riding-Stables.
ONGOING Saturdays. Join docents from the Friends of the San Pedro River an interpretive walk along the San Pedro River. The river features some of the richest wildlife habitat in the United States. You could find some of the species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. There is no charge for the walks; however, donations are accepted to support the docent programs. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. Call the Friends of the San Pedro River for more information at 520-459-2555. The walk starts at 8 a.m. from the San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy 90.
ONGOING Sundays The Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park (EOP), the wastewater treatment plant, is open for bird walks at 7 a.m. each Sunday. The walks take about two hours and are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO) and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Tours are restricted to 22 people (including docents) on a first-come, first-served basis. The walks leave from the viewing platform inside the EOP. The entrance is on Hwy. 90 between mile markers 324 and 325 on the north side of the highway. Tours are free; donations are appreciated. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. For more information contact the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory at 520-432-1388 or visit www.sabo.org.
ONGOING Every Sunday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. Bisbee Variety Show (open mic) plays The Copper Queen Hotel. Come sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry or just watch! There’s no cover, and all ages are welcome. Find the hotel at 11 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. Phone for information: 520-432-2216.
ONGOING through OCT. 31 In 2013 a group of 5 friends, all artists, decided they would meet one day a week to share a meal and create art together. They decided to call themselves “Artists in the Afternoon.” Claudia Apperson, Patricia Dunbar, Sherry Harig, Phil Micheau and Krista Ochs will exhibit their collective works August 1 through October 31 at Canyon Vista Regional Hospital on the "Community Art Wall.” Their artwork will be available for purchase at the hospital gift shop.
AUGUST 23 Talk about post-fire restoration of rangelands and other ecosystems. The featured speaker is Elise Gornish, an extension specialist whose current research includes addressing restoration and weed management strategies that mitigate the effects of climate change (particularly warming & decreasing precipitation), and designing financially and logistically feasible restoration strategies. Elise will speak at the Bisbee Royale, 84 Main St. at 5:30 p.m. Get more info at bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com
AUGUST 23 Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Lunar Landing, local aerospace historian J. Terry White will present a free 70-minute audio-visual program starting at 6:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2100 E. Yaqui St. in Sierra Vista. Seats are first-come, first-served. The presentation is open to all ages, but it is best suited for ages 12 and older. For more information visit www.whiteeagleaerospace.com.
AUGUST 24 Morning Star Presents a night with MahaVia and Sonoran Style Hot Dogs starting at 4:30 p.m. at 10428 Hwy. 92 in Palominas. MahaVia is a duo presenting classical guitar and vocals, Latin music and Spanish Flamenco Dance. Beautiful music, beautiful people and beautiful dancing will be front and center. There’s no cover. Call 520-366-5666 for more information.
AUGUST 24 Dance to the Desert Swing Jazz Orchestra at the Bisbee Royale from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Check out their new singer, new members, and a new line up of music. This 19-piece orchestra will "knock your socks off" and "blow your hair back." Tickets are $20 at the door and $15 in advance (plus fee) on Eventbrite. Call 520-432-1400 for more information.
AUGUST 25 Learn about “Southern Arizona's Small Carnivores” at the Carr House, 1011 E. Carr Canyon Road in Hereford. Southern Arizona is home to a variety of small carnivores, including Northern Raccoon, Ringtail, Gray Fox, and Ocelot, to name a few. Presenter Jeff Babson of Sky Island Tours will discuss the diversity and life history of these wonderful mammals. Seating is limited; arrive early. Get more info at 520-378-0311. The program is free.
AUGUST 27 Sign up to donate blood at St Stephens Episcopal Church, 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista. The Red Cross is experiencing a critical shortage of available blood in its blood bank and asks for everyone who can give blood to please sign-up to give. Sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org then search by zip code (85635) or call St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 520-458-4432, to make an appointment to give. All presenting donors will receive a free t-shirt, and a $5 Amazon gift card.
AUGUST 29 Learn The Facts about Childhood Immunizations. There is a large amount of misinformation available in print and on the internet regarding immunizations. Kathleen Beaudoin, LPN, will discuss the facts on childhood immunizations as well as provide a time for questions and answers to help debunk some of the common myths. The free program takes place at 5:30 p.m. at Thrive, a wellness center, next to Canyon Vista Medical Center, 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Contact Thrive at 520-263-3293.